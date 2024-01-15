Online ordering now available through Toast!
NORTH GEORGIA BBQ & OYSTER SHOP Gainesville
Main Menu
Starters
Salads
Fresh Seafood
Handhelds
Diner Burgers
BBQ Plates
St. Louis Ribs
Brunswick Stew
Sides
Kids Menu
Alcohol Menu
Vodka
Rum
Bourbon/Whiskey
- 1792$11.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Bulleit$9.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Cutty Sark - House Scotch Whiskey$6.00
- Dewars$10.00
- Evan Williams - House Bourbon$6.00
- Four Roses$8.00
- Jack Daniel's$7.00
- Jack Daniel's$7.00
- Jack Daniel's - Honey$7.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Knob Creek - 100 Proof$10.00
- Legends - Yeah C'mon$9.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Ole Smokey - Peanut Butter$7.00
- Peg Leg Porker$9.00
- Remedy$10.00
- Remedy - Apple$10.00
- Remedy - Cinnamon$10.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$9.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- WhistlePig - PiggyBack$11.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Woodford Reserve - Rye$10.00
Cordial
Specialty Drinks
- Basic Beach$9.00
Ingredients: Vodka Peach Snapps Coconut Rum Grenadine Cranberry Juice Pineapple Juice Garnish: Orange Wedge
- Berry Bliss$9.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Bourbon Blackberry$9.00
- Chuckjito$9.00
- Land & Sea Bloody Mary (L&S)$14.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Martini$8.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mojito$7.00
- Mule - Kentucky$8.00
- Mule - Moscow$7.00
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Smokey Old Fashioned$11.00
Draft Beer
Bottled/Can Beer
Wine
- Bread & Butter Merlot$10.00+
- J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00+
- Elouan Pinot Nior$12.00+
- Jean Paul Red Blend$10.00+
- 3 Finger Jack Rum Barrel Red Blend$12.00+
- La Jolie Fluer Rose$9.00+
- Selbach Reisling$9.00+
- Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc$12.00+
- Conundrum White Blend$10.00+
- Sea Sun Chardonnay$10.00+
- Maggio Pinot Grigio$9.00+
- Wycliff Champagne$8.00+
NORTH GEORGIA BBQ - Dahlonega Locations and Ordering Hours
Gainesville
(706) 744-6358
Open now • Closes at 9PM
NORTH GEORGIA BBQ - Dahlonega
(706) 781-5004
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM