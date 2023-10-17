Food

appetizer

Bruschetta
$11.00

diced tomato, red onions, basil and fresh mozzarella on a crispini

Buffalo Calamari
$16.00

fried calamari tossed in buffalo sauce w/ blue cheese dipping sauce

Buffalo Wings
$11.00

fresh jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Chicken Fingers & Fries
$12.50

chicken tenders w/ fries & honey mustard dipping sauce

Disco Fries
$9.95

French fries topped w gravy & American cheese

Falafel
$9.00

Fresh falafel balls w/ tzatziki dipping sauce

Fra Diavolo Calamari
$16.00

fried calamari tossed w/ cherry peppers & marinara sauce

French Fries
$5.00
Fried Calamari
$14.00

golden crisp calamari w/ marinara sauce

Grilled Calamari
$16.00

grilled calamari tossed w/ arugula & lemon dressing

Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00

battered mozzarella sticks w/ marinara dipping sauce

Onion Rings
$6.00

fresh battered onion rings

Panko Shrimp
$14.00

Panko battered jumbo shrimp w/ spicy mayo dipping sauce

Salmon Crispino
$13.00

fresh smoked salmon topped w/ cappers arugula on a crispino

Sweet Potato Fries
$5.50
Zucchini Sticks
$11.00

battered fresh zucchini w/ marinara dipping sauce

Avocado Toast

Feta & Spinach Avocado Toast
$10.95

Avocado spread over toasted bread topped with mix of spinach, cucumber and feta cheese tossed in lemon vinaigrette

Fried Egg Avocado Toast
$10.95

Avocado spread over toasted bread topped with two fried eggs

Salmon Avocado Toast
$12.95

Avocado spread over toasted bread topped with smoked salmon, red onions and tomato

Breakfast Sandwiches

BLT Roll
$7.95

Lettuce, tomato with mayonnaise and choose of bacon

Egg Sandwich
$5.95

Two eggs any style with choice of meat and choice of cheese

The Fluffy Roll
$8.95

Scrambled eggs on a roll with avocado and tomato

The Fried Egg Roll
$10.95

Two fried eggs, turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, arugula and spicy mayo on a roll

The Hungry Man
$12.95

Three scrambled eggs with ham, bacon and sausage on a hero

The Toasted Crossiant
$8.95

Two scrambled eggs with bacon and melted american cheese

Breakfast Wraps

BLT Wrap
$8.95

Choice of bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Heavy Hitter Wrap
$12.95

Three eggs, bacon, ham, sausage and american cheese

Late Breakfast Signature Wrap
$14.95

Choice of brown rice or quinoa salted with asparagus topped with two poached eggs,

Salmon Scramble Wrap
$12.95

Two scrambled eggs with smoked salmon , red onion, tomato and cucumber

Skinny Greek Wrap
$9.25

Egg whites, spinach, tomato and feta cheeses crumbles

Steak & Onion Wrap
$16.95

Skirt steak, caramelized anions and roasted peppers

Steak Egg Wrap
$16.95

Two scrambled eggs, skirt steak and american cheese

The BACC Wrap
$10.95

Two scrambled egss , caramelized onions, bacon and american cheese

The Fluffy Wrap
$9.95

Two scrambled eggs with topped with avocado and tomato

The Fried Egg Wrap
$11.95

Two fried eggs with arugula, tomato, two slices of turkey bacon

Tradiontonal Breakfast Wrap
$8.95

Two scrambled egg with bacon, black beans and american cheese

White Roasted Veggie Wrap
$12.95

Egg whites with spinach, tomato, avocado, asparagus and topped with melted swiss cheese

Burgers

Classic Burger
$15.95

Burger with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles served on a pretzel bun with french fries

NTK Burger
$15.95

Bacon, caramelized onion, grilled tomato, homemade spicy sauce and pepper jack cheese

Portobello Burger
$15.95

Grilled portobello mushroom with goat cheese, roasted pepper, arugula and red onions served on a pretzel bun with sweet potato fries

Salmon Burger
$16.95

Salmon patty with arugula, grilled tomato and onionswith spicy house mayonnaise and sweet potato fries

Turkey Burger
$15.95

turkey patty topped with mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomato, onions with sweet potato fries

Veggie Burger
$12.95

Homemade veggie burger served over avocado spread with lettuce

Cauliflower Pizza

Arugula Pizza
$14.95

Arugula, parmesan cheese mixed with truffle oil topped with prosciutto

Green Pizza
$14.95

Grilled eggplant, mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, asparagus and mozzarella cheese with avocado spread

