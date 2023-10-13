Noma House Cafe and Collective 1429 Main Street
DRINKS
COLD BEV
HOT BEV
WINE
BEER
Shakes & Smoothies
FOOD
ALL DAY
Yogurt Parfait
$10.00
Side of Toast
$3.00
Side of GF Toast
$4.00
Chicken Noodle Soup - Bowl
$11.00
Tomato Soup - Bowl
$11.00
Lunch Combo
$16.00
Chopped Salad
$16.00
NO|MA House Salad
$14.00
Grilled Cheese
$10.00
Turkey Sandwich
$15.00
Grain Bowl
$21.00
Prosciutto Tartine
$15.00
Mushroom Tartine
$15.00
Frittata
$12.00Out of stock
Lemon Ricotta Waffles
$14.00
Savory Porridge
$11.00Out of stock
Breakfast Sandwich
$13.50
Trout Tartine
$18.00Out of stock
Side of Bacon
$5.00
Soft Boiled Egg
$1.50
PASTRIES
BAR SNACKS
GRAB N GO
RAEN FORT ROSS Pinot Noir 2021
$110.00
Champagne - Lelarge Tradition
$50.00
Trefethen Chardonnay Bottle
$32.00
Bubble Up Soda
$4.00
Boylan Ginger Ale
$4.00
Boylan Root Beer
$4.00
CIRQUE DU FERMENT - Tulsi Rose
$10.00
CIRQUE DU FERMENT - Ginger
$10.00
TROUT DIP Grab n Go
$22.00
Mountain Valley Spring
$5.00
Mountain Valley Sparkling
$5.00
Queens Chojang
$15.00
Acqua Panna
$4.00
Perrier
$4.00
Hummingbird Pecans
$12.00
Hummingbird Dark Choc Almonds
$12.00
Coca Cola Glass Bottle
$4.00
Trestle Riesling
$32.00
DOOR Chardonnay
$30.00
DOOR Rose
$30.00
DOOR Pinot Noir
$65.00
Chateau Boswell Sebastapol
$135.00
Tablas Creek Rose
$35.00
Domaine Bousquet Sparkling
$33.00
Helfrich Cremant d'Alsace
$25.00
Vincent Joudart Champagne
$85.00
Tablas Creek Rhone Blend
$35.00
Heitz Cabernet 2018
$80.00
MUHAMMARA Grab n Go
$13.00
LABNEH Grab n Go
$13.00
BEET DIP Grab n Go
$13.00
RAEN Royal St Robert Pinot Noir 21
$75.00
Grab n Go Yogurt Parfait
$10.00
Noma House Cafe and Collective 1429 Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(219) 743-2928
Closed