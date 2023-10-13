Nonne's Italian Restaurant and Sports bar 5901 South Ridgewood Avenue
Food
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce Calamari
Calamari
Breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce
Bruschetta Toast Points
Baked diced tomatoes, red onion, basil, garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, and drizzled balsamic glaze
Chicken Tenders
Served with fries and dipping sauce
Fried Artichoke Quarters
Lightly breaded & served with ranch
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Lightly breaded & served with buffalo sauce
Basket of Fries
Golden brown crispy skinny fries
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp served w/ cocktail sauce
Garlic Knots
Made fresh daily
Nonne's Famous Meatballs
2 meatballs w/homemade sauce & mozzarella
Onion Rings
Breaded sweet onions fried served w/ Texas petal sauce
Arancini Rice Balls
Served w/marinara sauce
Wings
Salads
House Salad
Mixed green lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella & croutons
Greek Salad
Romain lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, kalamala olives, green peppers, pepperoncinis, feta & served with greek dressing
Antipasto
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, kalamala olives, pepperoncinis, black olives, banana pepper, salami, ham, mozzarella cheese
Caprese
Sliced tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze, salt & pepper
Cesar Salad
Soups
Subs & Sandwiches
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, toasted on a sub roll
Cheesesteak Philly
Shaved ribeye steak, onion & white American cheese (add mushrooms & green peppers $2)
Cheeseburger
1/3 pound ground angus beef, w/ choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion (add bacon $1)
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled, blackened or fried, lettuce, tomato & onion
Italian Combo Sub
Ham, pepperoni, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a sub roll
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Chicken, fresh tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzled with olive oil & sprinkled with salt
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, toasted on a sub roll
Stromboli & Calzones
Huge Cheesesteak Stromboli
Shaved ribeye, onions, & mozzarella (add mushrooms & peppers $2)
Huge Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions
Huge Calzone
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese (choose toppings from topping list $2ca)
4 Pizza Rolls
Pepperoni or Spinach (choose toppings from toppings list $1ea)
Dinners
Pasta & Sauce
Penne, fettuccine, spaghetti or angel hair (add meatball or sausage $2)
Alfredo Fettuccine
Homemade alfredo (add grilled or blackened chicken $5 or add shrimp $6)
Chicken Parm
Lightly breaded chicken, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese over penne noodles
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, meat, sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese
Manicotti
Ricotta cheese filled pasta served.with tomato sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Served with Alfredo sauce
Kids Menu
Pizza Menu
12" Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
12" White Pizza
Mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese & oregano
12" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & extra cheese
12" Vegetarian Pizza
mushroom, onions, green peppers, spinach, tomatoes, black olives & extra cheese
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef & extra cheese
12" Floridian Pizza
Bacon, ham, pineapple & fresh mozzarella
16" Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
16" White Pizza
Mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese & oregano
16" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & extra cheese
16" Vegetarian Pizza
mushroom, onions, green peppers, spinach, tomatoes, black olives & extra cheese
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef & extra cheese
16" Floridian Pizza
Bacon, ham, pineapple & fresh mozzarella