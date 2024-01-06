A unique concept that brings the best of Indian cuisine and culture together to Houston.
Nirmanz Food Boutique - Richmond
Food
Appetizers
- Shami Kebab$12.00
Patties Made Of Minced Veggies Mixed With Blanched Chana Dal Overlapped With Authentic Thirty-Six Whole Spices Binded With Soya
- Bhutte Ki Tikki$12.00
Deep Fried Patties Kernel Corn Blended With Seasonal Veggies And Mixed With Potatoes And Deep Fried
- Lotus Root With Honey Chilli Sauce$15.00
Batter-Fried Lotus Root Tossed In Honey Chili Sauce/CHEF’S SPECIALITY
- Ghobi Manchurian$15.00
Pieces Of Cauliflower, Marinated And Fried. Cooked In An Indo Chinese Fusion Sauce
- Chilli Paneer$16.00
Cubes Of Cottage Cheese Cooked In An Indo-Chinese Fusion Sauce, Sautéed With Onions And Bell Peppers
- Hot Garlic Momos$15.00
Veg Dumplings Tossed In Hot Garlic Sauce And Garnished With Spring Onions
Platters
- Cholay Bhature$12.00
Chana Masala Served With A Fluffy, Deep Fried Bread
- Amritsari Kulcha Cholay$14.00
Chana Masala Served With Amritsari Kulcha
- Amritsari Paneer Bhurji Kulcha$17.00
Chef’s Specialty Kulcha Served With Amritsari Paneer Bhurji.
- Rajma Chaval$18.00
Red Kidney Beans Cooked In An Onion/Tomato Gravy Served With A Side Of Jeera Rice And Condiments
- Rajasthani Ghatte Ki Subzi$18.00
Boiled Gram Flour Roundels Cooked In A Tangy Yogurt Based Curry
- Bajri No Rotlo Baingan No Olo$18.00
Thickly Rolled Bread Made From Pearl Millet Paired With An Eggplant Vegetable Curry
- Sarson Da Saag Makki Di Roti$18.00
Mustard Greens Curry Paired With A Flat Unleavened Bread Made From Corn Meal
- Rajwadi Khichdi$14.00
Lentil And Rice Based Dish Made With Spices
Street Food
- Samosa$5.00
Fried Pastry Stuffed With Potatoes And Peas
- Samosa Chat$9.00
Samosa Served In Chickpeas Curry, Garnished With Homemade Yogurt And Chutneys
- Palak Patte Ki Chat$10.00
Crispy Fried Spinach Fritters Topped With Homemade Yogurt, Chutneys And Masalas
- Alu Tikki Cholay$9.00
Crispy Potato Cutlets Dunked In Chickpeas Curry, Garnished With Homemade Chutneys
- Alu Papdi Chat$9.00
Combination Of Spiced Potatoes, Crisp Flour Crackers And Chickpeas Submerged In Homemade Yogurt, And Garnished With Chutneys
- Raj Kachori$10.00
Chef’s Specialty Take On The King Of Chat. Crispy Wafer Bowl Filled With A Combination Of Spiced Black Chickpeas, Homemade Yogurt, Chutneys, And Garnished With Sev And Homemade Masala
- Pani Puri$9.00
Crispy Puffed Wafers Served Alongside With Spiced Potatoes, Black Chickpeas And Spicy Mint Water
- Pani Puri Boutique$12.00
Multi-Flavoured Pani Served With Puri
- Extra Puri$3.00
Crispy Puffed Wafers
- Dahi Puri$9.00
Crispy Puffed Wafers Filled With Spiced Potatoes, Onions, Homemade Yogurt, Chutneys And Garnished With Sev
- Hot Ragda Dahi Puri$9.00
Crispy Puffed Wafers Filled With Hot Peas Sprouts Curry, Homemade Yogurt, Chutneys And Garnished With Sev
- Sev Puri$9.00
Flat Crispy Wafers Loaded With Spiced Potatoes, Tomatoes, Onions, And Topped With Homemade Chutney And Sev
- Paneer Kathi Roll$10.00
Sautéed Paneer, Onions And Bell Peppers Cooked In Aromatic Spices Combined With Homemade Chutneys And Masala, Wrapped Up In A Paratha
- Bombay Bhel$8.00
Flavored Puffed Rice Mixed With Crispy Flour Wafers, Spiced Potatoes, Onions, Tomatoes And Homemade Chutneys And Masalas
- Dabeli$10.00
Sweetened Mashed Potato, Peanuts, Formed Into A Ball, Homemade Chutneys, Served Inside Amul Butter Infused Buns
- Vada Pav$10.00
