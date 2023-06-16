SOFT LAUNCH JUNE 2023
NOTION MARKET CAFE
DRINKS
Latte
$5.95
Espresso / Whole Milk / + Add Syrup Flavor *All lattes are served in 16 oz to-go cups
6 oz Cappuccino
$3.95
2 oz Espresso / 4 oz Whole Milk
4 oz Cortado
$3.75
2 oz Espresso / 1 oz Whole Milk / Served with Soda Water
3 oz Macchiato
$3.50
Traditional Macchiato: 2 oz Espresso / 1 oz Whole Milk / Served with Soda Water
2 oz Espresso Shot
$2.95
2 oz Single Origin Espresso / Served with Soda Water
Drip Coffee
$4.25
*Drip coffee is served in a 12 oz to-go cup
Americano
$5.95
2 oz Espresso / 2 oz Water *All Americano's are served in 16 oz to-go cups
Chai
$5.95
Chai Syrup / Whole Milk *All Chai Lattes are served in 16 oz to-go cups
Steamer
$3.95
Whole Milk / + Add Syrup Flavor *All steamers are served in 12 oz to-go cups
Water
Notion Market Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(918) 205-3030
1207 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74104
Closed • Opens Friday at 8AM