Nixtamal Mexican Kitchen Greer 755 Hammett Bridge Road #150
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Elote
Corn on the cob with mayo, tajin and cotija cheese
Ultimate Nachos
Shredded Chicken & Ground Beef Nachos With Beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes & guacamole
Chicken Wings
Buffalo, BBQ or Mango Habanero. Hot, medium or Mild
Bean Dip
Table Side Guacamole
Nachos
Birria Fries
Elote Trio
Nixta Guac
Triple Amenaza
Burrito
Chicken
Enchiladas
House Favorites
Kids New
La Parilla
Make Your Own Combo
Quesadilla
Seafood
Arroz Con shrimp
10 Large Grilled shrimp, zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bells peppers, broccoli, spinach and rice with melted cheese on top
Caldo De Camaron
Mexican traditional shrimp soup with onions, cilantro and lime
Ceviche
Marinated fish & shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocado & lime juice, served with saltine crackers and choice of salsa
Mojarra Frita
Fried whole seasoned Tilapia, served with french fries and avocado salad
Seafood Pachanga
Tilapia fish fillet with fried shrimp and sauteed shrimp in garlic and guajillo peppers, served with rice, salad, corn on the cob, tortillas and guacamole salad
Shrimp Cocktail
Boiled, peeled shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocado blend & tomato juice