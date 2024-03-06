Noodz N More Diamond Home Improvement
Soups
- Tonkatsu Ramen$14.00
Our Homemade Broth and Bacon Tare served with Chives, Medium/Soft Egg, Jalapeno, and 2 Slices of our Smoked Pork Belly and fish cake. Seasonal Mushroom / Medium sized noodle
- TanTanMen (Spicy)$16.00Out of stock
Homemade Broth made with Our Spicy Chili Flake Tare, 2 medium/soft eggs, jalapenos, fire roasted corn, chili flakes, chives, fish cake, sriracha, and 2 Slices of our smoked Pork Belly and Ground Pork
- Miso$10.00Out of stock
Sometimes just a good broth, instant noodles, and a good flavor come together for a good Ramen. Broth, Sweet Chashu, Miso Tare, SeaWeed, Fire Roasted Corn
Noodz N More Diamond Home Improvement Location and Ordering Hours
(541) 891-9599
Closed • Opens Thursday at 4PM