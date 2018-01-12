noah grant's
Seafood Starters
Lightly fried, house-made spicy marinara
Tropical citrus marinated shrimp and scallops, bell pepper, avocado, tortilla chips
House-made with blue crab and cream cheese, sweet chili garlic sauce
Breaded gulf shrimp, spicy and sweet sauces
Sweet bites of whole lobster tail tempura fried, key lime aioli and sweet chili garlic sauce
Sweet lobster, garlic and herb butter with velvety rich cheese and grilled pesto bread
Sweet chili coconut, cilantro, tomatoes
3 pcs. Tequila lime cocktail sauce
Hawaiian tuna, avocado, ponzu sauce
Hawaiian tuna, avocado, honey pickled jicama and carrot slaw, ginger soy glaze
Land Starters
Spicy marinara with toasted bread
Smoking goose meats stagberry salame, cold smoked yellowfin tuna, assorted cheeses, sliced apples, house pickled vegetables, candied walnuts, hot pepper jelly, balsamic reduction, and crostinis
Thinly sliced rare filet, truffle oil, cherry tomatoes, horseradish cream
Blue cheese stuffed, key lime aioli, balsamic glaze, chives
Topped with fire roasted tomatoes with corn tortilla chips
Oysters
Soup and Salad
Rich and creamy with basil white rice
Romaine, white Cheddar, tomatoes, roasted shallot balsamic dressing
Watch us farm bibb lettuce, strawberries, jicama, goat cheese, candied pecans and red wine honey vinaigrette
Watch us farm bibb lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, creamy burrata cheese, basil, balsamic reduction
Romaine, blue cheese, pecans, bacon, cranberries, tomatoes, basil balsamic
Romaine heart, Parmesan, tomatoes
Romaine, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, peppercorn ranch, fried onion straws
Iceberg, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, roasted red pepper blue cheese dressing
Oyster Mania
3 blue points with jalapeños, lime zest, honey sriracha, horseradish
Blue points with bacon, Parmesan, bell peppers, by the each
½ dozen blue points and herb butter
3 oyster Rockefeller, 3 Cajun oysters, 3 oyster casino
6 fried blue point oysters, horseradish cream and sriracha honey
6 blue points, Cajun butter, Parmesan, grilled pesto bread
The best around, by the each
Sushi
Fried blue point oysters, cilantro, cream cheese, asparagus, crab mixed, tuna, avocado, chipotle honey, unagi sauce
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, topped with more crab, ponzu sauce
Tempura east coast scallops, asparagus, tamago, cream cheese, crab mixed, sesame seeds, sweet wasabi cream, unagi sauce
Soy paper, tempura shrimp, jalapeño, pineapple, scallions, layered avocado and coconut, sweet chili garlic
Soy paper, snow crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapeño, tobiko, pineapple, unagi sauce, sweet wasabi cream
Shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapeño, cream cheese, tempura fried, topped with crab mix, unagi sauce, chipotle honey
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, crab, avocado, unagi and sweet chili sauce, set on fire
Soy paper, tuna, avocado, tempura crunch, lime, wasabi cream
Tuna, cilantro, jalapeño, layered with more tuna, avocado, wakame, tobiko, scallions, firecracker and unagi sauce
Lobster, sweet crab, pineapple; tempura fried with wasabi cream and unagi sauce
Soy paper, tuna, avocado, tempura crunch, topped with shredded crab stick, wasabi cream and unagi sauce
Tempura fried spicy tuna roll, sriracha honey, firecracker sauce
Soy paper, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, tempura crunch, red onion, jalapeño, sweet chili, layered with avocado and tobiko
Inside out, tuna, jalapeño, cilantro, sriracha honey, firecracker sauce
Inside out, salmon, jalapeño, avocado, chipotle honey, sriracha honey, tempura crunch, tobiko
Soft shell crab, avocado, tempura fried, unagi and sriracha honey, sweet crab on top with firecracker sauce
Soy paper, tuna, jalapeño, cilantro, layered with more tuna, firecracker sauce, sriracha honey
By Sea
3 East Coast blue crab cakes, sweet chili garlic, and key lime aioli
Beer battered pacific cod, pier fries
Sautéed or blackened, sweet corn risotto, grilled asparagus, lobster cream sauce
Jumbo cracked legs with clarified lobster butter
Watch us farm bibb lettuce, tempura fried 6 oz lobster tail, avocado, hard boiled egg, applewood smoked bacon, grilled pineapple salsa, Island vinaigrette
Sweet corn and lobster risotto, grilled pineapple salsa and coconut Thai beurre blanc
