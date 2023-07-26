Breakfast

Keema Beef

$12.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Juicy minced beef infused with exotic nukkad spices; a flavor paradise

Keema Gotala

$13.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A heavenly blend of minced meat and scrambled eggs

Omelette Roll - Chapati

$7.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A mouth-watering fusion of fluffy omelette and soft chapati wrap

Egg Bhurji

$8.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Fluffy eggs scrambled with spices; a flavor-packed breakfast delight

Egg Omelette

$6.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Fluffy and flavorful omelette infused with aromatic Indian spices

Omelette Roll - Paratha

$9.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A scrumptious fusion of fluffy omelette and buttery paratha wrap

Indian

Chicken Entrées

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Spice level: spicy. A luscious symphony of spiced tomato cream heavenliness with boneless chicken pieces

Nukkad Chicken Masala

$13.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A flavorful curry with tender chicken in a tangy sauce

Chicken Karahi

$13.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A flavorful dish with tender chicken and a kick of nukkad karahi spices

Chicken Kolhapuri

$13.99

Spice level: spicy. An aromatic masterpiece, chicken bathed in a symphony of spices from kolhapur

Chicken Korma

$11.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A refined chicken dish with a creamy, nutty sauce and delicate spices

Chicken Peshawari

$14.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A creamy and nutty Pakistani-style chicken curry with tomatoes and serrano peppers

Chicken Chatpata

$14.99

Spice level: spicy. A tangy and flavorful Indian-style chicken curry

Goat Entrées

Goat Siddhpuri

$13.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. An exotic curry with tender goat meat in a tangy sauce

Hyderabadi Goat

$16.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A spicy and fragrant goat curry cooked with Hyderabad's special spices

Tawa Goat

$19.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A sizzling and spicy Indian-style goat stir-fry

Nukkad Goat Masala

$14.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Thick creamy based goat curry with tender goat meat, infused with nukkad's exotic spices

Dal Goat

$15.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A rich and hearty curry with tender goat and lentils

Palak Goat

$16.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A hearty and aromatic dish with tender goat meat in spinach gravy

Goat Korma

$14.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A delicious dish where the goat is slow-cooked with yogurt, spices and tomatoes sauté

Goat Karahi

$17.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Goat meat in tomato-based curry with flavorful seasonings; authentic Pakistani cuisine

Vegetarian Entrées

Bhindi Fry

$10.99

Spice level: regular. Crispy, spicy, and flavorful okra dish fried to perfection

Butter Paneer

$14.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Creamy tomato-based curry with paneer cheese cubes, spices, and butter

Egg Masala

$9.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Spicy egg dish with aromatic masala seasoning, cooked to perfection

Malai Kofta

$12.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Fried cheese and vegetable balls in creamy tomato sauce

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Sautéed spinach, creamy paneer, and Indian spices; A vegetarian delicacy fit for royalty

Daal Fry

$8.99

Spice level: mild. Lentil-based Indian dish cooked with our spices, tomatoes, and tempered with ghee

Daal Tadka

$9.99

Spice level: spicy. Lentil soup with tempered Nukkad's spices, garlic, and onions. Garnished with cilantro

Kadhi

$9.99

Spice level: regular. Yogurt-based curry with gram flour, turmeric, and tempering of Nukkad's spices

Mixed Vegetable Masla

$9.99

Spice level: regular. A colorful medley of fresh veggies, bursting with flavor and nutrients

Paneer Masala

$14.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Cubes of curdled milk in spicy tomato gravy; divine vegetarian indulgence

Chana Masala

$8.99

Spice level: regular. Spiced chickpeas in tangy tomato gravy, a vegan delight from India

Chilli Fry

$4.99

Breads

Wheat Roti

$1.99

A round unleavened flatbread made with stoneground whole wheat flour

Naan

$1.99

Flaky, spicy, sizzling flatbread delicacy crafted on a sizzling hot griddle

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Savory dough infused with aromatic garlic, baked to fluffy perfection

Bullet Naan

$2.99

A classic Indian naan bread with jalapeños and cilantro on top and slathered with butter

Tawa Paratha

$2.99

Fluffy clouds of gluten, baked to golden perfection

Papad

$1.50

Savory flatbread layered with ghee, crispy, and deliciously spiced

French

$2.00

Rice Entrées

Goat Biryani

$14.99

Spice level: regular. Succulent goat curry infused with aromatic spices, nestled in fluffy basmati rice

Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Layers of chicken curry and par boiled rice steamed together into perfection

Jeera Rice

$5.99

Spice level: mild. Golden grains of fragrant rice, seasoned with cumin, dance on your palate with joy

Plain Rice

$3.99

Spice level: spicy. A bed of fluffy, fragrant grains, perfect for pairing with any dish

