Nocturnal Eats Omaha, NE
Sammy
Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye, sauté onion, sweet peppers, and white American cheese
Norris
Thinly sliced braised Chuck roll, piled high on a hoagie bun, served with spicy giardiniera and au jus
Vader
Classic all beef patty cheeseburger, lol with pickle and onion, served on a split top brioche bun.
Chicken Wings
10 of our deep fried jumbo wings, tossed in your choice of one of our signature sauces
Cubano
Black Forest ham, slow roasted Cuban pork, Dijon, Swiss, and truck-made pickles, all cuddled in a cozy hoagie roll
Veggie Philly
Classic Burger
Codfather
Breakfast
The cure
Classic American cheeseburger, topped with bacon, avocado, and an over medium egg. Served on a split top brioche
Breakfast burrito
Potato, egg, cheese, onion, sweet peppers and your choice of protein, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla
Bacon egg and cheese sammy
Crispy bacon, white American cheese, and scrambled egg, all piled on top of a split top brioche bun with sriracha aioli
The hangover
Grilled potato, onions, and sweet peppers. Served with your choice of protein and scrambled egg, topped with sriracha aioli