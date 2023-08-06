The NuWray Hotel 102 Town Square
Sundries Brunch Menu
Brunch Meals
Eggs Benedict
$13.00
Hangover Helper
$14.00
Roast Mushroom & Swiss Omelette
$13.00
Sweet Potato Pone
$13.00
Hot Chicken & Johnnycakes
$16.00
Egg BLT
$11.00
Pork & Beans
$15.00
Stablehand
$12.00
Bacon Cheeseburger
$15.00
Reuben
$14.00
Porky Press
$14.00
Vegetable Stand Wrap
$13.00
Toasted Grain Salad
$13.00
Curry Chicken Salad Plate
$14.00
Brunch Sides
N/A Beverages
Brunch Beverages
Crafts Fair
Crafts Fair Bar
House Bloody
$10.00
Mountain MoMo
$10.00
Sunrise MoMo
$10.00
Homeplace Biscuits n' Gravy
$6.00
Bells Two Hearted
$6.00
Light Traditional Wheat Ale Light and Crisp to the last Drop a Great Summer Beer. (ABV 5.2%)
Hi-Wire Mountain Wheat
$6.00
Our most "traditional" IPA style beer great Hoppy tastes a very eye pleasing amber a true beer drinkers favorite. (ABV 7.0%)
Volio Prosecco
$8.00
Julian Cider Strawberry\rhubarb
$6.00
A unique take on an old-school combo this cider pairs the sweet and sour of strawberry and Rhubarb but delivers a well-balanced drink and great cider. (ABV 6%)
Flat Rock Apple Cider
$6.00
Brewed in NC This Cider is Packed full of Blackberry Flavor but also delivers a traditional cider finish Crisp and Clean through the entire Pint. (6.0%)
Sweetwater Lager
$6.00
Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA
$6.00
Sam Adams Boston Lager
$6.00
This German Style Lager is Mother Earth Brew Co's answer to light beer refreshing and light easy to drink more than one. (ABV 5.0%)
Blue Northern Watermelon Seltzer
$6.00
Bloody Beer
$8.00
Cab
$12.00
Pinot Noir
$12.00
Pinot Gris
$10.00
Chard
$8.00
Vinho Verde
$8.00
Bottle/can
$4.00
