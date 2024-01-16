Latin Cuisine made from scratch with quality ingredients More
Bar Vasco Vasco Sixty-one
VASCO TAPAS
VASCO TAPAS MENU
- PORK CHICHARRONES$6.00
- PAPAS BRAVAS DE MALAGA$9.00
- SHISHITO PEPPERS$10.00
- CURED MEATS$14.00
- CHESSE PLATE$14.00
- YUCCA HUANCAINA$12.00
- BEEF CARPACCIO$18.00
- CHICKEN LIVER$9.00
- JAMON CON QUESO$8.00
- UNI$9.00
- PORK BELLY$9.00
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$14.00
- GAMBAS AL AJILLO$15.00
- FRIED OYSTERS MAQUE$10.00
- SALMON TARTARE CORNET$9.00
- DAITILES CON QUESO Y JAMON$9.00
Extras
SWEET TOOTH
Delightful sweets prepared in house daily.
N/A BEVERAGES
- Agua de Passionfruit$5.00
- Almond Milk$3.50
- BTL Bar Vasco Sparkling Water$6.00
- Cafe Americano$4.00
Espresso and hot water
- Cafe Con Leche$4.50
Espresso sweetened with simple syrup and topped with steamed milk
- Cafe Cubano$4.00
Espresso sweetened with a brown sugar cube
- Cappuccino$4.50
Espresso topped with steamed milk, and steam milk foam
- Coffee$2.50
Traditional coffee
- Coke Products$3.50
- COKE ZERO$3.50
- Cortadito$4.00
Espresso with steamed milk
- Double Espresso$5.00
Double shot of espresso
- Espresso$4.00
Shot of espresso
- First Time Mocktail
- Fresh Lemonade$5.00
- Fresh Orange Juice$5.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Glass Nineteen61 Sparkling Water$2.00
- Hibiscus Tea$5.00
- Hot Tea$2.95
Herbal Tea
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Latte$4.50
Espresso mixed with steamed milk and topped with steamed milk foam
- Milk$3.50
- Mondaris Still Water Btl$6.00
- Oat Milk$3.50
- Virgin Bloody Mary$6.00
- Virgin Daquiri$6.00
- Virgin Margarita$6.00
- Virgin Mojito$6.00
- NA GUAPO MARGARITA$11.00
- NA PARTY ALL NIGHT$11.00
- NA VERANO EN EL ROOOFTOP$11.00
MISCELLANEOUS
