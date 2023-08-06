Sundries Brunch Menu

Brunch Starters

Town Square

$17.00+

Garlic Potato Cakes

$12.00

Smoked Trout Croquettes

$13.00

Brunch Meals

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Hangover Helper

$14.00

Roast Mushroom & Swiss Omelette

$13.00

Sweet Potato Pone

$13.00

Hot Chicken & Johnnycakes

$16.00

Egg BLT

$11.00

Pork & Beans

$15.00

Stablehand

$12.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Reuben

$14.00

Porky Press

$14.00

Vegetable Stand Wrap

$13.00

Toasted Grain Salad

$13.00

Curry Chicken Salad Plate

$14.00

Brunch Sides

Eggs

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Johnnycake

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

Sausage Patties

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Kids Brunch

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Breakfast

$5.00

Turkey or Ham on Wheat

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Cowboy Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$6.00

Brunch Beverages

Bromosa

$10.00

Mountain Momo

$10.00

Mystic Melon Mimosa

$10.00

Sunrise Mimosa

$10.00

House Bloody

$10.00

Dock of the Bay

$12.00

Bloody Beer

$8.00

Pucker Spritz

$5.00

Mermaid Water

$5.00

James' Remedy

$5.00

Crafts Fair

Buffet

Adult (13 and Up)

$15.00

Kids (13 adn Down)

$8.00

Crafts Fair Bar

House Bloody

$10.00

Mountain MoMo

$10.00

Sunrise MoMo

$10.00

Homeplace Biscuits n' Gravy

$6.00

Bells Two Hearted

$6.00

Light Traditional Wheat Ale Light and Crisp to the last Drop a Great Summer Beer. (ABV 5.2%)

Hi-Wire Mountain Wheat

$6.00

Our most "traditional" IPA style beer great Hoppy tastes a very eye pleasing amber a true beer drinkers favorite. (ABV 7.0%)

Volio Prosecco

$8.00

Julian Cider Strawberry\rhubarb

$6.00

A unique take on an old-school combo this cider pairs the sweet and sour of strawberry and Rhubarb but delivers a well-balanced drink and great cider. (ABV 6%)

Flat Rock Apple Cider

$6.00

Brewed in NC This Cider is Packed full of Blackberry Flavor but also delivers a traditional cider finish Crisp and Clean through the entire Pint. (6.0%)

Sweetwater Lager

$6.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

$6.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

This German Style Lager is Mother Earth Brew Co's answer to light beer refreshing and light easy to drink more than one. (ABV 5.0%)

Blue Northern Watermelon Seltzer

$6.00

Bloody Beer

$8.00

Cab

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Pinot Gris

$10.00

Chard

$8.00

Vinho Verde

$8.00

Bottle/can

$4.00