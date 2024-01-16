Northern Nineteen 4721 W Circle DR NW
Appetizers
- Basket of Fries$8.00
A hearty portion of crispy french fries.
- Pretzel Bites$9.00
Lightly salted soft pretzel bites with your choice of honey mustard or cheddar cheese dipping sauce.
- Onion Rings$10.00
Thick cut, double dipped, beer battered onion rings.
- Deep Fried Mushrooms$10.00
Deep fried butter breaded mushrooms served with chipotle mayo dipping sauce.
- Firecracker Shrimp$10.00
Lightly breaded shrimp, tossed in our Thai Chili sauce.
- Cheese Curds$10.00
Breaded white cheddar cheese curds.
- Pickle Fries$11.00
Crispy, tangy thin-cut dill pickle fries lightly coated in a premium cornmeal and spicy mustard batter.
Burgers
- Hamburger$11.00
1/4 lb. Herford beef hamburger served on a brioche bun.
- Jake Burger$13.00
1/4 lb. burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, onion rings, and drizzled in BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun.
- Joey Burger$12.00
1/4 lb. burger topped with white American cheese, yellow American cheese, and pepper jack cheese, with mayo, served on a brioche bun.
- Mushroom & Swiss$13.00
1/4lb burger with fresh sautéed mushrooms and onions, with Swiss cheese, served on a brioche bun.
- Northern 19 Burger$16.00
Two 1/4lb patties, bacon, and special sauce, served on a brioche bun.
- The Peppy$15.00
1/4lb burger topped with jalepenos, caramalized onion, pepper jelly, bacon, and cream cheese on a brioche bun.
Chicken
- Boneless Chicken Wings$16.00
A full pound of boneless wings served with celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Served naked or tossed in your choice of sauce.
- Traditional Chicken Wings$16.00
A full pound of bone in wings served with celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Served naked or tossed in your choice of sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Your choice of a wrap, salad, or buffalo chicken sandwich.
- Chicken Strip Basket$13.00
Battered, golden fried tenders, served with Ranch, Honey Mustard, or BBQ sauce.
- Chicken Tender Melt$14.00
Chicken tender strips, bacon, and pepperjack cheese on Texas toast, with your choice of ranch, honey mustard, or BBQ.
- Chicken Caesar$13.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing either as a wrap or salad.
- Northern Nightmare Wing Challenge$16.00
Contestants will have 20 minutes to eat 8 traditional NIGHTMARE wings with another 5 minutes of burn time with NO DRINKS, NO DIPPING SAUCE, NO NAPKINS, NO LIP BALM, NO BATHROOM BREAKS, AND NO WHINING. Wings must be completely eaten! Winner will receive a Northern Nightmare shirt, drink of their choice, and the wings free!
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$11.00
The ultimate cheese-lover's pizza, topped with cheddar and mozzarella.
- Chicken Alfredo Pizza$13.00
Made with garlic chicken, creamy alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese on a thick, seasoned, hand-stretched crust.
- Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Covered from edge to edge with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
- Sausage Pizza$12.00
Made with sausage and mozzarella cheese.
- Sausage/Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Featuring sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
- Six Pack Pizza$13.00
Made with 4 meats and 2 cheeses. Loaded with sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella.