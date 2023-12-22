Noble Ground Coffee AZ Capitol
Espresso Bar
Signature Sips
- Shaken Caramel Fusion$5.25+
Signature espresso mixed with macadamia nut syrup and caramel sauce shaken with milk to create a smooth, velvety finish
- Honey Comb$5.25+
Signature espresso mixed with honey and vanilla topped with cold foam and cinnamon sprinkles
- Noble Goodness$4.75+
Signature espresso mixed with white chocolate and irish cream flavors
- Lavender Haze$4.75+
Signature espresso mixed with lavender, honey, and vanilla
- Sunrise Bliss$5.75+
Crafted cold brew coffee mixed with orange juice, sparkling water, and cane sugar for a unique and refreshing taste
Simple Sips
Grab and Go
- Water bottle$2.00
- Arizona Iced Tea$2.50
- Rockin' Protein$4.00
- Tropicana$2.50
- Naked Juice$3.25
- Charcuterie Tray$4.50
- Chocolate Milk$1.50
- Honest Kids$1.50
- Apple Juice$1.00
- Boxed Water$4.00
- Topo Chico$2.50
- Perrier$3.00
- AZ Lemonade$7.99
- Energy Ballz$6.50
- Protein Donuts$8.50
- Protein Peanut Butter Cups$9.99
- Salt & Vinegar Chips$2.50
- Sea Salt Chips$2.50
- Bear Bites$2.50
Noble Ground Coffee Locations and Ordering Hours
Milton
(928) 556-5124
Open now • Closes at 6PM
AZ Capitol
1111111111
Closed • Opens Monday at 9AM