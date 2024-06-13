Nimman Thai Eatery 551 Franklin Ave
Food
Appetizers
- Vegetable Spring Roll (A1)
Mixed vegetable, vermicelli served with plum sauce$8.50
- Chive Pancake (A2)
Fried chive cake served with sweet soy sauce$8.50
- Curry Puff (A3)
Minced chicken, potato, onion served with cucumber sauce$9.50
- Chicken Satay (A4)
Marinated chicken served with cucumber sauce, Thai peanut sauce$10.50
- Raiders Wing (A5)
Fried chicken wing tossed with chili-lime and roasted rice powder$10.50
- Appetizer for 2 (A6)
Chicken Wing, Crab Rangoon, Chive Pancake, Spring roll, Shrimp Roll$16.50
- Shrimp Roll (A7)
Fried-wrapped shrimp served with sweet chili sauce$10.50
- Chicken Wing (A8)
Fried chicken wing served with sweet chili sauce$10.50
- Thai Dumpling (A9)
Shrimp and chicken dumplings served with sweet soy sauce$9.50
- Crab Rangoon (A10)
Imitation crab meat, celery, scallion, cream cheese served with spicy mayo$9.50
- Fried Calamari (A11)
Batter fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce$11.50
Soup
Salad
- Thai Salad (S3)
Fried tofu, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Thai peanut sauce
- Papaya Salad (S4)
Shredded green papaya, carrot, string bean, tomato, peanut, Thai chili-lime dressing$10.50
- Mango Salad (S5)
Shredded mango, cashew nut, carrot, tomato, red onion, cilantro, Thai chili-lime dressing$12.50
- Chicken Larb (S6)
Minced chicken, red onion, roasted rice, mint, Thai chili-lime dressing$13.50
- Beef Salad (S7)
Grilled beef, red onion, roasted rice, mint, Thai chili-lime dressing$15.50
Signature
- Duck Loves Rice (N1)
Half-roasted duck, steamed Chinese broccoli, Boiled egg, chef’s special sauce, Jasmine rice$18.50
- Nutley Duck Egg Noodle (N2)
Half-roasted duck, steamed Chinese broccoli, Boiled egg, chef’s special sauce, egg noodles$18.50
- Beef Noodle Soup (N3)
12 hrs cooked beef broth, thin rice noodle, beansprout, Chinese broccoli, Thai basil$18.50
- Wagyu Beef Pad Krapraw (N4)
Minced wagyu beef, garlic, chili, basil, fried egg, Jasmine rice$23.50
- Three-Flavor Chicken (N5)
Crispy boneless chicken, three-flavor sauce, Jasmine rice$16.50
- Thai BBQ Pork (N6)
Grilled marinated pork, fried shallot, sweet chili sauce, spicy dipping sauce (Jaew), Boiled egg, Jasmine rice on the side$16.50
- Crispy Chicken w/ Curry (N7)
Battered fried chicken, Thai chili paste, coconut milk, bamboo, eggplants, basil, bell pepper, w/Jasmine rice.$18.50
- Raiders Cha Cha Cha (N8)
Shrimp, squid, basil, onion, bell pepper, young Green peppercorn, Jasmine rice$25.50
- Nimman Loaded for 3-4 Guests (N9)
Spring Roll, Crab Rangoon, Wings, Grilled Pork, Fried Chicken, Papaya Salad, Fish menu, Fried Rice, Shrimp Pad Thai, Jasmine Rice.$93.50
Fish
Curry
- Nimman Noodle Curry (Khao Soi, C1)
Northern Thai curry (Khao Soi), egg noodle topped with crispy egg noodles, red onion, scallion, cilantro, pickled cabbage$16.50
- Green Curry (C2)
Bamboo shoot, eggplant, basil, bell pepper, Jasmine rice$16.50
- Panang Curry (C3)
String bean, bell pepper, Jasmine rice$16.50
- Massaman Curry (C4)
Onion, potato, peanut, Jasmine rice$16.50
Noodles
- Pad Thai (C5)
Thin rice noodle, scallion, bean sprouts, bean curd, peanut, egg$15.50
- Pad See-Ew (C6)
Flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg$15.50
- Drunken Noodle (C7)
Flat rice noodle, onion, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil, egg$15.50
- Garlic Noodle (C8)
Flat rice noodle, scallion, onion, broccoli, egg$15.50
Fried Rice
Sautéed
Kids Menu
Dessert
Side Dish
Beverage
House
Juice
Soda
Vegan & GF
Starter
- VG-Vegetable Spring Roll (A1)
Mixed vegetable, vermicelli served with plum sauce$8.50
- VG-Chive Pancake (A2)
Fried chive cake served with sweet soy sauce$8.50
- VG-Tom Kha (S2)
Mushroom, onion, tomato Thai herbs in coconut milk broth$8.50
- VG-Thai Salad (S3)
Fried tofu, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Thai peanut sauce$10.50
Entrees
- VG-Massaman Curry (C4)
Onion, potato, peanut, Jasmine rice$16.50
- VG-Panang Curry (C3)
String bean, bell pepper, Jasmine rice$16.50
- VG-Green Curry (C2)
Bamboo shoot, eggplant, basil, bell pepper, Jasmine rice$16.50
- VG-Eggplant Basil (P3)
Eggplant, bell pepper, onion, basil$16.50
- VG-Garlic Noodle (C8)
Flat rice noodle, scallion, onion, broccoli, egg$15.50
- VG-Sautéed Garlic (P2)
Onion, broccoli, carrot, garlic$16.50
- VG-Thai Fried Rice (C9)
Onion, scallion, carrot, tomato, Chinese broccoli, egg$15.50