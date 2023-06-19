No Mames Wey - Miami Alton 955 Alton Road
No Mames Wey
Single Taco
Uno Al Pastor
Fresh Corn tortilla with Al Pastor meat topped with fresh Pineapple & Cilantro.
Uno Cochinita Pibil
Fresh Corn tortilla with Pork Cochinita Pibil topped with Pickled Onions & Cilantro.
Uno Tinga De Pollo
Fresh Corn tortillas with Shredded Chicken in a mild roja sauce topped with fresh sliced Avocado & Cilantro.
Uno Pulled Pork
Fresh Corn Tortillas with seasoned Pulled Pork topped with Mixed Cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo & Cilantro.
Uno Chilorio
Fresh Corn Tortillas with Fried Pork & Chili Sauce, topped with Pickled Onion, fresh Avocado & Cilantro.
Uno Birria De Res
Fresh Corn Tortilla with Spiced Beef topped with Pickled Onion & Cilantro.
Uno Chorizo
Fresh Corn Tortilla with Ground Pork Chorizo topped with Diced White Onion & Cilantro.
Uno Carne Asada
Fresh Corn Torilla with Beef Carne Asada topped with fresh Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Onion & Cilantro.
Uno Veggie Taco
Veggie Taco on a fresh corn tortilla topped with black beans, pico de gallo, pickled onions, avocado & cilantro.
Trio Tacos
Pastor Tacos Trio
3 tacos on fresh Corn tortillas with Al Pastor meat topped with fresh Pineapple & Cilantro.
Cochinita Pibil Tacos Trio
3 tacos on fresh Corn tortillas with Pork Cochinita Pibil topped with Pickled Onions & Cilantro.
Tinga De Pollo Tacos Trio
3 tacos on fresh Corn tortillas with Shredded Chicken in a mild roja sauce topped with fresh sliced Avocado & Cilantro.
Pulled Pork Tacos Trio
3 Tacos on fresh Corn Tortillas, seasoned Pulled Pork topped with Mixed Cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo & Cilantro.
Chilorio Tacos Trio
3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas, Fried Pork with Chili Sauce, Pickled Onion, fresh Avocado & Cilantro.
Birria De Res Tacos Trio
3 tacos on fresh Corn Tortillas with Spiced Beef topped with Pickled Onion & Cilantro.
Vegan Pulled Pork Tacos Trio
3 tacos on Fresh Corn Tortillas with Vegan Pulled Pork topped with fresh Pineapple, Avocado & Cilantro.
Chorizo Tacos Trio
3 Ground Pork Chorizo Tacos on Corn Tortillas topped with Diced White Onion & Cilantro.
Carne Asada Trio
3 tacos on Fresh Corn Torilla with Beef Carne Asada topped with fresh Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Onion & Cilantro.
Veggie Trio
3 Veggie Tacos on a fresh corn tortilla topped with black beans, pico de gallo, pickled onions, avocado & cilantro.
Cinco Tacos
Quesadillas
Classic Quesadilla
Classic Quesadilla with Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.
Mushroom Quesadilla
Classic Quesadilla with Mushrooms Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.
Chicken Quesadilla
Classic Quesadilla with seasoned roja chicken along with Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.
Chilorio Quesadilla
Classic Quesadilla seasoned pork chilorio along with Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.
Chorizo Quesadilla
Burritos
Tinga de Pollo Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned Roja chicken along with Mexican rice, beans & fresh avocado nicely seared to perfection.
Pulled Pork Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned BBQ Pork along with Mexican rice, beans & chihuahua Mexican cheese nicely seared to perfection.
Birria de Res Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned Beef along with mexican rice, beans & corn nicely seared to perfection.
Vegan Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned Vegan strips along with Mexican rice, beans & fresh pineapple nicely seared to perfection.