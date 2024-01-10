Northeast Smokehouse
Meats by the pound
- Black Angus Brisket by the pound$30.00
Enjoy the rich, smoky taste of our expertly cooked black angus beef brisket. Slow smoked for 14 hours to reach juicy, flavorful perfection
- Pulled Chicken by the pound$18.00
Enjoy the smoky, savory flavor of our slow-cooked BBQ chicken. Brined with secret spices, each piece is smoked to tender, juicy excellence and topped with a mouth-watering BBQ glaze.
- Half Rack Ribs$20.00Out of stock
Duroc premium heritage baby back ribs. Seasoned in our honey rub and sauced with our apple bbq sauce.
- Full rack Ribs$35.00Out of stock
Duroc premium heritage baby back ribs, seasoned in our honey blend and topped with apple bbq.
- Beef Dino Rib$40.00Out of stock
Sandwiches
- Beef Brisket Sandwich$15.00
House smoked black angus brisket for 14 hours; hand carved served on a buttered grilled brioche bun with coleslaw and pickled onions. Served with chips
- Chicken Stacker$13.00
Our hardwood smoked pulled chicken and thick cut bacon Served on a brioche roll with coleslaw, pickled onions and served with chips.
- Pittmaster$16.00Out of stock
Signature black angus brisket, duroc heritage premium pulled pork, topped with coleslaw & jalapenos and pickled onions. choice of sauce
- Cheese Please !!$14.00Out of stock
Experience the exceptional taste of our Duroc Premium Heritage pork, skillfully slow-smoked for 12 hours in a flavorful mix of herbs and spices. Enjoy the enticing balance of smokiness, tenderness, and juiciness that makes each bite a genuine pleasure. Served on a brioche roll with creamy mac and cheese, choice of sauce and pickled onions.
- Nor'easter$14.00Out of stock
Experience the exceptional taste of our Duroc Premium Heritage pork, skillfully slow-smoked for 12 hours in a flavorful mix of herbs and spices. Enjoy the enticing balance of smokiness, tenderness, and juiciness that makes each bite a genuine pleasure, Served on a brioche roll topped with bacon, coleslaw, pickled onions and choice of sauce
- Brisket Philly with Ghost Pepper Mayo$16.00
Chopped Black Angus Brisket, peppers and onions, Cheese Sauce topped with Ghost pepper Mayo. Served on a sub roll and with chips
- PIGY MAC$16.00Out of stock
our signature duroc heritage pulled pork formed into 2 patties served on a triple decker roll with house mac sauce, bacon, coleslaw, tomato, and pickled onions.
Combo Platter 1 meat
- BBQ Chicken Combo 1$17.00
Juicy tender smoked pulled chicken, Served with choice of 2 sides, cornbread, pickled onions and choice of sauce.
- Brisket Combo 1$19.00
Black Angus beef brisket seasoned with our house blend and slow smoked for up to 14 hours. Served with choice of two sides, a piece of cornbread, pickled onions and choice of sauce.
- Half rack combo$27.00Out of stock
Duroc premium heritage baby back ribs, Choice of 2 sides, served with cornbread, pickled onions and sweet sauce.
- Full rack combo$39.00Out of stock
Duroc premium heritage baby back ribs. served with 2 sides, cornbread, pickled onions and sweet sauce.
Combo platter 2 meat
Combo platter 3 meat
Sides
- "Soon to be famous" Pasta Salad- Cup$3.00
Our signature side dish, Shell pasta, cheddar cheese, red onions, green peppers blended in a sweet and tangy mayo based sauce.
- "Soon to be famous" Pasta salad- Pint$6.00
Our signature side dish, Shell pasta, cheddar cheese, red onions, green peppers blended in a sweet and tangy mayo based sauce.
- "Soon to be famous" Pasta salad-Quart$12.00
Our signature side dish, Shell pasta, cheddar cheese, red onions, green peppers blended in a sweet and tangy mayo based sauce.
- Cole Slaw-cup$3.00
Fresh cabbage, carrots, and onions tossed in a tangy and creamy dressing; our Country Cole Slaw is a classic side dish.
- Cole Slaw-pint$6.00
Fresh cabbage, carrots, and onions tossed in a tangy and creamy dressing, our Country Cole Slaw is a classic side dish.
- Coleslaw- Quart$12.00
Fresh cabbage, carrots, and onions tossed in a tangy and creamy dressing; our Country Cole Slaw is a classic side dish.
- Potato Salad-cup$3.00
Tender red bliss potatoes, hard-boiled egg, onions and peppers, tossed in a sweet and tangy dressing.
- Potato Salad-Pint$6.00
Tender red bliss potatoes, hard-boiled egg, onions and peppers, tossed in a sweet and tangy dressing.
- Potato Salad-Quart$12.00
Tender red bliss potatoes, hard-boiled egg, onions and peppers, tossed in a sweet and tangy dressing.
- Mac & Cheese -cup$3.50
Our delicious Macaroni and Cheese is the perfect comfort food for any occasion. Made with tender shell pasta and a creamy cheese sauce, this classic dish is sure to satisfy. Served hot and bubbly, each bite is packed with rich, cheesy flavor.
- Mac & Cheese- pint$7.00
Our delicious Macaroni and Cheese is the perfect comfort food for any occasion. Made with tender macaroni pasta and a creamy cheese sauce, this classic dish is sure to satisfy. Served hot and bubbly, each bite is packed with rich, cheesy flavor. Perfect on its own or as a side dish, our Macaroni and Cheese is sure to be a hit!
- Mac & Cheese- Quart$14.00
Our delicious Macaroni and Cheese is the perfect comfort food for any occasion. Made with tender shell pasta and a creamy cheese sauce, this classic dish is sure to satisfy. Served hot and bubbly, each bite is packed with rich, cheesy flavor.
- cornbread- 3 piece$3.00
Delicious buttery corn muffins
- Cornbread- 6 piece$6.00
Delicious buttery corn muffins
- Smokehouse Beans-Cup$3.00
Our delicious beans are slow-cooked with smoky BBQ sauce, and aromatic spices for a hearty and savory dish. Perfect as a side or a main, our beans are sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling satisfied.
- Smokehouse Beans-Pint$6.00
Our delicious beans are slow-cooked with smoky BBQ sauce, and aromatic spices for a hearty and savory dish. Perfect as a side or a main, our beans are sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling satisfied.
- Smokehouse Beans- Quart$12.00
Our delicious beans are slow-cooked with smoky BBQ sauce, and aromatic spices for a hearty and savory dish. Perfect as a side or a main, our beans are sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling satisfied.
- Pint O Sauce$6.00
buy a pint of our homemade sauce.
- Extra Sauce - Apple$0.50
- Extra Sauce - Firehouse$0.50
- Extra Sauce - Alabama Thunder$0.50
- Extra Sauce - Carolina$0.50