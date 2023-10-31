Skip to Main content
Nosh on Park
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks
Juice
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Pineapple
$5.00
FRESH Squeezed Orange Juice
$9.00
Virgin Mary
$7.00
Books
Overcooked Hardcover
$35.00
Overcooked Softcover
$20.00
Nosh on Park Location and Ordering Hours
(516) 546-0050
13 N Park Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 9AM
All hours
