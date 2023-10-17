Nourish Thai 637A Vanderbilt Ave
Food
Appetizer
Crispy fried calamari, served with sweet chili sauce
Pan fried roti, served with massamun curry dipping sauce
Grilled marinated chicken on skewes, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
Golden fried chicken wings topped with crispy Thai herbs, served with sweet chili sauce
Minced chicken, potatoes, onion and curry powder served with sweet cucumber relish
Deep fried chives served with sweet soy sauce
Ground chicken and shrimp, water chestnut, shittake mushroom served with tangy soy sauce
Cabbage, carrots, water chestnuts, black mushroom, truffle oil served with tangy soy sauce
Cabbage, carrots, mushroom, celery, glass noodles, served with plum sauce
Assorted deep fried vegetable sered with sweet chili sauce
Golden-fried tofu, served with sweet chili sauce topped with grounded peanut
Soup
Napa cabbage, carrot, tofu, glass noodles and scallions in clear broth
White mushrooms, tomatoes and scallions in coconut galangal broth
Shimp broth, white mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions and cilantro
Salad
Mango, crispy anchovies, crushed peanut, red onion, tomatoes, scallion with chili lime dressing topped with avocado
Shredded green papaya, long beans, tomatoes and peanuts with Thai chili lime dressing
Mixed green vegetable, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, with peanut sauce dressing and topped with fried shallots and fried tofu
Mixed green vegetable, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, radishes with ginger soy vinaigrette topped with sunflower seeds
Crispy mock duck, bell pepper, cilantro, scallion, red onion, with secret sweet chili sauce
Noodles
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, chopped red onion, scallion, egg and grounded peanut
Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce
Broad noodles, egg, chili, bell pepper, onion and basil leaves
Broad noodles, red onion, scallion, egg and sesame oil
Curry
Potatoes, onion and peanuts with coconut milk
Bell pepper, string bean and kaffir lime leaves with coconut milk
Eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and basil leaves with coconut milk
Fried Rice
Sauteed
Thai chili, onion, bell pepper and basil leaves
Shredded ginger, bell pepper, onion, scallions, and black mushrooms
Minced garlic, onion, scallions and assorted vegetables
Thai chili, onion, bell pepper and basil leaves
Sauteed meat mixed with peanut sauce served with assorted vegetables
Sauteed with onion, scallion and Chinese broccoli
Noodle Soup
Secret Grandma
Minced chicken, chili, bell pepper, onion, basil leaves, topped with fried egg over jasmine rice
Grilled marinated half chicken, papaya salad and sticky rice served with sweet chili sauce
Roasted BBQ pork, Chinese sausage, hard boiled egg and cilantro with thick seasoned gravy over jasmine white rice
Sauteed fried rice with shrimp, chicken, Chinese sausage, taro, onion, scallion, shittake mushroom mixed with house made brown sauce
Chicken, bell pepper, peppercorn, kaffir lime leaves with house made chili paste
Crispy half duck served with streamed Chinese broccoli, carrot, broccoli topped with secret sweet chili sauce
Stir fried tofu, assorted vegetable, egg, curry paste, kaffir lime leaves with coconut milk
Shrimp, glass noodle, ginger, celery, shitake, napa cabbage, bacon, black pepper served in claypot
Egg noodle, roasted BBQ pork, beansprout, Chinese broccoli, scallions, cilantro topped with crab meat
Fillet catfish, white mushroom, dry chili, shallot, tomato, basil leaves, culantro and roasted rice powder in spicy shrimp broth
Pan seared salmon, string beans, kaffir lime leaves with house made curry paste
Sauteed glass noodle, black mushroom, scallion, celery, carrot, onion, broccoli and beansprout
Stir fried shrimp, squid, egg, onion, Chinese celery, bell pepper and curry powder