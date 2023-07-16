Food

Bowls

Chili

$10.95+

NRT Mac N Cheese

$10.95

Vegetable Soup

$7.95

Burgers and Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$18.95

Add 1 Piece Slider

$8.00

Bean Burger

$14.95

BLT

$15.95

Chili Dog

$16.00

Egg Sandwich

$15.95

French Dip Sandwich

$18.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Hamburger

$16.95

Hot Dog

$9.95

Lamb Burger

$19.50

Fries

BBQ Fries

$7.95

Chili Fries

$11.95

Disco Fries

$13.95

Fries

$6.95

Garlic Fries

$6.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Truffle and Parmesan Fries

$10.95

Plates

Fish and Chips

$17.95+

New York Steak

$37.95

NRT 3 Meat Loaf

$27.95

Pan Roasted Half Chicken

$27.95

Salads

Green Goddess Salad

$9.50+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$21.95

Iceberg Wedge

$17.95

Mix Greens Salad

$8.50+

Sides

Asparagus

$9.00Out of stock

Chix Strips & Fries

$9.00

Egg

$3.75

House Made Pickled Vegetables

$5.95

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Pickled Vegetables

$5.95

Summer Beans

$7.95

Summer Succotash

$8.95

Starters

Egg Salad & Salmon Toast

$15.95

Franks Frito Sliders

$14.95

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Half Nachos

$10.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Plain Nachos

$10.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$18.95

Spinach and Cheese Dip

$14.95

Tavern Wings

$14.95

Chalkboard

B.L.T.

$18.00

Calamari

$16.00

Cobbler

$11.00Out of stock

Corn Chowder

$11.00Out of stock

Deviled Eggs

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$10.00Out of stock

Hanger Steak

$39.00

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$18.00

Jalepeño Poppers

$12.00Out of stock

Mussels

$24.00

Pan Roasted Salmon

$28.00

Peach & Prosciutto Salad

$18.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00Out of stock

Pork Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

Pork Sliders

$19.00Out of stock

Reuben Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

Reuben Sliders

$18.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken Breast

$24.00Out of stock

Special Chicken

$27.00Out of stock

Top Sirloin

$32.00Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00