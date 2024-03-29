NOURISH Juice Cafe
Drinks
COLD PRESSED JUICE
- Sunshine Cold Pressed Juice$12.00Out of stock
Immune and energy booster! Packed with vitamin C, this is the perfect drink to keep a strong immune system. Need that mid-day pick me up? This juice will leave you feeling energized and refreshed! ______________________________ *carrots, *orange, *lemon, *pineapple, *ginger root *= indicates organic ______________________________ MACROS: 330 calories, 6g protein, 82g carbohydrates, 1g fat
- Sweet Green Cold Pressed Juice$12.00Out of stock
Packed with 15g fiber and vitamin A+K+C, this juice helps support immunity, brain function and has more greens than 3 salads! A great mid-day pick me up to pack in the vitamins and nutrients. ___________________________ *kale, *celery, *apple, *lemon, *ginger *= indicates organic ___________________________ MACROS: 311 calories, 10g protein, 75g carbohydrates, 3g fat
SMOOTHIES
- Bed Head Smoothie$9.00
this smoothie will increase your energy and help with focus. ______________________________________ cold brew, *banana, *peanut butter, oat milk, coconut milk, *maple, vanilla *=indicates organic ______________________________________ MACROS: 298 calories, 4g protein, 62g carbohydrates, 5g fat
- Blueberry Muffin Smoothie$7.50
This smoothie is packed with soluble fiber and antioxidants that support brain function, healthy heart and skin and decrease inflammation. ______________________________________ *blueberres, *banana, *oats, *cinnamon, *maple syrup, oat milk *= indicates organic ______________________________________ MACROS: 503 calories, 15g protein, 103g carbohydrates, 6g fat
- Dragon Slayer Smoothie$7.50
Packed with fiber and magnesium this smoothie aids in a healthy gut with added bonus of being a great natural immunity booster! ______________________________________ *dragon fruit, *strawberries, banana, *coconut nectar, coconut water *= indicates organic ______________________________________ MACROS: 125 calories, 3g protein, 27g carbohydrates, 2g fat
- Good Morning Smoothie$6.50
*strawberries, *banana, *greek yogurt, *coconut water *= indicates organic ___________________________________ MACROS: 154 calories, 2g protein, 39g carbohydrates, 1g fat
- Green Queen Smoothie$7.50
Filled with vitamin B complex and amino acids this smoothie will leave you energized. Increases hydration and supports healthy skin and hair. ______________________________________ *spinach, *broccoli, *cucumber, *banana, *agave, *spirulina, coconut water *= indicates organic ______________________________________ MACROS: 187 calories, 6g protein, 36g carbohydrates, 3g fat
- PBJ Smoothie$7.00
This antioxidant smoothie supports good circulation with anti-inflamatory ingredients. ______________________________________ *peanut butter, *strawberries, *banana, oat milk *= indicates organic ______________________________________ MACROS: 288 calories, 7g protein, 48g carbohydrates, 12g fat
- Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie$7.00
Packed with protein, magnesium and potassium this smoothie supports muscle recovery and inflammation. Its also a delicious substitute for a sweet snack!! ______________________________________ *peanut butter, *cacao, *maple syrup, *banana, oat milk *= indicates organic ______________________________________ MACROS: 333 calories, 7g protein, 47g carbs, 14g fat
- The Recovery Smoothie$7.50
This is the perfect smoothie for post workout recovery as these ingredients improve muscle endurance, strength and recovery. ______________________________________ PB Fit *cinnamon, *oats, *honey, banana, plant based protein, *chia seeds, *greek yogurt, oat milk *= indicates organic ______________________________________ MACROS: 633 calories, 32g protein, 104g carbohydrates, 13g fat
- Tropical Green Smoothie$7.00
Loaded with vitamin C this is the ultimate immunity booster smoothie! Also aids with healthy digestion. ______________________________________ *spinach, pineapple, *mango, banana, coconut water *= indicates organic ___________________________________ MACROS: 273 calories, 5g protein, 65g carbohydrates, 1g fat
SHAKES
- Cold Brew Protein Latte$10.00
*cold brew, *cinnamon, oat milk infused with vanilla bean, plant based protein _______________________________________ MACROS: 150 calories, 22g protein, 3g carbs, 6g fat
- Lavender Matcha Latte$10.00
A warm aromatic blend of lavender and vanilla paired with an organic Japanese matcha. This Latte is packed with antioxidants! Proven to provide sustainable energy and a zen-like focus. Perfect for the non coffee lovers. __________________________________________ *Japanese matcha, filtered water, *oat milk, *lavender, *cane sugar, *vanilla bean *=indicates organic __________________________________________ MACROS: 247 calories, 17g protein, 34g carbohydrates, 5g fat</p>
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Shake$10.00
A CLEAN protein shake that will leave you satisfied and fueled with protein! __________________________________________ oat milk, *cacao, *peanut flour, plant based protein, *coconut sugar, filtered water, *Himalayan sea salt *= indicates organic __________________________________________ >MACROS: 325 calories, 28g protein, 37g carbohydrates, 8g fat</p>
COFFEE/TEA
- Cold Brew$5.00+
slow brewed, iced coffee
- Cold Brew Latte$6.00+
slow brewed, iced coffee with 8 oz of milk. Optional to add in a sweetener of your choice!
- Cold Brew with Cold Foam$7.00+
slow brewed, iced coffee with whipped cold foam
- Iced Matcha Latte$7.00+
organic Japanese matcha, hand whisked, with 8 oz of milk
- Iced Tea$5.00+
Food Menu
BITES/BARS
- Chewy Pumpkin Granola Bar$6.00
Soft, chewy granola bars with a hint of fall flavors. *pumpkin, *oats, garden for life protein, *flax seed, *kosher salt, *coconut sugar, *cinnamon, *vanilla, *coconut oil, *brown rice, *white chocolate. *=indicates organic _____________________________ 1 bar= MACROS: 120 calories, 4g protein, 17g carbohydrates, 5g fat
- PB Oat Bar$7.00
Enjoy a delicious PB Oat Bar as a breakfast bite or a sweet snack mid-afternoon. ______________________________ *oats, *peanut butter, *maple, vanilla, *vegan chocolate, *coconut oil *= indicates organic ______________________________ 1 serving = 1 bar MACROS: 132 calories, 3.4g protein, 24g carbohydrates, 2.7g fat, 7g sugar
- Seasonal Power Bites$2.00
1 jumbo bite or served in a 3 pack: optional flavors based on seasonality (Cinnamon/Rasin or PBJ Stuffed)