Ol' Pudgy Frontbottom

$9.00

“Lips on the front o’ da glass, don’t stop drinking’ till ya see da bottom! Only way ta drink for Ol’ Pudgy. Thats why they call me Ol’ Pudgy Frontbottom! Can’t wait ta wrap my lips around that frontbottom!” ~Pudgy Frontbottom. Our take on an English Pub Ale. Easy drinking, malt forward, with notes of toffee, raisins and Christmas cake as it warms.