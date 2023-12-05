Novella Restaurant 6825 W. Russell Road ste 115-120
Full Menu
Appetizers
- 10" Cheesy Bread$9.93
Includes marinara sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.93
Includes marinara sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail$10.93
Includes cocktail sauce
- Calamari$12.93
Includes marinara sauce
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$6.93
Includes marinara sauce
- Garlic Balls$7.93
Includes marinara sauce
- Bread Sticks$6.93
Includes marinara sauce
- Cheese Fries$6.93
Salads
- Pesto Salad$13.93
Avocado, arugula, spring mix, tomatoes, mozzarella balls, pesto sauce
- Caprese$9.93
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, oregano, virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze
- Antipasto$11.93
Mixed lettuce, ham, provolone, salami, capicola, red onion, grape tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, cucumber
- Chef Salad$11.93
Mixed lettuce, egg, ham, turkey, red onion, grape tomatoes, black olives, cucumber, white American cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Ranch$12.93
Mixed lettuce, breaded chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, black olives, Cheddar cheese, croutons, side of ranch
- BBQ Chicken Ranch$12.93
Mixed lettuce, breaded chicken fingers tossed in BBQ sauce, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, black olives, Cheddar cheese, croutons, side of ranch
- Caesar Salad$9.93
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, caesar dressing, croutons
- Shrimp Salad$13.93
Mixed lettuce, shrimp, grape tomatoes, black olives, red onion cucumber
Pasta Dinners
- Chicken Parmigiana$18.93
Breaded breast of chicken on a bed of spaghetti with marinara and mozzarella baked on top
- Chicken Cacciatore$18.93
Chicken breast sauteed in white wine with mushrooms, peppers, onions, tossed with marinara served on fettuccine or linguine
- Pesto Pasta$16.93
Served on fettuccine or linguine
- Homemade Baked Lasagna$18.93
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.93
Alfredo sauce, fresh parsley, and a touch of Parmesan
- Pasta Diablo$16.93
Sauteed with green pepper, onions, mushrooms, tossed in our special spicy marinara, served over linguine
- Cheese Ravioli$15.93
- Cheese Ravioli with Meatball$16.93
With marinara and mozzarella baked on top
- Cheese Ravioli with Sausage$16.93
With marinara and mozzarella baked on top
- Spaghetti with Marinara$13.93
- Spaghetti with Meatball$16.93
- Spaghetti with Sausage$16.93
- Baked Ziti$17.93
With bolognese sauce (ground sausage, ricotta, and marinara) with mozzarella baked on top
- Sausage Cacciatore$16.93
Sausage sauteed in white wine with mushrooms, peppers, onions tossed with marinara, served on fettuccine or linguine
Sides/Extras
From the Grill
Wings & Fingers
Calzones & Strombolis
- Small Calzone$16.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, plus your choice of 2 toppings
- Medium Calzone$19.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, plus your choice of 2 toppings
- Large Calzone$22.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, plus your choice of 2 toppings
- Small Stromboli$14.90
Mozzarella, provolone, and marinara, plus your choice of 3 toppings
- Medium Stromboli$17.99
Mozzarella, provolone, and marinara, plus your choice of 3 toppings
- Large Stromboli$20.99
Mozzarella, provolone, and marinara, plus your choice of 3 toppings
Money Savers
- #1 18" Pizza with 2 Toppings$21.99
- #2 One 14" Cheese Pizza, Spaghetti & Meatballs , Garlic Bread, and$29.99
- #3 Two 16" Pizzas with 1 Topping$31.99
- #4 Two 16" Pizzas with 2 Toppings$38.99
- #5 One 16" Pizza with 1 Topping + 20 Wings$43.99
- #6 One 18' Pizza with 1 Topping + 20 Wings + Antipasta or Chef Salad$54.99
- #7 One 16" Pizza with 1 Topping + 8 Fingers + 20 Wings$62.99
- #8 Two Two 18" Pizzas with 2 Toppings/ea , 40 Wings$99.99
Beverages
Subs, Sandwiches, & Wraps
9" Hot Subs
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.93
Steak, onions, white American cheese
- Mushroom Philly$12.93
Steak, mushrooms, white American cheese
- Chicken Philly$12.93
Chicken, peppers, onions, and white American cheese
- Chicken Mushroom Philly$12.93
Chicken, mushrooms, and white American cheese
- Steak Hoagie$12.93
Steak, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Ricky Bobby$12.93
Steak, BBQ sauce, sautéed mushrooms, white American cheese, and onion rings
- Meatball Parmigiana$12.93
Meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parmigiana$12.93
Breaded chicken breast, marinara, and mozzarella cheese
- Spicy Chicken$13.93
Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, onions, spicy sauce, and mayo
- Hot Pastrami$12.93
Pastrami, cheese, mustard, and pickle
9" Cold Subs
