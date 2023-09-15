Nocco's Napoletana - Food Trailer West Campus
10" Wood-Fired Pizza
Margherita
The gold standard! You can never go wrong with the traditional choice. Red Sauce, Basil, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil *Vegetarian*
Pepperoni
Red Sauce, Basil, Parmesan, Mozzarella , Pepperoni
Glazed and Confused
Red Sauce, Basil, Parmesan, Mozzarella , Crispy Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze...Alright Alright Alright
Nocco's Caesar
Made with our homemade caesar dressing, mozzarella, parmesan chopped romaine. Topped with our toasted breadcrumbs and served with a slice of lemon. Very light, very refreshing! Tastes like everything you could ask for from a caesar salad.
The Don
Red Sauce, Fresh Mint, Smoked Mozzarella, Sweet Italian Sausage, Minced Garlic, Our Homemade Hot Honey
4 cheese
Rosemary Honey, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Cracked Black Pepper, Garlic, Rosemary
Nocc Pockets
The OG
Our delicious hand held wood-fired pizza pocket served with a side sauce Pepperoni, Basil, Parmesan, Calabrian Chili Ranch Dip
The Sweet Sausage
Our delicious hand held wood-fired pizza pocket served with a side sauce Sausage, Mint, Rosemary Honey, Garlic, Provolone, Marinara Dip
The Spicy Italian
Our delicious hand held wood-fired pizza pocket served with a side sauce Prosciutto, Jalapeño, Basil, Parmesan, Balsamic Glaze Dip
The Holy Trinity
Our delicious handheld wood-fired pizza pocket served with a side sauce Mozzarella, Parmesan, Provolone, Marinara Dip