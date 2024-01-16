Campfire Pizza and Gelato Old - 3400 South Bryant Avenue, suite 150
Featured Items
Pizza
Red Pizzas
- Cheese Pizza$12.50
San marzano tomatoes sauce, Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
- Margherita Aka the Queen Pizza$13.50
San marzano tomatoes sauce, olive oil, basil, Parmesan cheese, and fresh mozzarella cheese.
- Pepperoni Pizza$15.50
San marzano tomatoes sauce, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, and cup pepperoni
- Italian Sausage Pizza$15.50
San marzano tomatoes sauce, basil, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese and italian sausage.
- Pepperoni Mushrooms Pizza$16.50
San marzano tomatoes sauce, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, cup pepperoni, and fresh mushroom.
- Veggie Lovers Pizza$16.50
San marzano tomatoes sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, onions, fresh bell peppers and fresh mushrooms.
- The Hawaiian Pizza$16.50
San marzano tomatoes sauce, basil, Parmesan cheese, fresh mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.
- Sausage Supreme Pizza$17.50
San marzano tomatoes sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, cupping sausage, fresh bell peppers and fresh mushrooms.
- Pepperoni Extravaganza Pizza$17.50
San marzano tomatoes sauce, basil, parmesan cheese, fresh mozzarella, cup pepperoni, thin pepperoni and Mike's hot honey on top after baked.
- Bacon Hot Honey Pizza$17.50
San marzano tomatoes sauce, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon bits and Mike's hot honey on top after baked.
- 4 Stagioni Pizza$17.50
San marzano tomatoes sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, black olives, and canadian bacon (ham).
- Meat Lovers Pizza$18.50
San marzano tomatoes sauce, parmesan cheese, fresh mozzarella, sausage, bacon bites, canadian bacon (ham) and pepperoni.
White Pizzas
- Blue Smoke Pizza$19.50
Olive oil, fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, smoked prosciutto (speck) and Mike's hot honey on top after baked.
- 4 Formaggi Pizza$15.50
Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, gorgonzola cheese and fresh mozzarella cheese.
- Pesto Chicken Pizza$17.50
Pesto sauce, parmesan cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and walnuts after baked.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.50
Olive oil, fresh mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola cheese, grilled chicken, onions and buffalo sauce on top after baked.
Sweet Pizza
Half & Half Pizza
Salads
- Italian Salad$10.00
Blend of green and red lettuces, heirloom cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, onions, banana peppers, pepperoni, salami, and Italian vinaigrette.
- Harvest Salad$10.00Out of stock
Blend of green and red lettuces, pecans, gorgonzola cheese, cranberries, strawberries, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Side Of Caesar Salad$4.00