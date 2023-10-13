DRINKS

COLD BEV

Iced Chai Latte

$6.00+

Arnold Palmer

$5.00+

Iced SPORTea

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$6.00+

Lemonade

$4.00+

HOT BEV

Cortado

$4.00

Mocha

$6.00

Steamed Milk for Kids

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Turmeric Latte

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

WINE

DOOR Chardonnay

$11.00

DOOR Rose

$11.00

DOOR Pinot Noir

$15.00

Chateau Boswell Chardonnay

$28.00

Tablas Creek Rhone Blend

$11.00

Tablas Creek Rose

$11.00

Trefethen Chard

$11.00

D Bousquet Sparkling Rose

$12.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Lelarge Champagne

$20.00

CIDER

Bardos Cider

$12.00

Bardos Cider Can

$10.00

BEER

Mad Fritz Bottled Beer Gruit Ale

$35.00

Mad Fritz Gruit Ale

$13.00

Old Caz RPX Juicy Pale Ale

$10.00

Mad Fritz Bottled Beer Double IPA

$35.00

Old Caz Can

$10.00

NA

Shrub

$6.00

Shakes & Smoothies

Green Smoothie

$10.00

Pink Smoothie

$10.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$10.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$10.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$10.00

Juices

Pink Juice

$10.00

Green Juice

$10.00

FOOD

ALL DAY

Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

Side of Toast

$3.00

Side of GF Toast

$4.00

Chicken Noodle Soup - Bowl

$11.00

Tomato Soup - Bowl

$11.00

Lunch Combo

$16.00

Chopped Salad

$16.00

NO|MA House Salad

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Grain Bowl

$21.00

Prosciutto Tartine

$15.00

Mushroom Tartine

$15.00

Frittata

$12.00Out of stock

Lemon Ricotta Waffles

$14.00

Savory Porridge

$11.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

Trout Tartine

$18.00Out of stock

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Soft Boiled Egg

$1.50

PASTRIES

GF Maple Donut

$4.00

GF Chocolate Donut

$4.00

Pavi Cookie Bag

$12.00

Kouign-Amann

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$5.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Vegan Crumb Cake

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Pavi Cookie

$2.50

Monkey Bread Loaf

$18.00

Seeded Bread - Whole Loaf

$25.00

BAR SNACKS

Cheese Plate for Single

$18.00

Savory Truffle Popcorn

$8.00

Beet Dip

$13.00

Cheese Plate

$25.00

Herb Popcorn

$6.00

Labneh

$13.00

Muhammara

$13.00

Trout & Dill Dip

$22.00

GRAB N GO

RAEN FORT ROSS Pinot Noir 2021

$110.00

Champagne - Lelarge Tradition

$50.00

Trefethen Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Bubble Up Soda

$4.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$4.00

Boylan Root Beer

$4.00

CIRQUE DU FERMENT - Tulsi Rose

$10.00

CIRQUE DU FERMENT - Ginger

$10.00

TROUT DIP Grab n Go

$22.00

Mountain Valley Spring

$5.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling

$5.00

Queens Chojang

$15.00

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Hummingbird Pecans

$12.00

Hummingbird Dark Choc Almonds

$12.00

Coca Cola Glass Bottle

$4.00

Trestle Riesling

$32.00

DOOR Chardonnay

$30.00

DOOR Rose

$30.00

DOOR Pinot Noir

$65.00

Chateau Boswell Sebastapol

$135.00

Tablas Creek Rose

$35.00

Domaine Bousquet Sparkling

$33.00

Helfrich Cremant d'Alsace

$25.00

Vincent Joudart Champagne

$85.00

Tablas Creek Rhone Blend

$35.00

Heitz Cabernet 2018

$80.00

MUHAMMARA Grab n Go

$13.00

LABNEH Grab n Go

$13.00

BEET DIP Grab n Go

$13.00

RAEN Royal St Robert Pinot Noir 21

$75.00

Grab n Go Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

SEASONAL SPECIALS

Larb Lettuce Cups

$18.00

Turkey Meatballs with Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

$22.00

DESSERT

Vanilla Straus Ice Cream

$5.00

Vegan Ice Cream

$8.00

Strawberry Straus Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Straus Ice Cream

$5.00