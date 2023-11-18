Nighttown
DINNER
Appetizers
- Calamari$16.00
Semi-Dried Tomatoes, Calabrian Chili Aioli, Basil, Lemon
- Clam Chowder$13.00
- French Onion$13.00
Toast, Gruyere Cheese, Herbs
- Grilled Brie$16.00
Berry Jam, Grilled Focaccia
- Jerk Cauliflower$15.00
Tempura Cauliflower, Jerk Barbecue, Pineapple Relish, Scallions
- Mussels$17.00
Chorizo, Habanero Butter, White Wine, Croustade
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Chilled Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon
- Shrimp Scampi$19.00
Lemon Pepper Butter, Garlic Toast
- Oyster 3$11.00
- Gr Bread$4.00
- add focaccia$3.00
Salads
- House$13.00
Gem Lettuce, Arcadian Mix, Dried Cranberries, Pickled Red Onions, Shaved Manchego, Almonds, Citrus Poppy Vinaigrette
- Caesar$14.00
Romaine Hearts, Parmigiano Reggiano, Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons
- Wedge$14.00
Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Herb Crouton Crumbs, Ranch Dressing
- Beet$13.00
Arugula, Frisée, Bleu Cheese, Walnuts, Fig Dressing
- Apple Pear & Apples Salad$14.00
Mizuna, Goat Cheese, Toasted Pecans, Strawberry Vinaigrette
- Extra Dressing$0.50
Entrees
- Bistro Filet$37.00
Shaved Cauliflower, Purple Kale, Sweet Potato Puree, Garlic & Herb Oil
- Braised Short Rib$32.00
Mushroom Confit, Fingerling Potatoes, Dandelion Greens, Natural Jus, Mushroom Puree
- Cauliflower Steak$21.00
Dressed Mizuna, Golden Raisins, Red Wine & Sweet Onion Soubise
- Chicken Breast$28.00
Marble Potatoes, Roasted Caulilini, Golden Raisin Mostarda, Red Wine & Sweet Onion Soubise
- Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Marinated Chicken Thigh, Bibb Lettuce, House made Pickles, Red Onion, Calabrian Chili Aioli, French Fries
- Dublin Lawyer$38.00
Lobster Tail, Potato Gnocchi, Mushroom, Roasted Cippolini, Wilted Arugula, Semi-Dried Tomatoes, Whisky Cream Sauce
- Burger$19.00
8oz Chuck Burger, Red Fox Cheddar, Tomato, Arugula, Bacon, Grilled Red Onion, French Fries
- Pork Chop$36.00
Creamy Polenta, Mushroom Bordelaise, Petite Greens Salad
- Salmon$29.00
Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Parsnips, Roasted Apples, Bacon Lardoons, Mizuna, Parsnip Puree
- Seafood Tagliatelle$38.00
Shrimp, Mussels, Bay Scallops, Cippolini Onions, Spinach, Calabrian Chili Butter, Herb Breadcrumbs
- Trout Almondine$29.00
Clear Water Trout, Warm Green Bean Salad, Almond Gremolata, Romesco
- Vegetable Curry Bowl$24.00
Roasted Vegetables, Black Rice, Curry Sauce, Mint, Scallion
Sides
DESSERT
- Fluffernutter Pie$10.00
oatmeal cookie crust, peanut butter filling, marshmallow fluff, honey butter sauce
- Salted Caramel Creme Brulee$9.00
bruleed vanilla sugar, espresso tuile
- German Chocolate Mini Cake$12.00Out of stock
custard buttercream, chocolate ganache, coconut & pecan topping
- Glazed Apple Fritter Bites$11.00
spiced glaze, apple butter toffee sauce
- Blackcurrant and Lime Mousse Cake$11.00Out of stock
vanilla sponge cake, blackcurrant mousse, lime diplomat cream, blackcurrant gelee
- Ice Cream$5.00
- Sorbet$5.00
DRINKS
Beer
- Black & Tan$8.00
- Blue Moon$8.00
- Brew Kettle White Rajah$9.00
- Butcher and the Brewer Albino Stout$9.00
- Butcher and the Brewer Repeater Kolsch$10.00
- Fat Tire Pale Ale$10.00
- Founders All Day Haze$12.00
- Great Lakes Christmas Ale$12.00
- Guiness$8.00
- Harp$8.00
- Shacksbury Ginger Yuzu$12.00
- Bells Oberon Eclipse$8.00
- Butcher and the Brewer Stop Hop Kaboom$8.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Heineken Zero$9.00
- Immigrant Son Mikulás Holiday Ale$9.00
- Immigrant Son Pilsner$9.00
- Magners Cider$10.00
- Miller Light$5.00
- White Claw$8.00
Wine
- LaLuca Prosecco$10.00
- LaLuca Sparkling Rose$10.00
- Drappier Champagne$36.00