Sticky rice, cucumber, avocado, pineapple, red pepper, edamame, wakame, strawberries, ponzu, sesame seeds
Lightly blackened, honey pickled jicama and carrot slaw, sweet Asian soy glaze, lobster and shrimp fried rice
Jumbo U-8 scallops atop basil and tomato risotto cakes, sweet vanilla and carrot purée, grilled asparagus, lump crab and sweet corn relish, red wine gastrique
Italian tomato stew with gulf shrimp, tuna, salmon, mussels, fennel and onions
Blackened mahi mahi, Maine mussels, gulf shrimp, roasted red peppers, honey Cajun cream sauce
East Coast jumbo U-8 scallops, blue crab and Parmesan risotto
Gulf shrimp, spinach, bacon, alfredo sauce
1# Canadian clusters with clarified lobster butter
Lightly seared, wasabi potato purée, edamame, asparagus, soy ginger glaze, strawberry and jicama slaw
Clarified lobster butter
By Land
9 oz baseball cut sirloin, fresh burrata cheese, basil, tomatoes, balsamic with spinach and ricotta scalloped potato roll
100% sustainable farm in Reynolds, IN, with Parmesan risotto, green beans with walnuts, bacon and goat cheese
Soy marinated steak, gulf shrimp, fried rice, green and red peppers, onions, fried egg
Mushrooms, tomatoes, basil, peppers and onions, goat and Parmesan cheese
By Hand
Blue cheese stuffed, mixed greens, balsamic reduction, tomato, pier fries
Blackened or beer battered, bacon, tomato, guacamole, garlic tarragon aioli, hot pepper jelly, pier fries
½ # burger with lettuce, tomatoes, white Cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onions, garlic tarragon aioli, pier fries
9 oz baseball cut sirloin, caramelized onions, white Cheddar, crispy onion straws, garlic tarragon aioli, hot pepper jelly, pier fries
Steaks
12 oz
9 oz
22 oz
6 oz filet and twin 6 oz cold water lobster tails
4 oz filet and 6 oz lobster tail
22 oz rib eye and 3 grilled shrimp with bourbon peppercorn sauce
Sides
Soy glaze and bacon jam
Herb butter
Walnuts, goat cheese, bacon
Fire roasted tomatoes, balsamic
Herb butter, sour cream, bacon, cheese, chives
Garlic tarragon aioli
Potatoes rolled with spinach and creamy ricotta and Parmesan cream
Truffle oil with Parmesan
Mac 'N Cheese
Sriracha honey, bacon, fire roasted tomatoes
Gluten-Free Menu
Seafood Starters
Tropical citrus marinated shrimp and scallops, bell peppers, onion, avocado. Ask for no tortilla chips
3 pcs. Tequila lime cocktail sauce
Sweet chili, coconut, cilantro, tomatoes. Ask for no bread
3 blue points with jalapeños, lime zest, honey sriracha, horseradish
½ dozen blue points and herb butter
Spinach and cheese, by the each
6 blue points, Cajun butter, parmesan. Ask for no bread
Land Starters
Local smoking goose meats stagberry salame, cold smoked ahi tuna, assorted cheeses, candied walnuts, apple slices, pickled vegetables, hot pepper jelly. Ask for no bread
Thinly sliced rare certified angus beef filet, horseradish mustard cream, tomatoes and truffle oil
Salads
Romaine, white Cheddar, tomatoes, roasted shallot balsamic dressing
Romaine, blue cheese, pecans, bacon, cranberries, tomatoes, basil balsamic
Iceberg, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, roasted red pepper blue cheese dressing
Watch us farm bibb lettuce, fresh burrata, tomatoes, balsamic reduction
Watch us farm bibb lettuce, cucumber, strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, jicama and red wine honey vinaigrette
Sushi - Make Your Own Gluten Free Sushi Roll
Nigiri and Sashimi
By Sea
Watch us farm bibb lettuce, 6 oz lobster tail, avocado, hard boiled egg, applewood smoked bacon, grilled pineapple salsa, Island vinaigrette
1 lb. Canadian clusters
1.5 lbs. Clarified lobster butter
East Coast jumbo U-8 scallops, blue crab and Parmesan risotto
Spicy tomato stew with shrimp, tuna, salmon, Maine mussels, fennel and onions
Clarified lobster butter
Two 6 oz lobster tails, 3 jumbo seared scallops, green beans
Pan seared with honey pickled jicama and carrot slaw, ricotta and spinach stuffed scalloped potato roll
By Land
9 oz baseball cut sirloin, fresh burrata, basil, tomatoes, balsamic, with a ricotta and spinach stuffed scalloped potato roll
100% sustainable farm in Reynolds, IN; with Parmesan risotto, green beans with walnuts, bacon and goat cheese
Mushrooms, tomatoes, basil, peppers and onions, goat and Parmesan cheese
6 oz filet and twin 6 oz lobster tails
4 oz filet and 6 oz lobster tail
12 oz
9 oz
22 oz
Sides
Walnuts, goat cheese, bacon
Thinly sliced potatoes rolled with spinach, ricotta and Parmesan cream
Garlic and herb butter
Butter, sour cream, bacon, white Cheddar, scallions
Fire roasted tomatoes, balsamic reduction