Spicy Potato Patty Served Inside Amul Butter Infused Buns
- Pav Bhaji$10.00
Spicy Blend Of Vegetables And Potatoes In A Tomato Based Gravy Served With Amul Butter Infused Buns
- Pav Bhaji Bruschetta$12.00
Bhaji Served On Top Of Toasted Bread, Garnished With Cheese And Homemade Masalas
- Extra Pav$3.00
- Bombay Sandwich$10.00
Grilled Vegetable Sandwich With Homemade Mint Coriander Chutney
- Bombay Veg. Burger$12.00
Vegetable Patty Burger, Freshly Sliced Veggies, Homemade Chutneys
- Paneer Tikka Burger$13.00
Marinated And Fried Paneer Patty Burger
- Ragda Patties$9.00
Crispy Potato Cutlets Dunked In Hot Peas Sprouts Curry Garnished With Homemade Chutneys And Sev
- Veg. Frenkie$8.00
Vegetable Patty And Sautéed Vinaigrette Onions, Cheese And Homemade Chutneys Served In A Wrap Style
- Pani Puri Pani$3.00
Extra Pani
- Dahi Vada$9.00
Lentil Dumplings Soaked In Yogurt And Garnished With Homemade Chutneys
Accompaniments
- Papad (2 PC)$4.00
Crispy, Thin, Masala Flavored Wafer
- Masala Papad$6.00
Papad Topped With Seasoned Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cilantro And Homemade Masalas
- Onion Salad$3.00
- Raita$2.00
A Side Dip Made With Yogurt, Spices, Vegetables And Seasoned Herbs
- Extra Sambhar$2.00
Lentil Based Vegetable Soup
- French Fries$5.00
Dosa
- Sada Dosa$10.00
Savory Indian Crepe Made From Fermented Rice And Lentil
- Masala Dosa$12.00
Dosa Served With A Seasoned, Spiced Potato And Onion Dry Curry
- Maysore Masala Dosa$14.00
Dosa With A Fiery Red Chutney Spread
- Gunpowder Masala Dosa$14.00
Dosa With Grounded, Dry Spicy Powder
- Cheese Masala Dosa$14.00
Cheese Filled Dosa
- Bombay Bhaji Dosa$14.00
Dosa Filled With A Spicy Blend Of Vegetables And Potatoes In A Tomato Based Gravy
- Chinese Spring Dosa$14.00
Chef’s Specialty Indo-Chinese Fusion Dosa Filled With Vegetables And A Classic Chinese Trio Of Vinegar, Soya And Chili Sauces
- Vegetable Utthapam$12.00
Savory Pancake Made From Fermented Rice And Lentil Batter, Topped With Vegetables And Homemade Spices
- Onion Chilli Tomato Utthapam$12.00
Savory Pancake Made From Fermented Rice And Lentil Batter, Topped With Onions, Tomatoes, Chilies And Homemade Spice Appetizers
Naan
- Naan$3.00
Flour Based Flatbread Cooked In A Clay Oven
- Tandoori Roti$3.00
Whole Wheat Flatbread Cooked In A Clay Oven
- Garlic Naan$4.00
Naan Garnished With Garlic, Butter And Cilantro
- Garlic Rosemary Naan$4.00
Garlic Naan Garnished With Fresh Rosemary Herbs
- Onion Kulcha$5.00
Naan Stuffed With Masala Onions
- Amritsari Kulcha$5.00
Stuffed Naan With Spiced Potatoes And Onions
- Lachcha Paratha$5.00
Flaky Whole Wheat Bread
- Bullet Naan$4.00
Naan Garnished With An Assortment Of Chilies
- Wheat Puri$4.00
Fluffy Deep Fried Whole Wheat Bread
- Bhature$4.00
Fluffy, Deep Fried Bread
Main Course
- Kadai Paneer$16.00
Cottage Cheese Cooked In An Iron Skillet With Grounded Whole Spices In An Onion And Tomato Based Sauce
- Palak Paneer$16.00
Cottage Cheese Cooked In A Spinach Based Creamy Sauce
- Paneer Tikka Masala$16.00
Cottage Cheese Cooked In A Creamy Tomato And Onion Based Sauce
- Paneer Makhani$16.00
Cottage Cheese Cooked In A Creamy Cashew Nut And Tomato Based Sauce
- Malai Kofta$16.00
Cottage Cheese And Potato Fried Balls Cooked In A Rich And Creamy Korma Sauce
- Hariyali Handi$16.00
Spinach Based Creamy Curry Garnished With Fresh Mixed Vegetables & Cheese
- Navratna Korma$15.00
Fresh Mixed Vegetables Cooked In A Rich And Creamy Korma Sauce
- Veg. Jaipuri$14.00
Sautéed Vegetables Cooked In An Onion And Tomato Based Sauce
- Paneer Moghalai$16.00
Cottage Cheese Marinated In Yogurt And Cooked In A Cashew Nut, Onion Based Sauce With Grounded Whole Spices And Serrano Peppers
- Kofta Moghalai$16.00
Cottage Cheese And Potato Fried Balls Marinated In Yogurt And Cooked In A Cashew Nut, Onion Based Sauce With Grounded Whole Spices And Serrano Peppers
- Paneer Bhurji$16.00
Scrambled Cottage Cheese Cooked In An Onion And Tomato Based Sauce With Homemade Spices And Herb
- Bhindi Masala$14.00
Fried Okra Sautéed With Onions, Spices In A Tomato Based Sauce
- Chana Masala$14.00
Chickpea Curry Cooked With Onions, Tomatoes And Homemade Herbs
- Alu Gobi$14.00
Potato And Cauliflower Curry Cooked With Homemade Spices
- Dal Tadka$13.00
Combination Of Yellow Lentils Cooked With Delicate Herbs And Homemade Spices
- Dal Makhani$13.00
Black Lentil Cooked In A Slow Fire With A Creamy Tomato Based Sauce
- Shahi Paneer$16.00
Royalty Creamy Gravy Made Of Onions, Yogurt And Nuts Served On Top Of Cottage Cheese
- Paneer Methi Malai$16.00
Freshly Blanched Methi And Cottage Cheese Sautéed With Ginger And Garlic Cooked In A Heavy Cream Sauce
- Paneer Do Pyaaza$16.00
Cottage Cheese Sautéed In Whole Spices Cooked In A Tomato And Onion Based Sauce
- Dhuadaar Chaap$18.00
Soya Chaap With Flavours Of Clove And Black Pepper Cooked In a Tomato And Onion Based Sauce
- Chaap Malaidaar$16.00
Soya Chaap Cooked In A Heavy Cream Fusion Sauce
Rice & Noodles
- Kathal Biryani$12.00
Basmati Rice Dish Made With Jackfruit And Potatoes Marinated With Whole Spices And Yogurt Cooked In Basmati Rice
- Vegetable Biryani$12.00
Basmati Rice Dish Made With Vegetables And Flavored With Homemade Masalas
- Paneer Biryani$13.00
Basmati Rice Dish Made With Paneer And Flavored With Homemade Masalas
- Jeera Peas Pulav$7.00
Basmati Rice Flavored With Cumin, Green Peas And Simple Spices
- Side Rice$3.00
Basmati Rice
- Veg. Hakka Noodles$15.00
Stir Fried Noodles Made With Veggies And Sauce, Cooked In A Wok
- Veg. Fried Rice$15.00
Stir Fried Rice Tossed With Chopped Mix Veggies
- Schzewan Noodles$16.00
Stir Fried Noodles And Vegetables Cooked In Schezwan Sauce
- Schzewan Fried Rice$16.00
Stir Fried Rice With Vegetables Cooked In Schezwan Sauce
Dessert
- Moongdal Halwa$7.00
A Rich Delicacy Created With A Base Of Moong Lentil & Ghee
- Gulab Jamun$7.00
Small Fried Balls Of Dough Soaked In A Sweet Rose Syrup
- Ras Malai$7.00
Sweet Rice Pudding
- Malpua$12.00
Shallow Fried North Indian Pancakes Dipped In Sugar Syrup
- Motichoor Chaknachoor$12.00
Chef’s Speciality Take On A Popular Indian Sweet
Drinks
- Masala Lemon Soda$6.00
Fresh Lemon-Lime Soda Enhanced With Homemade Spices & Masalas
- Kalakhatta Soda$6.00
Blackberry Extract Soda Enhanced With Homemade Spices & Masalas
- Sugarcane Mojito$6.00
Sugarcane Extract, Enhanced With Homemade Spices & Masalas
- Mango Mojito$6.00
Fresh Mango Extract, Enhanced With Homemade Spices & Masalas
- Salted Lassi$6.00
Yogurt Infused With Cumin, Salt And Cilantro
- Mango Lassi$6.00
Yogurt Infused With Fresh Mangos, Churned Into A Rich Creamy Drink
- Chikoo Shake$6.00
Sapodilla Blended With Ice Cream, Churned Into A Rich Creamy Drink
- Sitafal Shake$6.00
Custard Apple Blended With Ice Cream, Churned Into A Rich Creamy Drink
- Paanz Shake$6.00
Betal Leaf Blended With Ice Cream, Churned Into A Rich Creamy Drink
- Falooda Shake$6.00
Rose Syrup, Vermicelli, Sweet Basil Seeds All Blended With Ice Cream, Churned Into A Rich Creamy Drink
- Masala Tea$3.00
- Madras Coffee$3.00
- Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Orange Soda$2.50
- Limca$2.50
- Thumbs Up$2.50