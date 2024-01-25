Nissi VegMex Cuisine 9012 Research Blvd Ste C6
Nissi VegMex
Appetizers
- Chips Salsa - GF$4.00
Yellow Corn Chips with Salsa Chips
- Chips Guac Sauce - GF$7.00
Yellow Corn chips with a Guacamole Sauce on the side
- Chips Queso - GF$8.00
Yellow Corn Chips with a Nut-Free Queso on the side.
- Mayan Gold Tostada - GF$7.00
Two Hard tortilla shells with a layer of avocado, cilantro and onion, a wedge of lime on the side.
Desserts
Entrees
- Taco Plate -GF$14.50
Taco Plate includes 4 street tacos on a double yellow corn tortilla, with a choice of your protein, with a side or rice and beans. The Tacos have cilantro, onion, a wedge of lime on the side.
- Burrito Plate$14.00
Burrito Plate includes; Large flour tortilla inside has, refried beans, choice of protein, cilantro, onion, tomato, lettuce, guac sauce, crema (contain nuts). Side of rice, beans, and spicy pickled onion.
- Birria Plate - GF$15.00
Our famous Dipping Tacos this include 3 regular corn tacos with double corn tortillas, the Birria protein and queso inside the Birria Tacos. On the side the Consomme for dipping, special hot sauce, cilantro, onion and lime.
- Flautas - GF$14.50
- Chalupa Plate- GF$13.00
Two flat hard shell tostadas with refried beans, choice of protein, cilantro, onion, pickled onion, Crema and a wedge of lime.
- Nacho Plate - GF$15.50
Yellow nacho chips, with nacho sauce, refried beans, queso, choice of protein, cilantro, onion, guac sauce, crema, lettuce tomato and jalapenos.
- Taquiza - GF$14.50
Street Taco order (5) in a yellow corn tortilla with a choice of protein, includes cilantro, onion, and lime.
- Carne Asada Fries$14.00
This is a Mexican-American dish, that contains fries, smothered with queso, refried beans, Carne Asada, cilantro, onion, crema (contains nuts), guac sauce and Jalapenos.
- Fishless Tacos$14.00
These tacos are seasonal (lent holiday) Two Soy free Tacos made with Banana Blossom as a Fish replacement, includes, ranch, Baja sauce, pico de gallo, red cabagge, lime with a side of fries.
- Tamales Plate$14.00
- Tamales (half dozen)$14.00
- Ramen Birria - GF$9.00+
Seasonal Menu Item. Gluten Free rice noodles cooked to perfection in Birria consomme, Birria Soy Protein can be added. It includes on the side, Raddish, lime, cilantro, onion and an infused asian chilli sauce.
- Mex - Burger$14.50
- Pozole GF$12.50+
Sides
Drinks
Single Tacos
