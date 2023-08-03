Breakfast

Sausage Egg N' Cheese

$9.00

JUSTegg, sausage, cheese, hashbrown and chipotle aioli on an english muffin

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

2 French toast slices with JUSTegg, bacon or sausage, 2 hash browns and cheese

French Toast

$11.00

2 slices of French Toast, coated with powdered sugar served with maple syrup

Egg N Cheese Omlette

$10.00

JUSTegg with cheese.

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

JUSTegg, homefries, sausage, peppers, onions, cheese and chipotle aioli

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$9.00

JUSTegg, bacon, cheese, hashbrown and chipotle aioli on an english muffin

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Sourdough, avocado, everything bagel seasoning

Sandwiches

BLAT ( Bacon Lettuce Avocado Tomato)

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, tomatoe and avocado on sourdough with chipotle aioli

Turkey BLT

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle aioli on three pieces ofsourdough bread

Turkey Sub

$13.00

Turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and pickles.

Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house-made Russian dressing on rye bread

Italian Sub

$14.00

pepperoni, deli slices, tomatoes, onions, mayo, provolone cheese, hots and an oil blend on a sub

Steak Bomb

$17.00

seasoned Impossible, peppers, onions, mushrooms, salami and provolone cheese on a sub

Mac N Cheese Steak

$18.00

seasoned Impossible and cheese with our famous mac n' cheese in a sub

Steak N Cheese

$16.00

seasoned Impossible and cheese on a sub

Juicy Marble Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Juicy Marbles Steak, "Honey" Mustard, Red Onions, Avacado, Tomatoes, Lettuce on two slices of Sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

smoked gouda and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread

Classic Burger

$16.00

Impossible burger, lettuce, pickles, onions, and tomatoes

Crispy Chick'n Sandwich

$16.00

crispy chicken, mayo, pickles and lettuce on a bulkie roll

Chick'n Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Our Chicken Patty topped with crispy bacon, homemade ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion on a bulky roll. *contains tree nuts* coconut oil

Buffalo Chick'n Sandwich

$16.00

crispy chicken, Cole Slaw, Buffalo sauce and Ranch Dressing on a bulky roll

BBQ Mac Burger

$17.00

Impossible burger, bbq sauce, mac, and cheddar cheese

BBQ Chick'n Sandwich

$17.00

crispy chicken, cheddar, bacon, romaine lettuce and BBQ sauce on a bulkie roll

BBQ Bacon Burger

$17.00

Impossible burger, bbq sauce, Bacon, and cheddar cheese

Bacon and Tomato Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Bacon,tomatoes, and a smoked guda and chedder cheese mix

BLT With Chipotle Aioli Sauce

$13.00

bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle aioli on sourdough bread

Salads

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00

served with balsamic vinaigrette, parmesan cheese

Chick'n Caesar Salad

$16.00

crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

housemade caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce

Buffalo Chick'n Caesar Salad

$16.00

crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, buffalo sauce and caesar dressing

Wraps

Steak N Egg Wrap

$16.00

Impossible, Roasted Potatoes, JUSTegg, Cheese in a White Wrap with Chipotle Aioli

Chick'n Caesar Wrap

$16.00

crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing in a white wrap

Chick'n Salad Wrap

$13.00
Buffalo Chick'n Caesar Wrap

$16.00

crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, buffalo sauce and caesar dressing in a white wrap

The Waldo

$16.00

Big and Little Kids

Steak N Cheese Quesadilla

$14.50

seasoned Impossible and cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

small portion of our mac n' cheese

Kids Fingers and Fries

$10.00

3 chicken tenders with fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

cheese in a flour tortilla

Appetizers

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Mac N Cheese

$9.00+

our famous mac n' cheese topped with ritz crackers

Full French Fries

$6.00

Cheesy Fries

$9.00

Dessert

Creamsicle cake (Copy)

$8.00

Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake (Copy)

$8.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake (Copy)

$8.00

Neapolitan Cake (Copy)

$8.00

Pina Colada Cake (Copy)

$8.00

Lemon Lime Cake (Copy)

$8.00

Smoothies

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

$9.00