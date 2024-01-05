Skip to Main content
Nostalgia Kitchen & Cocktails
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Nostalgia Kitchen + Cocktails 5469 Memorial Dr.
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Dinner Menu
N/A Beverages
Dinner Menu
APPETIZERS
Salmon Sliders (3)
$18.00
Oxtail Tacos
$16.50
Fried Green Tomatoes
$9.00
Truffle Fries
$10.00
Fire Shrimp + Calamari
$16.00
Fried Bang Bang Shrimp
$10.00
4 Whole Wings & Truffle Fries
$14.00
4 Lemon Pepper Wings & Truffle Fries
$14.00
SALAD
Ceasar Salad
$12.00
Cobb Salad
$13.50
House Salad
$10.00
ENTREE
Seafood Gumbo
Creole Jambalaya
Hawaiian Aged Ribeye
$35.00
New Zealand Grilled Lamb Chops
$27.00
Grilled Pork Chops
$25.00
Brasied Oxtails
$38.00
Cedar Plank Salmon
$27.00
Nostalgia Sea Land
$80.00
Yard Man Snapper
$30.00
Nostalgia Turkey Wings
$28.00
Veggie Melt w\ Truffle Fries
$15.00
Veggie Sautee
SIDE
Coconut Basmati Rice
$8.00
Creamy Mashed Potatoes
$8.00
Truffle Fries
$8.00
5 Cheese Mac + Cheese
$8.00
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
$8.50
Mediterranean Vegetable
$7.50
House Greens
$8.75
5 CHEESE Mac & Cheese
$10.50
DESSERT
Peach Cobbler
$13.75
Apple Crisp Ala Mode
$13.75
N/A Beverages
House Bottled Water
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Nostalgia Punch
$5.00
Sprite
$4.00
Coke
$4.00
Coke Zero
$4.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
Lemonade
$3.50
Flavored House Lemonade
$4.50
Merch (1)
$150.00
Merch (2)
$125.00
Merch (3)
$175.00
Fiji Water
$5.50
Red Bull
$5.00
Nostalgia Kitchen & Cocktails Location and Ordering Hours
(404) 436-5370
5469 Memorial Dr., Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Open now
• Closes at 1:45AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement