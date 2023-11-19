No Mames Wey - Las Vegas 6580 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 103 Las Vegas, NV 89118
No Mames Wey
Single Taco
- Uno Al Pastor$3.80
Fresh Corn tortilla with Al Pastor meat topped with fresh Pineapple & Cilantro.
- Uno Cochinita Pibil$3.80
Fresh Corn tortilla with Pork Cochinita Pibil topped with Pickled Onions & Cilantro.
- Uno Tinga De Pollo$3.80
Fresh Corn tortillas with Shredded Chicken in a mild roja sauce topped with fresh sliced Avocado & Cilantro.
- Uno Pulled Pork$3.80
Fresh Corn Tortillas with seasoned Pulled Pork topped with Mixed Cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo & Cilantro.
- Uno Chilorio$3.80
Fresh Corn Tortillas with Fried Pork & Chili Sauce, topped with Pickled Onion, fresh Avocado & Cilantro.
- Uno Birria De Res$3.80
Fresh Corn Tortilla with Spiced Beef topped with Pickled Onion & Cilantro.
- Uno Chorizo$3.80
Fresh Corn Tortilla with Ground Pork Chorizo topped with Diced White Onion & Cilantro.
- Uno Carne Asada$3.80
Fresh Corn Torilla with Beef Carne Asada topped with fresh Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Onion & Cilantro.
- Uno Veggie Taco$3.80
Veggie Taco on a fresh corn tortilla topped with black beans, pico de gallo, pickled onions, avocado & cilantro.
Trio Tacos
- Pastor Tacos Trio$10.00
3 tacos on fresh Corn tortillas with Al Pastor meat topped with fresh Pineapple & Cilantro.
- Cochinita Pibil Tacos Trio$10.00
3 tacos on fresh Corn tortillas with Pork Cochinita Pibil topped with Pickled Onions & Cilantro.
- Tinga De Pollo Tacos Trio$10.00
3 tacos on fresh Corn tortillas with Shredded Chicken in a mild roja sauce topped with fresh sliced Avocado & Cilantro.
- Pulled Pork Tacos Trio$10.00
3 Tacos on fresh Corn Tortillas, seasoned Pulled Pork topped with Mixed Cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo & Cilantro.
- Chilorio Tacos Trio$10.00
3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas, Fried Pork with Chili Sauce, Pickled Onion, fresh Avocado & Cilantro.
- Birria De Res Tacos Trio$10.00
3 tacos on fresh Corn Tortillas with Spiced Beef topped with Pickled Onion & Cilantro.
- Vegan Pulled Pork Tacos Trio$10.00
3 tacos on Fresh Corn Tortillas with Vegan Pulled Pork topped with fresh Pineapple, Avocado & Cilantro.
- Chorizo Tacos Trio$10.00
3 Ground Pork Chorizo Tacos on Corn Tortillas topped with Diced White Onion & Cilantro.
- Carne Asada Trio$10.00
3 tacos on Fresh Corn Torilla with Beef Carne Asada topped with fresh Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Onion & Cilantro.
- Veggie Trio$10.00
3 Veggie Tacos on a fresh corn tortilla topped with black beans, pico de gallo, pickled onions, avocado & cilantro.
Cinco Tacos
Quesadillas
- Classic Quesadilla$6.90
Classic Quesadilla with Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.
- Mushroom Quesadilla$8.90
Classic Quesadilla with Mushrooms Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.
- Chicken Quesadilla$8.90
Classic Quesadilla with seasoned roja chicken along with Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.
- Chilorio Quesadilla$8.90
Classic Quesadilla seasoned pork chilorio along with Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.
- Chorizo Quesadilla$8.90
Burritos
- Tinga de Pollo Burrito$11.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned Roja chicken along with Mexican rice, beans & fresh avocado nicely seared to perfection.
- Pulled Pork Burrito$11.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned BBQ Pork along with Mexican rice, beans & chihuahua Mexican cheese nicely seared to perfection.
- Birria de Res Burrito$11.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned Beef along with mexican rice, beans & corn nicely seared to perfection.
- Vegan Burrito$11.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned Vegan strips along with Mexican rice, beans & fresh pineapple nicely seared to perfection.