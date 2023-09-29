The Brandywine Restaurant 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue
N/A Beverages
- Sparkling Water Bottle$6.00
- Flat Water Bottle$6.00
- Americano$4.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Club Soda$5.00
- Diet Coke$5.00
- Double Cappuccino$9.00
- Double Espresso$5.00
- Espresso$3.00
- Fresh Orange Juice$6.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Ginger Ale$5.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Lemonade$6.00
- Mexican Coke$5.00
- Mocktail$9.00
- Shirley Temple$6.00
- Sprite$5.00
- Tonic$5.00
- Unsweetened Ice Tea$6.00
- Rosmary-Lemongrass Paloma$10.00
- Margo's Tea Latte$10.00
- Hibiscus Lavender Lemonade$10.00
Dinner
Fruits de mer
- West Coast Oyster$21.00
- Prawn Cocktail$22.00
Four chilled U10 Gulf Prawns, served chilled with cocktail sauce, rouille and salsa macha
- Oysters Rockefeller$24.00
Four roasted oysters, nuoc mam, green onion, thai chile
- Crab Louie$24.00
Jumbo lump blue crab, spicy mayo, avocado, house-made rye cracker
- Lobster Vierge$28.00
Chilled main lobster tail, tomato, tarragon vinaigrette
- Caviar service$125.00
30g Regiss Ova Osettra caviar, house-made rye cracker, crème fraîche, chive, dill, cucumber chaat
Hors d' oeuvres
- Parker House Rolls$12.00Out of stock
House-made milk rolls, with herb butter, everything bagel seasoning
- Salmon Tartine$21.00
Cured salmon, rye toast, crème fraîche, pickled beets, salmon roe
- Crab Cakes$26.00
Jumbo lump blue crab, avocado tartar sauce, maize crackers
- Hand-cut steak tartare$24.00
Hand-cut tenderloin, red pepper relish, cured egg yolk, grilled bread
- Grilled Avocado$17.00
Chile salt, citrus, orange marmalade, queso fresco
- French Onion Dip$15.00
Hand-cut Saratoga chips, endive
Salad & Soup
- Brandywine Salad$16.00
Frisée, baby spinach, Champagne vinaigrette, red onion, toasted pepitas, whipped camembert, fried garlic
- 1905 Salad$21.00
Chopped iceberg, shrimp, red onion, green olives, tomato, hearts of celery, swiss cheese, pecorino
- Classic Caesar Salad$17.00
- Celery Victor$15.00
Celery, apple, roquefort, dijon
- Kennet Square Cream of Mushroom Soup$14.00
Local-grown cremini mushrooms, tamari, balsamic, chive
- Lobster Bisque$18.00
Maine lobster, fennel, tomato, garlic breadstick
Entrées
- Roasted Chicken Breast$36.00
creamed spinach, herb-roasted red potatoes
- Grilled Swordfish$42.00
Lemon beurre blanc, fine herbs
- Salmon en Croûte$39.00
Salmon filet, pâte feuilletée, petit pois, sauce Béarnaise
- Steak Diane$52.00
6-ounce filet de boeuf, trumpet mushrooms, pommes frites
- Chicken vol-au-vent$36.00
Pâte feuilletée, baby carrots, petit pois, fine herbs
- Baked Mafaldine Pasta$34.00
Black trumpet mushrooms, fontina, manchego, grana padano
- Royale with Cheese$28.00
Creekstone Farms Prime burger, Brandywine sauce, lettuce, pickles, onion, house-baked sesame bun
- Beef Wellington$138.00Out of stock
Tenderloin, pancetta, mushroom, pommes purée, sauce Bordelaise
- Grilled Whole Branzino$74.00
1.5 pound whole grilled Mediterranean Branzino served head- and tail-on. Seasonal vegetables, lemon, salsa verde