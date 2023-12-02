Noble Ground Coffee McDowell
Espresso Bar
Signature Sips
- Shaken Caramel Fusion$5.70+
Signature espresso mixed with macadamia nut syrup and caramel sauce shaken with milk to create a smooth, velvety finish
- Honey Comb$5.20+
Signature espresso mixed with honey and vanilla topped with cold foam and cinnamon sprinkles
- Noble Goodness$5.00+
Signature espresso mixed with white chocolate and irish cream flavors
- Lavender Haze$5.00+
Signature espresso mixed with lavender, honey, and vanilla
- Sunrise Bliss$5.70+
Crafted cold brew coffee mixed with orange juice, sparkling water, and cane sugar for a unique and refreshing taste
Simple Sips
Pastries
Grab and Go
CYO Flight
- Mocha (FLIGHT)$3.25
- Latte (FLIGHT)$3.25
- Americano (FLIGHT)$3.25
- Chai (FLIGHT)$3.25
- Drip (FLIGHT)$3.25
- Nitro Cold Brew (FLIGHT)$3.25
- Matcha (FLIGHT)$3.25
- Cold Brew (FLIGHT)$3.25
- Honey Comb (FLIGHT)$3.25
- Lavender Haze (FLIGHT)$3.25
- Sunrise Bliss (FLIGHT)$3.25
- Noble Goodness (FLIGHT)$3.25
- Shaken Caramel Fusion (FLIGHT)$3.25
- Iced Tea (FLIGHT)$3.25
- Hot chocolate (FLIGHT)$3.25
Bagged Coffee & Merch
Seasonal Drinks
Noble Ground Coffee McDowell Location and Ordering Hours
(602) 698-1930
Open now • Closes at 6PM