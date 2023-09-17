Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
8070 E Mill Plain Blvd
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
Nostra Tavola 8070 E Mill Plain Blvd
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
8070 E Mill Plain Blvd
Desserts
Side plates
Pizza
Desserts
Tiramisu
$10.00
Rice Pudding
$11.00
Side plates
Focaccia Bread
$3.50
Olives
$4.00
Roasted Potatoes
$6.00
Pizza
Margarita Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Sausage & Mama
House Pie
Veggie Pie
Hawaiian
BYO
Nostra Tavola 8070 E Mill Plain Blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(360) 433-9315
8070 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98664
Closed
• Opens Monday at 11:30AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement