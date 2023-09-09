Noble Bird Rotisserie 6460 E Pacific Coast Hwy Suite 125
Lunch + Dinner
Plates - Chicken or Ribs
1/4 Dark Tradition Chicken + 2 sides
1/4 dark traditional chicken, choice of 2 sides
1/4 White Traditional Chicken + 2 sides
1/4 white traditional chicken, choice of 2 sides
1/4 Dark G-Chicken (spicy) + 2 sides
1/4 dark g-chicken, choice of 2 sides
1/4 White G-Chicken (spicy) + 2 sides
1/4 white g-chicken, choice of 2 sides
1/4 Rib + 2 sides
1/4 rack of ribs, choice of 2 sides
Packages - Chicken or Rib
1/2 Traditional Chicken Meal
1/2 traditional chicken, choice of 2 sides, baguette
Whole Traditional Chicken Meal
whole traditional chicken, choice of 2 sides, baguette
1/2 G-Chicken Meal
1/2 g-chicken, choice of 2 sides, baguette
Whole G-Chicken (spicy) Package
whole g-chicken, choice of 2 sides, baguette
1/2 Rib Rack Package
1/2 rack of ribs, choice of 2 sides, baguette
Full Rib Rack Meal
full rack of ribs, choice of 2 sides, baguette
Classics + A La Carte (Chicken + Ribs)
Chicken + Waffles
half rotisserie chicken, chopped bacon, maple bacon glaze
Pot Pie
chicken, carrots, green beans, mushrooms, potatoes, flaky pie crust top
1/4 Orange Chicken Dark
1/4 dark orange chicken, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, bok choy, jasmine rice, sesame + soy sauce
1/4 Orange Chicken White
1/4 white orange chicken, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, bok choy, jasmine rice, sesame + soy sauce
1/4 Trad Chicken Dark
1/4 dark traditional chicken
1/4 Trad Chicken White
1/4 white traditional chicken
1/2 Trad Chicken
1/2 traditional chicken
Whole Trad Chicken
whole traditional chicken
1/4 G-Dark
1/4 dark g-chicken
1/4 G-White
1/4 white g-chicken
1/2 G-Chicken
1/2 g-chicken
Whole G-Chicken
whole g-chicken
1/4 Rib Rack
1/4 rack of ribs
1/2 Rib Rack
1/2 rack of ribs
Full Rib Rack
full rack of ribs
Salad, Soup + Bowls
Peach Salad
butter lettuce, arugula, red cabbage, carrots, radish, green onion, maple mustard vinaigrette
Thai Noodle Salad
rice noodles, napa cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, radish, carrots, fresno chili, jalapeno, crispy shallots, thai vinaigrette
Noble Salad
mixed greens, grains, lentils, chickpeas, green onion, red grapes, soft egg, citrus vinaigrette
Harvest Bowl
avocado, grains, lentils, chickpeas, celery, carrots, onion, arugula, red cabbage, cucumber tomato, green onion, pepitas, herb vinaigrette (served warm)
Fried Rice
sunny side up eggs, carrots, mushrooms, red + napa cabbage, green onion, radish, fresno chili, sesame + soy sauce
Rib Bowl
two duroc spare ribs, carrots, radish, pickled cucumber + red onion, green onion, crispy shallots, jasmine rice
Steak + Avocado Bowl
flat iron steak, chickpeas, roasted tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, radish, green onion, crispy shallots, jasmine rice
Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup
chicken, noodles, onion, celery, carrots,
Cup Chicken Noodle Soup
chicken, noodles, onion, celery, carrots,
Bowl Bone Broth
bone broth
Cup Bone Broth
bone broth
Sandwich + Wrap
1/2 Club Combo
1/2 club., choice of side
1/2 Chicken Salad Combo
1/2 chicken salad sandwich, choice of side
1/2 G-Sand Combo
1/2 g-sandwich, choice of side
Chicken and Bacon Wrap
chicken, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, carrots, green onion, Noble ranch
Steak Wrap
flat iron steak, roasted potatoes, arugula, carrots, radish, pickled red onion, savory herb steak sauce
Noble Club
chicken, bacon, roasted tomatoes, mixed greens, pickled red onion, garlic aioli, ciabatta
Chicken Salad Sandwich
chicken, raisins, mayo, mixed greens, celery, grapes, blueberry bread
G-Sandwich
g-chicken, carrots, radish, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber, g-sauce, baguette
Sides
Charred Green Beans
charred green beans, black bean garlic sauce, fresno chili
Street Corn
sweet white corn, garlic aioli, g-sauce, jalapeno, fresno chili
Mixed Vegetables
sauteed broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, bok choy, sesame + soy sauce
Hummus
housemade hummus, cucumber, tomatoes, arugula, red cabbage, citrus vinaigrette, toasties
Rosemary Roasted Garlic Potatoes
rosemary roasted garlic potatoes
Potato Salad
potatoes, carrots, celery, mayo, red onion, pickles
Pasta Salad
spiral noodles, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, shallot vinaigrette
Jasmine Rice
jasmine rice
House Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shallot vinaigrette
Baguette
baguette
Sauces + Dressings
Kids
Kids Chicken Plate
chicken, choice of 2 kids sides
Kids Rib Plate
ribs, choice of 2 kids sides
Kids Chickpea Butter + Jelly
chickpea butter, jelly, choice of 2 kids sides
Kids Soup + Bread
chicken noodle soup, bread
Kids Waffle
waffle, berries, powdered sugar, maple syrup
Kids Brunch Plate
choice of 3: scrambled eggs, bread, roasted potatoes, fruit, bacon
Side Kids Fruit
fruit
Dessert
Brunch
Chicken + Waffles
half rotisserie chicken, chopped bacon, maple bacon glaze
Fried Rice
sunny side up eggs, carrots, mushrooms, red + napa cabbage, green onion, radish, fresno chili, sesame + soy sauce
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, potatoes, street corn, avocado, g-sauce
Breakfast Sandwich
scrambled eggs, bacon, arugula, roasted tomatoes, picked red onion, garlic aioli, g-sauce, country bread
Blueberry French Toast
blueberry bread, maple syrup, powdered sugar, berries
Avocado Toast
avocado, roasted tomatoes, soft egg, pickled red onion, red cabbage, green onion, country bread
Birdie Breakfast
scrambled eggs, sautéed green beans, arugula, red cabbage, citrus vinaigrette, roasted tomatoes, country toast
Waffle + Berries
waffle, berries, powdered sugar, maple syrup
Steak + Eggs
sunny side up eggs, arugula, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onion, chimichurri, country toast
Kids Brunch Plate
choice of 3: scrambled eggs, bread, roasted potatoes, fruit, bacon
Kids Waffle
waffle, berries, powdered sugar, maple syrup
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Bev
Lemonade
handcrafted lemonade
Watermelon Lemonade
handcrafted watermelon lemonade
Arnold Palmer
organic passion tea and handcrafted lemonade
Passion Tea
organic passion ice tea
Kids Lemonade
handcrafted lemonade
Orange Juice
fresh orange juice
Coffee
coffee
Coca Cola
Coke
Diet Coke
Diet Coke
Pellegrino 250ml
bubbly water