Ninja Ramen - Englewood
Full Menu
Appetizer
- Pork Bun$7.00
2 pcs. Steam bun with pork belly, lettuce, homemade teriyaki sauce
- Edamame$6.00
Fresh soybeans with sea salt
- Pork & Chicken Dumpling$8.00
6 pcs. Choice of steam or pan fried with dipping sauce
- Spicy Kara Age$7.00
Deep fried Japanese style marinated chicken thing with sweet chili sauce
- Calamari Rings$9.00
Deep fried squid ring with sweet spicy sauce
- Takoyaki$8.00
Deep fried octopus dumpling, bonito flakes with Japanese mayo eel sauce
Ramen
- Ramen Pork$16.50
Tonkotsu. Pork belly, green onion, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushrooms, half egg and fish cake
- Ramen Grilled Chicken$16.50
Grilled chicken, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushrooms, green onion, bean sprout, half egg and fish cake
- Ramen Spicy Miso$16.50
Pork belly, corn, bean sprout, half egg with miso base and spicy sauce
- Ramen Seafood$17.50
Shrimp, squid, crab meat, fish cake, corn, green onion, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, with chicken base
- Ramen Vegetable Ramen$15.50
Green onion, bamboo shoot, corn, wood ear mushroom, bean sprout with miso base
- Ramen Beef$16.50
Grilled beef, green onion, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushrooms, fish cake, half egg with shoyu base and garlic oil