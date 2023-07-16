Norman Rose Tavern 1 1401 First Street Napa
Food
Burgers and Sandwiches
Fries
Sides
Starters
Chalkboard
B.L.T.
$18.00
Calamari
$16.00
Cobbler
$11.00Out of stock
Corn Chowder
$11.00Out of stock
Deviled Eggs
$10.00Out of stock
Fried Zucchini Sticks
$10.00Out of stock
Hanger Steak
$39.00
Heirloom Tomato Salad
$18.00
Jalepeño Poppers
$12.00Out of stock
Mussels
$24.00
Pan Roasted Salmon
$28.00
Peach & Prosciutto Salad
$18.00
Philly Cheesesteak
$18.00Out of stock
Pork Sandwich
$19.00Out of stock
Pork Sliders
$19.00Out of stock
Reuben Sandwich
$19.00Out of stock
Reuben Sliders
$18.00Out of stock
Roasted Chicken Breast
$24.00Out of stock
Special Chicken
$27.00Out of stock
Top Sirloin
$32.00Out of stock
Shrimp Scampi
$24.00
Norman Rose Tavern 1 Location and Ordering Hours
(415) 602-2818
Open now • Closes at 9:30PM