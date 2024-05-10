Nonna's 1977 - Astoria Park 18-01 26th Road
MAGIC SLICE
- Proud Mary Slice$4.00
Fresh mozarella, homemade sauce & basic
- Gloria Sl$6.50
Italian Sausage, homemade roasted peppers & wild mushrooms
- Sweet Caroline Sl$6.50
Pear, Gorgonzola, fresh mozzarella & walnuts
- Eva Sl$6.50
Buffalo chicken, gorgonzola, bleu cheese & hot sauce
- Eleanor Rigby Sl$6.50
Freshly grilled chicken, baby arugula, roasted peppers, & aged balsamic reduction.
- Nikita Sl$6.50
Penne pasta and alla vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil
- Rosalita Sl$8.50
Imported prosciutto from parma, Parmigiana reduction & arugula
- Sheena Sl$8.50
Granny Smith apple, applewood smoked bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, smoked fresh mozzarella & walnuts
- Emily Sl$6.50
Sausage, mushrooms & jalapeno
- Devour Lasagna Pie$10.99
Layers of lasagna, vodka sauce & italian sausage
- American Girl$6.50
Mac-n-cheese made with fresh American cheese
- Cecilia$6.50
Meatballs, sausage, & pepperoni
- My Michelle$8.50
Buffalo chicken, mac n cheese, Gorgonzola, marinara sauce, blue cheese sauce
- Roxanne$6.50
Meat sauce, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, pecorino & Parmigiano Reggiano.
- Stella$6.50
Fresh mozzarella, grilled portabella mushrooms, arugula & balsamic reduction
- Veronica$6.50
5 fresh vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and peppers) Nonnas sauce & olives
- Mrs. Robinson$8.50
Soppressata, feta cheese, ricotta, artichokes, fresh mozzarella, & olives
- Lady$6.50
Chanterelle mushrooms, fresh mozzarella rosemary, & white truffle oil
- Angie$8.50
A stuffed artichoke on a cream of spinach with ricotta cheese & topped with homemade roasted peppers
- Layla$8.50
Fresh smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions, & pancetta (Italian bacon)
- My Sharona$6.50
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, tomato, cilantro, onions, chipotle mayo
- Bianca$6.50
Our white pie, mozzarella & ricotta
- Rhiannon$10.99
Nonnas marinara sauce with fresh tomatoes, onions, & a burrata ball with balsamic glaze
- Hey Delilah$8.50
Vodka sauce, applewood smoked bacon & scallions
- Janie Got a Gun$6.50
BBQ chicken, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions
MAGIC PIE
- Proud Mary pie$21.99
- Gloria$29.99
- Sweet Caroline$29.99
- Eva$29.99
- Eleanor Rigby$29.99
- Nikita$29.99
- Rosalita$35.99
- Sheena$35.99
- Emily$29.99
- Devour Lasagna Pie$55.99
- American Girl$29.99
- Cecilia$29.99
- My Michelle$35.99
- Roxanne$29.99
- Stella$29.99
- Veronica$29.99
- Mrs. Robinson$35.99
- Lady$29.99
- Angie$35.99
- Layla$35.99
- My Sharona$29.99
- Bianca$29.99
- Rhiannon$55.99
- Hey Delilah$35.99
- Janie Got a Gun$29.99
