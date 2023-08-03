Not Ya Mamas Vegan Cafe 6 Waldo Street
Breakfast
Sausage Egg N' Cheese
JUSTegg, sausage, cheese, hashbrown and chipotle aioli on an english muffin
Sourdough Toast
English Muffin
French Toast Breakfast Sandwich
2 French toast slices with JUSTegg, bacon or sausage, 2 hash browns and cheese
French Toast
2 slices of French Toast, coated with powdered sugar served with maple syrup
Egg N Cheese Omlette
JUSTegg with cheese.
Breakfast Burrito
JUSTegg, homefries, sausage, peppers, onions, cheese and chipotle aioli
Bacon Egg & Cheese
JUSTegg, bacon, cheese, hashbrown and chipotle aioli on an english muffin
Avocado Toast
Sourdough, avocado, everything bagel seasoning
Sandwiches
BLAT ( Bacon Lettuce Avocado Tomato)
Bacon, Lettuce, tomatoe and avocado on sourdough with chipotle aioli
Turkey BLT
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle aioli on three pieces ofsourdough bread
Turkey Sub
Turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and pickles.
Reuben Sandwich
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house-made Russian dressing on rye bread
Italian Sub
pepperoni, deli slices, tomatoes, onions, mayo, provolone cheese, hots and an oil blend on a sub
Steak Bomb
seasoned Impossible, peppers, onions, mushrooms, salami and provolone cheese on a sub
Mac N Cheese Steak
seasoned Impossible and cheese with our famous mac n' cheese in a sub
Steak N Cheese
seasoned Impossible and cheese on a sub
Juicy Marble Steak Sandwich
Juicy Marbles Steak, "Honey" Mustard, Red Onions, Avacado, Tomatoes, Lettuce on two slices of Sourdough
Grilled Cheese
smoked gouda and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread
Classic Burger
Impossible burger, lettuce, pickles, onions, and tomatoes
Crispy Chick'n Sandwich
crispy chicken, mayo, pickles and lettuce on a bulkie roll
Chick'n Bacon Ranch
Our Chicken Patty topped with crispy bacon, homemade ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion on a bulky roll. *contains tree nuts* coconut oil
Buffalo Chick'n Sandwich
crispy chicken, Cole Slaw, Buffalo sauce and Ranch Dressing on a bulky roll
BBQ Mac Burger
Impossible burger, bbq sauce, mac, and cheddar cheese
BBQ Chick'n Sandwich
crispy chicken, cheddar, bacon, romaine lettuce and BBQ sauce on a bulkie roll
BBQ Bacon Burger
Impossible burger, bbq sauce, Bacon, and cheddar cheese
Bacon and Tomato Grilled Cheese
Bacon,tomatoes, and a smoked guda and chedder cheese mix
BLT With Chipotle Aioli Sauce
bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle aioli on sourdough bread
Salads
Mixed Greens Salad
served with balsamic vinaigrette, parmesan cheese
Chick'n Caesar Salad
crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Caesar Salad
housemade caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce
Buffalo Chick'n Caesar Salad
crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, buffalo sauce and caesar dressing
Wraps
Steak N Egg Wrap
Impossible, Roasted Potatoes, JUSTegg, Cheese in a White Wrap with Chipotle Aioli
Chick'n Caesar Wrap
crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing in a white wrap
Chick'n Salad Wrap
Buffalo Chick'n Caesar Wrap
crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, buffalo sauce and caesar dressing in a white wrap