Nite Owls Catering 4200 Bonfils Drive
Brunch'n
- Chicken 'n Waffle
Three golden fried chicken strips served with a buttermilk waffle$12.00
- Pancakes 'n Sausage$12.00
- Steak 'n Eggs$15.00
- Shrimp 'n Grits$18.00
- Fruits 'n Veggies$12.00
- Wings 'n Salad$15.00
- BLT 'n Chips
Three strips of thick cut bacon, shredded romaine lettuce, Roma tomato and spicy mayo served on toasted Brioche bread$12.00
Beverages
- #WhoThirsty Lemonade
Our small batch lemonade featuring three simple ingredients; filtered water, lemon juice and sugar.$4.00
- #WhoThirsty Sweet Tea
Our small batch tea is available in various sizes both Sweet and Unsweetened.$4.00
- #WhoThirsty Unsweetened Tea
Our small batch tea is available in various sizes both Sweet and Unsweetened.$4.00
- #WhoThirsty Owl Palmer
Our twist on an old favorite. We meticulously mix half of our #WhoThirsty Lemonade with half of our #WhoThirsty Sweet Tea to create the perfect "Owl Palmer" mix. It's a sweet one!$4.00
