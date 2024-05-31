Nippon Curry - Berkeley
Entrees
- Plain Curry Rice (No Topping) - Soft Opening Promo$9.00
Our award-winning beef curry with rice, and pickles. We plan on offering a Vegetarian version of our curry in the near future. Our curry contains beef, peanut butter, and gluten.
- Pork Katsu Curry - Soft Opening Promo$12.00
Our signature pork katsu curry and typically how Japanese curry is eaten in Japan. Our pork katsu is hand-breaded and deep-fried until golden brown. Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. This dish won the 2013 Kanda Curry Grand Prix in Tokyo. Our curry contains peanut butter, and gluten.
- Karaage Curry - Soft Opening Promo$12.00
Three (3) pieces of our original, marinated chicken karaage served with curry, rice, and pickles. Our curry contains peanuts and gluten.
- Japanese Potato Croquettes Curry - Soft Opening Promo$12.00
Two (2) potato croquettes served with curry, rice, and pickles. Our curry contains peanuts and gluten.
Soft Drinks
- Moshi Yuzu & White Peach$5.00
The balanced, sweet flavors of tart yuzu citrus and the unmistakable scents of white peaches make this drink a work of art. A fan favorite. The sweetness of white peach pairs beautifully with tart yuzu to create heaven in a bottle.
- Moshi Yuzu w/Red Shiso & Apple$5.00
Yuzu sharpness is tempered with a hint of apple. Red shiso is an plant commonly found in Japan and well known for its slight astringency and fresh, citrusy herbal flavor.
- Moshi Oolong Lychee$5.00
- Moshi Matcha White Strawberry$5.00
- Moshi Oolong White Grape$5.00
- Pocari Sweat$4.00
POCARI SWEAT is a health drink that contains a balance of ions (electrolytes) that resembles the natural fluid balance in the human body. Quickly and easily replenishes the water and ions that your body needs, and quenches every part of you. Popular after sweaty workouts.
- Japanese Ramune Soda$4.00
- Calpico Soda$4.00
Carbonated drink with sweet, tangy hints of yogurt.
- Matcha Milk Tea$4.00
- Black Milk Tea$4.00
- Ito-En Oi Ocha Green Tea$4.00
- Ito-En Oolong Tea$4.00
- Ito-En Jasmine Tea$4.00
- Choya Ume (Plum) Soda$4.00
Non-alcoholic soft drink made with Ume (Japanese plum). Slightly tangy and a bit sour with carbonation.
- Choya Yuzu Soda$4.00
Non-alcoholic, carbonated soft drink made with Yuzu, a Japanese citrus common in the Shikoku region of Japan. The yuzu's flavor is tart and fragrant, closely resembling that of the grapefruit, with overtones of mandarin orange. Yuzu is the basis for ponzu dressing.
- Coca-Cola$3.00