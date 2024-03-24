Nocturnal Stowe 140 Cottage Club Rd
Food
Snacks
Soups & Salads
Handhelds
BBQ & Plates
- Pulled Pork 1/2LB$18.00
- Fried Chicken 1/2 Bird$32.00
- Fried Chicken Whole Bird$55.00
- Brisket 1/2LB$22.00
- 1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
- Grilled Salmon Plate$28.00
- Fried Catfish Plate$24.00
- Fish & Grits$26.00
- Chicken Tender Plate$20.00
- Brisket Plate$26.00
- Pulled Pork Plate$22.00
- Spare Ribs Plate$23.00
- Fried Chicken Plate$23.00
- Yeti, JR Platter$48.00
- Bigfoot Platter$88.00
- Sasquatch Platter$158.00
- Vegetable Plate$16.00
Sides
Kids Menu
Drink
Beer
Wine
Non Alcoholic
Cocktails & Bar
- Old Fashion$14.00
- Negroni Colada$15.00
- Noc Daiquri$14.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00Out of stock
- Black Manhattan$15.00
- Mezcal Magarita$15.00Out of stock
- John Daly$14.00
- Lemon Drop$14.00
- Long Island$16.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Cosmo$14.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Well Vodka$11.00
- Well Gin$11.00
- Well Tequila$11.00
- Well Rum$11.00
- Well Bourbon$11.00
- Smuggs Notch Vodka$14.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$13.00
- Barr Hill Gin$14.00
Retail
Nocturnal Stowe 140 Cottage Club Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(802) 760-6316
Closed