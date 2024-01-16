Aloha! Enjoy premium shave ice! More
No Coast Shave Ice Wichita, KS
Shave Ice
- Build Your Own$3.72+
Choose up to 3 flavors.
- #1 - Island Sunset$3.72+
Lychee, Lilikoi (passion fruit), & Mango.
- #2 - Beach Bum$3.72+
Mango, Coconut, & Lilikoi (passion fruit).
- #3 - Jungle Fever$3.72+
Tigers Blood & Banana with a snow cap.
- #4 - Spectacular Sunrise$3.72+
Strawberry, Orange, & Sour Apple
- #5 - Red, White, and Blue$3.72+
Cherry, Blue Raspberry, & Coconut
- #6 - Root Beer Float$3.72+
Root Beer & Vanilla
- #7 The GOAT$3.72+
Japanese Grape, Pickled Mango, & Li-Hing Mui
- #8 - Dye Free or Live Trying$3.72+
No added food coloring! Lychee, Lilikoi, & Coconut
- #9 Paradise$3.72+
Pickled Mango, Lychee, & POG
- #10 Hawaii Luau$3.72+
POG & Mai Tai
- #11 Coffee Mocha$3.72+
Coffee & Vanilla, topped with chocolate syrup
- #12 The Promise$3.72+
Cherry - Orange - Grape - Blue Raspberry
- #13 Christmas in July$3.72+
Vanilla,Crushed Candy Canes & Topped with White Chocolate syrup
- #14 Melonberry$3.72+
Melona & Strawberry
Drinks
No Coast Shave Ice Location and Ordering Hours
(316) 200-8353
Closed