NTK Pizza
$16.95

Artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, roasted peppers, kalamata olives topped with fresh mozzarella

Spicey Avocado Pizza
$14.95

Avocado slices, cherry peppers, mozzarella cheeses and NTK sauce

Entrees

Chicken Bruschetta
$22.00

fried or grilled chicken cutlets topped w/ diced tomato, red onions ,basil and fresh mozzarella

Chicken Francaise
$21.00

egg battered chicken breast in lemon butter white wine sauce

Chicken Marsala
$21.00

Chicken breast, portobello mushrooms sauteed in a rich marsala wine sauce

Chicken Picata
$22.00

chicken breast w/ capers & artichoke hearts in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Grilled Chicken Platter
$18.00

grilled chicken cutlets served w/ broccoli and your choice of side

Grilled Salmon Platter
$23.00

grilled salmon served w/ broccoli and your choice of side

Grilled Shrimp Platter
$23.00

grilled shrimp w/ broccoli & your choice of side

Grilled Skirt Steak Platter
$24.00

grilled skirt steak cooked to your liking served w/ broccoli and your choice of side

Salmon Picata
$23.00

fresh salmon w/ capers & artichoke hearts in a lemon butter white wine sauc

Shrimp Feancaise
$23.00

Jumbo Shimp battered in egg w/ lemon butter white wine sauce

shrimp Picata
$23.00

jumbo shrimp w/ capers & artichoke hearts in a lemon butter white wine sauc

Hero's

Chicken Cutlet Hero
$12.00

Chicken fried or grilled Lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Parm Hero
$12.00

Chicken cutlet tomato sauce & melted mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Hero
$12.00

Breaded eggplant tomato sauce & melted mozzarella

Glendale Hero
$13.00

chicken cutlet melted American cheese w/ brown gravy

Ntk Hero
$16.00

Skirt Steak, sautéed onions, provolone w/ brown gravy

Philly Cheese Steak
$14.00

thin sliced steak peppers, onions and melted American cheese

Shrimp Parm Hero
$14.00

Breaded Jumbo Shrimp tomato sauce & melted mozzarella

Lunch Wraps

88 ST Wrap
$16.95

Skirt steak, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, fresh arugula and creamy balsamic dressing

Amici Wrap
$13.95

Grilled veggies, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Buffalo Wrap
$13.95

Breaded or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with mozzarella cheese and blue cheese dressing

California Wrap
$14.95

Breaded or grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, mozzarella cheese and spicy mayo

Chicken Ceaser Wrap
$13.95

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons mixed with caesar dressing

Chicken Salad Wrap
$14.95

Chicken salad, cranberries, lettuce and tomato

Gladiator Wrap
$13.95

Breaded or grilled chicken, cherry peppers and mozzarella chesse with spicy meyo

Greek Wrap
$14.95

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, feta cheese and greek dressing

NTK Wrap
$13.95

Breaded chicken, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato mixed with spicy mayo

Shrimp & Arugula Wrap
$16.95

Grilled shrimp, arugula, cucumber, red onions, mango with lemon vinaigrette

Shrimp Ceaser Wrap
$16.95

Grilled shrimp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutouns mixed with caesar dreesing

Tuna Salad Wrap
$13.95

Tuna salad, lettuce, red onios and tomato.

Omelet's & Platters

BreakFast Burger
$16.95
Breakfast Quesadila
$12.95
Build Your Own Omelet
$13.95
Egg Benedict Platter
$12.95
Egg Platter
$10.95
Greek Omelet
$12.95
Late Breakfast Signature Platter
$16.95
Mexican Omelet
$12.95
NTK Omelet
$13.95
Steak & Egg Platter
$19.95
Veggie Omelet
$11.95
Western Omelet
$12.95

Panckes & Waffles

French Toast
$11.95
Pancakes
$11.95
Waffles
$10.95

Panini's

Buffalo Panini
$14.95
Grilled Panini
$14.95
Lite Cuban Panini
$14.95
NTK Panini
$14.95
Pesto Chicken Panini
$14.95

Grill or breaded chicken, pesto sauce, mozarella cheese

Pesto Steak Panini
$16.95
Procuitto Panini
$15.95
Reuben Panini
$14.95
Sandiego Panini
$15.95
Steak Panini
$16.95

Parm dinners

Chicken Parm
$20.00

breaded chicken cutlets topped w/ tomato sauce & melted mozzarella

Eggplant Parm
$19.00

breaded eggplant topped w/ tomato sauce & melted mozzarella

Shrimp Parm
$23.00

breaded jumbo shrimp topped w/ tomato sauce & melted mozzarella

Pasta

Alfredo
$14.00

creamy white sauce

Broccoli Garlic & Oil
$13.00

broccoli garlic & oil

Caprese
$15.00

sauteed cherry tomato, garlic, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella.

Primavera
$14.00

sauteed zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli and carrots in garlic & oil.

Vodka
$14.00

fresh creamy vodka sauce

Potato Chips

Hal's Barbeque
$1.50
Hal's Buffalo Ranch
$1.50
Hal's Jalapeno
$1.50
Hal's Original
$1.50
Hal's Salt & Vinegar
$1.50
Hal's Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper
$1.50
Hal's Sweet Chili
$1.50

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla
$12.50
Steak Quesadilla
$14.00

Salads

Avocado Salad
$16.95
Beet Salad
$14.95
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$16.95
Build Your Own Salad
$14.00
Chicken Ceaser Salad
$16.95
Cobb Salad
$16.95
Fiesta Salad
$17.95
GreekSalad
$14.95
New York Salad
$15.95
Spicey Chicken Ceaser Salad
$19.95
Sundried Italian Pasta Salad
$15.95

Sandwiches

Caprese Roll
$9.95
Chicken Salad Roll
$11.95
NTK BLT Roll
$13.00
Tuna Melt
$10.00
Tuna Roll
$8.95

Signature Bowls or Wrap

Mediterranean Bowl
$12.95
NTK Bowl
$13.95
Spicy Bowl
$12.95
Terayaki Bowl
$12.95
Thai Bowl
$12.95

Soups Of The Day

Chicken noodle soup
$8.00
Italian wedding soup
$8.00
lentil spinach soup
$8.00
Pumpkin cream Souo
$8.00
Red lentil soup
$8.00
Organic Minestrone
$8.00
Pasta Fagioli
$8.00

Healthy Bowls

Avocado Bowl
$11.95
Berry Bowl
$11.95
Nutella Bowl
$11.95
Peanut Butter Bowl
$11.95
Tropical Bowl
$11.95

Drinks

Smoothies

Creamy Pineapple Smoothie
$11.00
Detox Smoothie
$11.00
Granola Cup
$7.00
Green Smoothie
$11.00
Hawain Dream Smoothie
$11.00
Make Me Sweet Smoothie
$11.00
Power Smoothie
$11.00
The Gym Rat Smoothie
$11.00
Very Berry Smoothie
$11.00
Wake Me Up Smoothie
$11.00

Juices

Antioxidant
$10.00
Antioxidant Power
$10.00
beautiful
$10.00
Early Riser
$10.00
Energizer
$10.00
Fat Burner
$10.00
Liver Cleansing
$10.00
Metabolism Booster
$10.00
NTK Juice
$10.00
Stress Reliever
$10.00

Can Soda

Coke
$1.75
Coke Glass
$2.00
Diet coke
$1.75
Fanta
$1.75
Pepsi
$1.75
San Peregrino Aranciata
$3.00
Sprite
$1.75
Sprite Glass
$2.00

Snapple

Snapple Apple
$2.50
Snapple Grapeade
$2.50
Snapple Lemon Tea
$2.50
Snapple Mango Madness
$2.50
Snapple Orangeade
$2.50
Snapple Peach
$2.50

Coconut Water

One Upon A Coconut
$7.00
Vita Coco
$4.00

Seltzer Water

Hals Black Cherry
$2.00
Hals Blackberry
$2.00
Hals Lemon
$2.00
Hals Lime
$2.00
Hals Original
$2.00
Hals Vanilla
$2.00

Glass Soda

Boylan Black Cherry
$3.00
Boylan Gingerale
$3.00
Boylan Root Beer
$3.00

Protein Drink

Isopure Blue Raspberry 16 oz
$6.50
Isopure Alpine Punch 16 oz
$6.50
Isopure Apple Melon 16 oz
$6.50
Isopure Grape Frost 16oz
$6.50
Isopure Green Tea 20 oz
$7.50
Isopure Lemoneade 20 oz
$7.50

Water

Coconut Water
$7.50
Essential 1 Liter
$4.00
Essential 20 oz
$2.50
Essential Sport
$3.00

Coffee

Coffee L
$2.50
Coffee S
$2.00
Iced coffee
$4.00