No Mames Wey - Miami Alton 955 Alton Road

No Mames Wey

Single Taco

Uno Al Pastor

$3.80

Fresh Corn tortilla with Al Pastor meat topped with fresh Pineapple & Cilantro.

Uno Cochinita Pibil

$3.80

Fresh Corn tortilla with Pork Cochinita Pibil topped with Pickled Onions & Cilantro.

Uno Tinga De Pollo

$3.80

Fresh Corn tortillas with Shredded Chicken in a mild roja sauce topped with fresh sliced Avocado & Cilantro.

Uno Pulled Pork

$3.80

Fresh Corn Tortillas with seasoned Pulled Pork topped with Mixed Cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo & Cilantro.

Uno Chilorio

$3.80

Fresh Corn Tortillas with Fried Pork & Chili Sauce, topped with Pickled Onion, fresh Avocado & Cilantro.

Uno Birria De Res

$3.80

Fresh Corn Tortilla with Spiced Beef topped with Pickled Onion & Cilantro.

Uno Chorizo

Uno Chorizo

$3.80

Fresh Corn Tortilla with Ground Pork Chorizo topped with Diced White Onion & Cilantro.

Uno Carne Asada

$3.80

Fresh Corn Torilla with Beef Carne Asada topped with fresh Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Onion & Cilantro.

Uno Veggie Taco

$3.80

Veggie Taco on a fresh corn tortilla topped with black beans, pico de gallo, pickled onions, avocado & cilantro.

Trio Tacos

Pastor Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 tacos on fresh Corn tortillas with Al Pastor meat topped with fresh Pineapple & Cilantro.

Cochinita Pibil Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 tacos on fresh Corn tortillas with Pork Cochinita Pibil topped with Pickled Onions & Cilantro.

Tinga De Pollo Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 tacos on fresh Corn tortillas with Shredded Chicken in a mild roja sauce topped with fresh sliced Avocado & Cilantro.

Pulled Pork Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 Tacos on fresh Corn Tortillas, seasoned Pulled Pork topped with Mixed Cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo & Cilantro.

Chilorio Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas, Fried Pork with Chili Sauce, Pickled Onion, fresh Avocado & Cilantro.

Birria De Res Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 tacos on fresh Corn Tortillas with Spiced Beef topped with Pickled Onion & Cilantro.

Vegan Pulled Pork Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 tacos on Fresh Corn Tortillas with Vegan Pulled Pork topped with fresh Pineapple, Avocado & Cilantro.

Chorizo Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 Ground Pork Chorizo Tacos on Corn Tortillas topped with Diced White Onion & Cilantro.

Carne Asada Trio

$10.00

3 tacos on Fresh Corn Torilla with Beef Carne Asada topped with fresh Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Onion & Cilantro.

Veggie Trio

$10.00

3 Veggie Tacos on a fresh corn tortilla topped with black beans, pico de gallo, pickled onions, avocado & cilantro.

Cinco Tacos

5 Tacos of your choice.

$15.00

5 Tacos of your choice.

Quesadillas

Classic Quesadilla

$6.90

Classic Quesadilla with Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.

Mushroom Quesadilla

$8.90

Classic Quesadilla with Mushrooms Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.90

Classic Quesadilla with seasoned roja chicken along with Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.

Chilorio Quesadilla

$8.90

Classic Quesadilla seasoned pork chilorio along with Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$8.90

Burritos

Tinga de Pollo Burrito

$11.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned Roja chicken along with Mexican rice, beans & fresh avocado nicely seared to perfection.

Pulled Pork Burrito

$11.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned BBQ Pork along with Mexican rice, beans & chihuahua Mexican cheese nicely seared to perfection.

Birria de Res Burrito

$11.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned Beef along with mexican rice, beans & corn nicely seared to perfection.

Vegan Burrito

$11.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned Vegan strips along with Mexican rice, beans & fresh pineapple nicely seared to perfection.

Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$8.90

Nachos LOADED with Chili & Meat, Queso, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo & Jalapenos

Nachos Con Guacamole

$5.90

Chips & Guacamole

Nachos Con Cheddar Cheese

$4.90

Chips & Queso

Nachos Con Pico De Gallo

$4.90

Chips & Pico

Solo Chips

$3.50

Drinks

Soda

$2.90

Bottle Water

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Bottle Coke

$2.50

Extras

SIDE Pico De Gallo

$1.50
SIDE Sour Cream

$1.50
SIDE Jalapenos

$1.50

SIDE Cheese

$1.50

SIDE Mixed Cheese

$1.50
SIDE 2oz Queso

$1.50

SIDE 4oz Queso

$2.50

SIDE Rice

$1.50
SIDE Beans

$1.50
SIDE 2oz Guacamole

$1.50

SIDE 4oz Guacamole

$2.50

Solo Chips

$3.50

Breakfast

1 Banderita

cheese

$3.48

chorizo

$3.48

chicken

$3.48

egg

$3.48

3 Banderitas

cheese

$9.20

chorizo

$9.20

chicken

$9.20

egg

$9.20

Egg Burrito

burrito

$11.50

Quesadillas

Cheese Ques

$8.90

Mushroom Ques

$8.90

Chorizo

$8.90