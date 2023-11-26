Princeton Pizza star
SALADS
- House Tossed Salad$9.99+
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Banana Peppers
- Diet Delight$12.00+
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Mushrooms & Broccoli
- Chicken Salad$13.25+
Fried Chicken Fillet Serve over Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cucumbers
- Turkey Salad$12.25+
Cubes of Turkey Served over Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cucumbers
- Pizza Star Special$14.25+
Assorted Cheeses, Meats, Olives & Anchovies Served over Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cucumbers
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.75+
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
- Shrimp Salad$20.25+
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers with Sauteed Shrimps in Garlic
- Arugula Salad$13.50+
Goat Cheese, Aged Olives, Cherry Tomatoes & Olive Oil
- Caprese Salad$12.75+
Wet Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Sliced Tomatoes, Salt, Pepper, Oil, Garlic (optional)
PIZZA
- Tomato Pie$24.25
- Buffalo$25.50
- Hawaiian$25.50
- Margherita$25.50
- Foccacia$19.25
- Brooklyn Style$26.50
- Chicago Style$30.00
- Plain$20.50+
- One Topping$23.25+
- Two Toppings$24.75+
- Three Toppings$26.50+
- Veggie$29.00+
- Special with the works$29.00+
- Half Special Half Plain$26.00+
- Spinach$25.00+
- Broccoli$25.00+
- Ricotta$25.00+
- Half Topping$22.00+
- Pizza Dough$10.00
- Regular$4.50
- Regular with one topping$4.50
- Regular with two topping$4.50
- Sicilian$4.50
- Sicilian with one topping$5.75
- Sicilian with two toppings$6.25
- Spinach Slice$6.00
- Broccoli Slice$6.00
- Ricottaa Slice$6.00
- Buffalo Slice$6.00
- Margherita$6.00
- Brooklyn Slice$4.50
- Tomato Slice$5.50
- Pepproni Slice$5.50
- Mushroom Slice$5.50
- Sausage Slice$5.50
- Brooklyn$17.25
- Grilled Chicken$19.35
- Plum Tomato$19.35
- Grilled BBQ$19.35
- Ricotta$19.35
- Arugula$19.35
- Pesto$19.35
- Caprese$19.35
- Rustica$19.35
- Four Seasons$21.50
- Shrimp$21.50
- Salmon$21.50
- GF -Plain$16.75
- GF-Half Topping$17.25
- GF-One Topping$17.75
- GF-Two Toppings$18.75
- GF-Three Toppings$19.75
- GF-Four or More Toppings$20.75
APPETIZERS
SIDE ORDERS
PASTA
HOT SUBS
- Chicken Parmigiana$14.00
Fried Chicken with Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sub$14.25
- Meatball Parmigiana$13.50
Meatballs with Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce
- Sausage Parmigiana$13.50
Fresh Italian Sausage with Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce
- Eggplant Parmigiana$14.00
Fried Eggplant with Parmigiana Cheese & Marinara Sauce
- Veal Parmigiana$14.00
Two Pieces of Veal with Mozzarella and Marinara Sauce
- Cheese Steak Sub$13.50
Mayo, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Hot Peppers
- Cheese Steak$13.00
BURGERS
DESSERTS
CHEF SPECIALS
- Eggplant Panigiana$21.00
Fresh Fried Eggplant with Parmigiana Cheese and Mozzarella Served with a side of pasta of choice
- Chicken Parmigiana$23.50
Fried Chicken Breast with Mozzarella Cheese and Parmigiana Served with a side order of Spaghetti
- Chicken Marsala$23.50
Fresh Mushroom Sauce with Marsala Wine
- Chicken Francese$23.50
Special Sauce with Lemon & White Wine
- Chicken Piccata$24.00
Sauce made with Capers, Lemon, White Wine
- Lasagna$22.75