- The Godfather$12.93
Ham, capicolla, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Italian dressing, and banana peppers
- American Hoagie$12.93
Ham, turkey, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo
- Turkey and Cheese$12.93
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo
- Novella$12.93
Turkey, ham, salami, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Sandwiches
Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.93
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan, grilled chicken breast
- Chicken Ranch Wrap$12.93
Ranch, lettuce, tomato, onions, breaded chicken breast, and Cheddar cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.93
Breaded chicken, ranch, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, onion, and hot sauce
- Pesto Turkey Wrap$12.93
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pesto mayonnaise, and white American cheese
Pizzas
Build Your Own Pizza
10" Specialty Pizzas
- 10" Las Vegas All Meat$15.99
Pepperoni, salami, sausage, and ham
- 10" Supreme$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions
- 10" Vegetarian$13.99
Mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, fresh tomato, and onions
- 10" White Pizza$14.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, fresh garlic, and olive oil
- 10" BBQ Chicken$14.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, green pepper, red onions, and mozzarella cheese
- 10" Margherita$13.99
Basil, mozzarella, pizza sauce, and olive oil
- 10" Shrimp Scampi$15.99
Fresh garlic, olive oil, shrimp, oregano, garlic butter, mozzarella, and parsley flakes
- 10" Pesto Pizza$14.99
Fresh mozzarella and basil pesto sauce, topped with our signature cheese and spice blend
- 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.99
Hot sauce, cheese, chicken, and ranch
14" Specialty Pizzas
- 14" Las Vegas All Meat$22.99
Pepperoni, salami, sausage, and ham
- 14" Supreme$21.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions
- 14" Vegetarian$20.99
Mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, fresh tomato, and onions
- 14" White Pizza$21.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, fresh garlic, and olive oil
- 14" Philly Cheesesteak$18.99
Steak, green pepper, onions, fresh garlic, olive oil, and mozzarella
- 14" BBQ Chicken$21.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, green pepper, red onions, and mozzarella cheese
- 14" Margherita$17.99
Basil, mozzarella, pizza sauce, and olive oil
- 14" Shrimp Scampi$22.99
Fresh garlic, olive oil, shrimp, oregano, garlic butter, mozzarella, and parsley flakes
- 14" Pesto Pizza$18.99
Fresh mozzarella and basil pesto sauce, topped with our signature cheese and spice blend
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.99
Hot sauce, cheese, chicken, and ranch
16" Specialty Pizzas
- 16" Las Vegas All Meat$26.99
Pepperoni, salami, sausage, and ham
- 16" Supreme$25.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions
- 16" Vegetarian$24.99
Mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, fresh tomato, and onions
- 16" White Pizza$25.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, fresh garlic, and olive oil
- 16" Philly Cheesesteak$24.99
Steak, green pepper, onions, fresh garlic, olive oil, and mozzarella
- 16" BBQ Chicken$25.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, green pepper, red onions, and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Margherita$19.99
Basil, mozzarella, pizza sauce, and olive oil
- 16" Shrimp Scampi$26.99
Fresh garlic, olive oil, shrimp, oregano, garlic butter, mozzarella, and parsley flakes
- 16" Pesto Pizza$21.99
Fresh mozzarella and basil pesto sauce, topped with our signature cheese and spice blend
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$25.99
Hot sauce, cheese, chicken, and ranch
18" Specialty Pizzas
- 18" Las Vegas All Meat$29.99
Pepperoni, salami, sausage, and ham
- 18" Supreme$28.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions
- 18" Vegetarian$27.99
Mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, fresh tomato, and onions
- 18" White Pizza$27.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, fresh garlic, and olive oil
- 18" Philly Cheesesteak$27.99
Steak, green pepper, onions, fresh garlic, olive oil, and mozzarella
- 18" BBQ Chicken$28.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, green pepper, red onions, and mozzarella cheese
- 18" Margherita$25.99
Basil, mozzarella, pizza sauce, and olive oil
- 18" Shrimp Scampi$29.99
Fresh garlic, olive oil, shrimp, oregano, garlic butter, mozzarella, and parsley flakes
- 18" Pesto Pizza$23.99
Fresh mozzarella and basil pesto sauce, topped with our signature cheese and spice blend
- 18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$28.99
Hot sauce, cheese, chicken, and ranch