- GL Canella Prosecco$15.00
- GL Campuget Rose$9.00
- GL Belle Glos Rose$15.00
- GL Ame du Vin Rose$15.00
- BTL Campuget Rose$36.00
- BTL Belle Glos Rose$60.00
- BTL Ame du Vin Rose$60.00
- BTL Canella Prosecco$60.00
- Glass Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- Glass Dilenardo Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Glass Max Ferdinand Richter Riesling$12.00
- Glass Les Legendes White Bordeaux$15.00
- Glass Dante Chardonnay$8.00
- Glass Cellier du Pont Chardonnay$10.00
- Glass Post & Beam Chardonnay$20.00
- Glass R&M Moscato$10.00
- Glass Dante Cabernet$8.00
- Glass Giapozza Cabernet$10.00
- Glass 1847 Cabernet$20.00
- Glass Post & Beam Cabernet$25.00
- Glass La Perrier l'Origine Pinot Noir$11.00
- Glass Textbook Merlot$18.00
- Glass Ruca Malen Malbec$11.00
- Glass Chateau Lamothe de Haux Bordeaux$12.00
- Glass Dove & Stone Red Blend$12.00
- Bottle Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc$48.00
- Bottle Dilenardo Pinot Grigio$36.00
- Bottle Max Ferdinand Richter Riesling$48.00
- Bottle Les Legendes White Bordeaux$60.00
- Bottle Dante Chardonnay$32.00
- Bottle Cellier du Pont Chardonnay$40.00
- Bottle Post & Beam Chardonnay$80.00
- Bottle R&M Moscato$40.00
- Bottle Dante Cabernet$32.00
- Bottle Giapozza Cabernet$40.00
- Bottle 1847 Cabernet$80.00
- Bottle Post & Beam Cabernet$100.00
- Bottle La Perrier l'Origine Pinot Noir$44.00
- Bottle Textbook Merlot$72.00
- Bottle Ruca Malen Malbec$44.00
- Bottle Chateau Lamothe de Haux Bordeaux$48.00
- Bottle Dove & Stone Red Blend$48.00
Cocktails
N/A Bev
Cognac & Brandy
Gin
Liqueur
Rum
Scotch
- Dewar's 12yr Blended Scotch$11.00
- Glenfiddich 12yr Speyside Single Malt Scotch$14.00
- Glenmorangie 10yr Highland Single Malt Scotch$11.00
- J & B Rare Blended Scotch$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch$15.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch$86.00
- Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch$9.00
- Laphroaig 10yr Islay Single Malt Scotch$23.00
- Talisker 10yr$14.00
- Macallan 18yr$65.00
Tequila
- Casamigos Añejo Tequila$17.00
- Casamigos Blanco Tequila$13.00
- Casamigos Reposado Tequila$15.00
- Del Maguey Mezcal Vida$12.00
- Don Julio 1942$29.00
- Don Julio Añejo Tequila$19.00
- Don Julio Blanco Tequila$15.00
- Don Julio Reposado Tequila$17.00
- Patrón Añejo Tequila$16.00
- Patrón Reposado Tequila$14.00
- Patrón Silver Tequila$14.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado Tequila$13.00
- Tres Generaciones Plata Tequila$11.00
Vodka
- Belvedere Vodka$8.00
- Grey Goose$7.00
- Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint Vodka$6.00
- Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose Vodka$6.00
- Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka$6.00
- Ketel One Citroen Vodka$6.00
- Ketel One Oranje Vodka$6.00
- Ketel One Vodka$6.00
- Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka$3.00
- Stoli Vanil Vodka$5.00
- Stolichnaya Vodka$5.00
- Tito's Handmade Vodka$10.00
Whiskey
- Angel's Envy$19.00
- Basil Hayden's Bourbon$15.00
- Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon$10.00Out of stock
- Bulleit Bourbon$9.00
- Bulleit Rye Whiskey$9.00
- Crown Royal Canadian Whisky$10.00
- Four Roses Straight Bourbon$10.00
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$11.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon$7.00Out of stock
- Knob Creek Rye$13.00
- Knob Creek Straight Bourbon$12.00
- Maker's Mark Bourbon$11.00
- Old Overholt Rye Whiskey$6.00
- Seagram's VO Canadian Whisky$5.00
- Templeton 4yr Rye Whiskey$12.00
- W.L. Weller Special Reserve Bourbon$9.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$13.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.00
- Red Breast 12$20.00
- Blanton's$19.00
- Bakers$15.00
- Eagle Rare$13.00