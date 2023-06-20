Not Just Sanwiches - Waddington 150 Lincoln Avenue
Food
Cold Subs
Whole Turkey
$10.99
Half Turkey
$6.99
Whole Ham
$11.59
Half Ham
$6.79
Whole Roast Beef
$14.09
Half Roast Beef
$7.59
Whole Tuna
$11.99
Half Tuna
$6.79
Whole Salami
$11.99
Half Salami
$6.99
Whole Egg
$12.99
Half Egg
$6.49
Whole Italian
$15.09
Half Italain
$8.59
Whole Pepperoni
$15.09
Half Pepperoni
$8.59
Whole Chicken Salad
$12.99
Half Chicken Salad
$6.99
Whole Bologna
$11.19
Half Bologna
$5.79
Cold Wraps
Hot Subs
From The Fryer
Wings
$1.50
Boneless Wings
$10.99Out of stock
Chicken Tenders
$8.99
Chicken Sandwich
$6.99
Pizza Logs
$7.99
Buffalo Logs
$7.99
Fries
$3.99
Poutine
$7.99
Onion Rings
$5.99
Cheese Sticks
$7.99
Cheese Curd
$10.99
Jalapeno Popppers
$6.99Out of stock
Pickle chips
$5.99Out of stock
Fish Sandwich With Fries
$13.99
Calzone
$10.99Out of stock
Tater Tots
$3.99
Curly Fries
$4.99
Steak Poutine
$13.99Out of stock
Cordon Blue Bites
$6.99
shrimp
$5.99Out of stock
Mushrooms
$5.99Out of stock
Mac&Cheese Bites
$5.99Out of stock
Cauliflower Bites
$6.99Out of stock
Broccoli Bites
$6.99Out of stock