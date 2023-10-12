Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$4.50+

Guacamole Dip

$4.50

Elote

$4.00

Corn on the cob with mayo, tajin and cotija cheese

Ultimate Nachos

$10.00

Shredded Chicken & Ground Beef Nachos With Beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes & guacamole

Chicken Wings

$7.00+

Buffalo, BBQ or Mango Habanero. Hot, medium or Mild

Bean Dip

$5.00

Table Side Guacamole

$12.00

Nachos

$8.00

Birria Fries

$12.50

Elote Trio

$10.00

Nixta Guac

$16.00

Triple Amenaza

$11.00

Burrito

Burrito Bandera

$13.00

Burrito California

$12.00

Burrito Fogata

$15.00

Burritos Deluxe

$10.25

El Rey Burrito

$15.00

El Valiente

$15.00

Chicken

ACP

$11.00

Chicken Hawaiin

$12.00

Chori Pollo

$15.00

Pollo Asado

$13.00

Pollo Fundido

$10.00

Pollo Loco

$15.00

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Sopapillas

$5.00

Fresas con Crema

$9.00

Fruit Salad

$7.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.00

For the Enchilada Lovers! supreme combination consisting of four enchiladas, one chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef. Topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Yolandas

$10.00

Enchiladas Clasicas

$14.00

Fajitas

Fajitas

$13.50

Vegetarian Fajita

$12.00

Fajita Salad

$2.50

House Favorites

Carnitas

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Chiles Poblanos

$13.00

Chimichanga

$13.00

Flautas

$11.00

Nachos Fajitas

$11.00

Volcano-changa

$12.00

Kids New

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Pollo Fundido

$7.00

Kids HotDog

$7.00

Kids Cheese Nachos

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids ACP

$7.00

Kids Make Your Own Combo

$7.00

La Parilla

Carne Asada

$16.00

El Jefe

$31.00

El Toxico

$16.00

La Jefa Carne Asada

$31.00

La Parillada

$25.00

Molcajete

$38.00

El Megalodon

$50.00

Lunch New

Lunch Pollo Fundido

$8.99

Lunch Fajitas

$8.99

Lunch Make Your Own Combo

$7.99

Make Your Own Combo

Make Your Own Combo

$11.00

Quesadilla

Quesadilla Grande

$15.00

Quesadilla Fajita

$13.00

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$12.00

Quesa-Birria

$14.00

Seafood

Arroz Con shrimp

$15.00

10 Large Grilled shrimp, zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bells peppers, broccoli, spinach and rice with melted cheese on top

Caldo De Camaron

$15.00

Mexican traditional shrimp soup with onions, cilantro and lime

Ceviche

$14.00

Marinated fish & shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocado & lime juice, served with saltine crackers and choice of salsa

Mojarra Frita

$18.00

Fried whole seasoned Tilapia, served with french fries and avocado salad

Seafood Pachanga

$31.00

Tilapia fish fillet with fried shrimp and sauteed shrimp in garlic and guajillo peppers, served with rice, salad, corn on the cob, tortillas and guacamole salad

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Boiled, peeled shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocado blend & tomato juice

Tostada De Ceviche

$7.00+

Sides Online

Rice

$3.00

Refried beans

$3.00

Black beans

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.50

Tortillas

$1.50

French fries

$3.00

Soups/Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Pozole

$12.00

Taco Salad

$10.50

Taqueria

Tacos Tradicionales

$4.00+

Taco Guerrero

$4.75

Tacos De Pescado

$4.50+

3 Fish tacos with Cabbage, onions and cilantro

Tacos Pirata

$5.00+

Nixta Tacos

$5.00+

Soft/Hard Tacos

$2.50+

Tortas

Nixtamal Burger

$11.00

Torta De Milanesa

$18.00

Torta Hawaiina

$18.00

Torta La Perrona

$18.00