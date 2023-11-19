OTOSAN Ramen 6813 Elm St
MAIN MENU
RAMEN
- CLASSIC TONKOTSU$18.00
Our unique style of ramen consists of an extremely rich. Fatty pork broth, Bean sprouts, Spinach, Scallion, Wood ear mushroom, Bamboo shoot, Soft-boiled egg, Nori seaweed, Tender pork Chashu belly that melts in the mouth.
- BLACK GARLIC TONKOTSU$19.00
Black Garlic Tonkotsu with braised pork belly slices, Marinated soft-boiled egg, Spinach, Wood ear mushroom, Bamboo shoot, Scallion, Bean sprouts and Nori seaweed.
- SPICY MISO RAMEN$19.00
Our creamy spicy miso tonkotsu broth topped with spicy ground pork, Marinated soft-boiled egg, Bamboo shoot, Wood ear mushroom, Spinach, Bean sprouts, Scallion and Nori seaweed topped with Otosan Chili paste .
- SHOYU RAMEN$18.00
Knob Kelp and veggies-based broth topped with Shrimp tempura, Bamboo shoot, Wood ear mushroom, Bean sprouts, Spinach, Scallion and Nori sseaweed.
- TOFU RAMEN$18.00
Knob Kelp and veggies-based broth topped with marinated soft tofu, Brussels sprouts, Bean sprouts, Bamboo shoot, Scallion, Spinach, Shallot, Shitake mushroom, Sweet corn, Crispy leek and truffle oil.
SMALL DISHES
- CORN$14.00
Fresh corn ribs, Cotija cheese, Aioli, Crispy leek and Chili dust.
- CHICKEN KARA-AGE$14.00Out of stock
Japanese fried chicken with ichimi aioli, Served with Nori seaweed and lemon
- EDAMAME(CHAMAME)$8.00
Premium Japanese Edamame(Cha mame), Truffle oil and Otosan house oil.
- TRUFFLE FRIES$12.00
Fresh cut fries, Garlic and Truffle oil.
- GYOZA$12.00
Japanese gyoza with Chicken, Cabbage, Garlic and Chive.
- BRUSSELS SPROUTS$12.00
Crispy Brussels sprout, Shoyu and Crispy leek.
- SHISHITO PEPPERS$12.00
Blistered Shishito peppers, Otosan spicy sauce and lemon on the side.
- CHASHU PORK BUN$14.00Out of stock
Steamed lotus buns filled with seared pork belly, sweet soy sauce and thinly sliced, Scallion topped with Crispy leek.
- SHRIMP TEMPURA$14.00
Crispy Japanese-style tempura shrimp made with homemade tempura batter serve with aioli
KIDS MENU
- I DON’T KNOW$11.00
Mini Ramen with Chashu, sweet corn and a soft-boiled egg.
- I’M NOT HUNGRY$11.00
Kitsune Ramen in their favorite ramen broth.
- I WANT TO GO HOME$11.00
Mini Rice with shredded Chashu pork and a soft-boiled egg.
- I WANT TO GO TO MCDONALD’S$13.00
Junior pork bun and kid’s chicken kara-age combo