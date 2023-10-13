Food

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Fried mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

Breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce

Bruschetta Toast Points

$12.00

Baked diced tomatoes, red onion, basil, garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, and drizzled balsamic glaze

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Served with fries and dipping sauce

Fried Artichoke Quarters

$9.00

Lightly breaded & served with ranch

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$9.00

Lightly breaded & served with buffalo sauce

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Golden brown crispy skinny fries

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Shrimp served w/ cocktail sauce

Garlic Knots

$5.00+

Made fresh daily

Nonne's Famous Meatballs

$9.00

2 meatballs w/homemade sauce & mozzarella

Onion Rings

$7.00

Breaded sweet onions fried served w/ Texas petal sauce

Arancini Rice Balls

$10.00

Served w/marinara sauce

Wings

$14.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed green lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella & croutons

Greek Salad

$13.00

Romain lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, kalamala olives, green peppers, pepperoncinis, feta & served with greek dressing

Antipasto

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, kalamala olives, pepperoncinis, black olives, banana pepper, salami, ham, mozzarella cheese

Caprese

$13.00

Sliced tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze, salt & pepper

Cesar Salad

$8.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Subs & Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$13.00

Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, toasted on a sub roll

Cheesesteak Philly

$13.00

Shaved ribeye steak, onion & white American cheese (add mushrooms & green peppers $2)

Cheeseburger

$12.00

1/3 pound ground angus beef, w/ choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion (add bacon $1)

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled, blackened or fried, lettuce, tomato & onion

Italian Combo Sub

$12.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a sub roll

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken, fresh tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzled with olive oil & sprinkled with salt

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$13.00

Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, toasted on a sub roll

Stromboli & Calzones

Huge Cheesesteak Stromboli

$16.00

Shaved ribeye, onions, & mozzarella (add mushrooms & peppers $2)

Huge Stromboli

$17.00

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions

Huge Calzone

$14.00

Mozzarella & ricotta cheese (choose toppings from topping list $2ca)

4 Pizza Rolls

$12.00

Pepperoni or Spinach (choose toppings from toppings list $1ea)

Dinners

Pasta & Sauce

$13.00

Penne, fettuccine, spaghetti or angel hair (add meatball or sausage $2)

Alfredo Fettuccine

$16.00

Homemade alfredo (add grilled or blackened chicken $5 or add shrimp $6)

Chicken Parm

$20.00

Lightly breaded chicken, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese over penne noodles

Lasagna

$17.00

Layers of pasta, meat, sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Manicotti

$13.00

Ricotta cheese filled pasta served.with tomato sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

Served with Alfredo sauce

Kids Menu

Butter Pasta

$5.00

Sauce Pasta

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Hamburger w/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Pizza Menu

12" Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

12" White Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese & oregano

12" Supreme Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & extra cheese

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$17.00

mushroom, onions, green peppers, spinach, tomatoes, black olives & extra cheese

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef & extra cheese

12" Floridian Pizza

$16.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple & fresh mozzarella

16" Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

16" White Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese & oregano

16" Supreme Pizza

$24.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & extra cheese

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$23.00

mushroom, onions, green peppers, spinach, tomatoes, black olives & extra cheese

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef & extra cheese

16" Floridian Pizza

$21.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple & fresh mozzarella

Gluten Free Pizza

10" Caul GF Pizza

$18.00

10" Caul GF Meatlovers Pizza

$18.00

10" Caul GF Vegetarian Pizza

$17.00

10" Caul GF Supreme Pizza

$19.00

10" Caul GF White Pizza

$16.00

10" Caul GF Floridian Pizza

$16.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

NA Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$5.00

Natural Spring Water from and bottled in Italy.

Bottled water

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Football Menu

Football Wings

Football Wings (10 wings)

$10.00

Domestic Buckets

Budweiser Bucket

$15.00

Bud Light Bucket

$15.00

Miller Light Bucket

$15.00

Coors Light Bucket

$15.00

Yuengling Bucket

$15.00

Ultra Buckets

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$16.00

Import Buckets

Heineken Bucket

$17.00

Corona Bucket

$17.00

Modelo Especial Bucket

$17.00

Stella Bucket

$17.00