Noodle St Arcadia
Appetizers
- QINGHAI CLEAR COLD NOODLE
Flour-based clear cold noodles, chinese chives and garlic$10.80
- CUCUMBER SALAD
Cucumber, garlic and cilantro$7.50
- FRIED CALAMARI
Calamari with sweet and sour sauce$10.80
- POTATO STRING SHRIMP
5 pieces. Potato shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce$9.50
- CRISPY TOFU
Crispy tofu with sweet and sour sauce$8.50
- FRIED CHICKEN WINGS
4 pieces. Battered chicken wings with garlic chili sauce$8.80
- BRAISED EGG$1.50
- KIMCHEE$4.00
- Steamed Veggies$6.80
Noodles
- SIGNATURE BEEF NOODLE SOUP
Sliced beef shank, radishes, cilantro and leeks$14.50
- SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP
Chunks of beef shank, kale, pickled veggie, cilantro and green onions$15.50
- CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Chunks of chicken, kale, shiitake mushroom, cilantro and green onions$13.80
- BONE IN RIB RICE NOODLE SOUP
Braised bone-in beef rib served with cilantro and green onions$18.80
- SEASONAL VEGGIE NOODLE SOUP
Seasonal vegetables, cilantro and green onions$12.80
- SAVORY BRAISED CHICKEN NOODLE
Boneless chicken, potatoes, onions and green bell peppers served with knife cut noodles$14.80
- EGG WITH TOMATO NOODLE
Scrambled eggs, tomatoes and green onions served with knife cut noodles$13.80
- NOODLES WITH MINCED BEEF
Green onions, garlic and minced beef sauce served with standard round noodles$14.80
- SPRING COLD NOODLE
Beef slices, carrots and kale served with standard round noodles$13.50
Stir Fry Noodles
House Specials
- LAMB SKEWERS
3 pieces. Lamb, chili powder and cumin powder. Your choice of spice level$8.80
- SCALLION PANCAKE
8 pieces. Crispy pan-fried flour pancakes with green onions$6.80
- BEEF ROLL PANCAKE
4 pieces. Beef, green onions, cilantro and hoisin sauce$11.80
- BEEF STUFFED PANCAKE
2 pieces. Ground beef and onions$7.80
- SEASONED FRIES
French fries with chili seasoning$4.80
Rice Dishes
- KOREAN BBQ WITH RICE
Beef, carrots, onions and green onions$13.50
- EGG WITH TOMATO OVER RICE
Scrambled eggs, tomatoes and green onions$13.50
- Savory Braised Chicken Over Rice$13.80
- BEEF FRIED RICE
Beef and green onions$13.50
- KIMCHEE FRIED RICE WITH SHRIMP
Kimchee and shrimp$13.50
- SHRIMPS FRIED RICE$13.50
- CHICKEN FRIED RICE$13.50
- EGGS FRIED RICE$12.50
- WHITE RICE$2.00
Beverages
EXTRA CHARGE
- Extra Standard Round$4.00
- Extra Flat Noodles$4.00
- Extra Triangle Nooldes$4.00
- Extra Knife Cut$4.00
- Extra Rice Noodles$4.00
- Extra Signature Beef Broth$4.00
- Extra Spicy Beef Broth$4.00
- Extra Chicken Broth$4.00
- Extra Veggie Broth$4.00
- Extra Beef Slices$4.00
- Extra Spicy Beef Chucks$4.00
- Extra Chicken Mushroom$4.00
- Extra Bone-In Ribs$13.00
- Extra Shrimps$4.00
- Extra Chicken$4.00
- Extra KBBQ Beef$10.80
- Extra Scrambled Eggs$4.00
- Extra Kimchi$4.00
- Extra Radishes$2.00
- Extra Kales$2.00
- Extra Pickle Veggies$2.00
- Extra Been Sprout$2.00
- Extra Tomatoes$2.00
- Extra Tofu$2.00
- Extra Bread Tofu$2.00