Vegetable Biryani

$12.99

Spice level: regular. Aromatic basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables and spices, topped with fried onions and cashews

Dal Over Rice

$7.99

Extras

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Extra Noodles

$1.00

Beef Entrées

Beef Nihari

$10.99

Chinese

Chinese Appetizers

Chicken Lollipop

$10.99

Spice level: regular. A delectable appetizer of chicken wings, frenched and coated in a zesty marinade, crispy fried

Chicken 65

$9.99

Spice level: regular. A spicy South Indian delicacy of deep-fried chicken, with a crispy exterior and a fiery flavor

Schezwan Chicken Lollipop

$12.99

Spice level: mild. Spicy, tangy, and crispy fried chicken wings with a bold schezwan twist

Schezwan Chicken Dry

$9.99

Spice level: spicy. Tender chicken tossed with fiery schezwan sauce and veggies, a dry variant

Chicken Crispy

$11.99

Spice level: regular. A crunchy and juicy dish of chicken, coated in a blend of spices and fried to a golden-brown perfection

Chinese Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Fluffy rice stir-fried with tender chicken and fresh veggies

Veg Fried Rice

$9.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Nutritious and tasty fried rice loaded with veggies and seasoning

Egg Fried Rice

$8.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A comforting and protein-rich dish of scrambled eggs and fried rice

Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice

$10.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Steamed rice stir-fried with chicken and veggies in a tantalizing schezwan sauce

Veg Schezwan Fried Rice

$10.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A vegetarian twist to the classic fried rice, loaded with veggies and schezwan flavors

Egg Schezwan Fried Rice

$9.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Scrambled eggs, rice, and veggies tossed in a fiery schezwan sauce

Chinese Gravy

Chicken Chili Gravy

$9.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A spicy and saucy chicken dish, loaded with veggies and Indian spices

Chicken Manchurian Gravy

$9.99

Spice level: regular. Flavorful chicken balls in a tangy manchurian sauce, served with rice

Chinese Rice with Gravy

Chicken Manchurian Rice

$13.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A hearty bowl of rice topped with juicy manchurian chicken bites

Chicken Chili Rice

$13.99

Spice level: regular. A delicious combo of steamed rice and spicy chili chicken

Chicken Schezwan Triple Rice

$14.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A satisfying bowl of steamed rice, topped with three delicious chicken schezwan variants

Chinese Noodles

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Spice level: regular. Thin strands of wheat noodles, wok-tossed with fresh veggies and protein, bathed in savory soy sauce

Chicken Schezwan Noodles

$14.99

Spice level: mild. Soft noodles tossed in a wok with crunchy veggies and a spicy schezwan sauce

Egg Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Spice level: spicy. Wholesome egg noodles, tossed with scrambled eggs and veggies, for a hearty and satisfying meal

Veg Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Spice level: regular. A vegetarian version of the classic Chinese noodle dish, loaded with colorful veggies and bold flavors

Veg Schezwan Noodles

$14.99

Spice level: regular. A vegetarian version of the popular schezwan noodles, packed with fresh veggies

Egg Schezwan Noodles

$14.99

Spice level: regular. Flavorful egg noodles, tossed with fresh veggies in a spicy schezwan sauce

Soups

Chicken Manchurian Soup

$4.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A warm and soothing soup made with tender chicken bites and a zesty manchurian sauce

Vegetable Manchurian

$3.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. A comforting and flavorful soup made with vegetables in a savory broth

Chicken Corn Soup

$3.99

Spice level: mild. A creamy and delicious soup made with juicy chicken and sweet corn, seasoned to perfection

Drinks

Hot Drinks

Jaggery Gur

$2.99

Serving size: cup. An indulgent and aromatic Indian tea with Indian caramel sweetness

Regular Chai

$1.99

Serving size: cup. A soul-warming and aromatic Indian tea; a daily indulgence

Cold Drinks

Butter Milk Nukkad Chaas

$3.99

Bottled Chaas

$3.50

Jug Chaas

$14.99

Bottle Water

$1.50

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Jug Mango Lassi

$16.99

Badam Milk

$2.50

Can Limca

$2.50

Can Thumbs Up

$2.50

Bottle Maaza

$2.49

Can Pakola

$2.00

Bottle Mexican Coke

$2.99

Bottle Topo Chico

$2.99

Bottle Fanta

$2.99

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Grill Dishes

Grill Entrées

Sheekh Chicken Kebab

$7.99

Spice level: regular. Juicy, succulent chicken kebabs marinated in exotic spices, served with a side of tangy chutney

Chicken Tikka - Leg

$6.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. Juicy chicken leg marinated in aromatic spices, grilled, and served with mint chutney

Chicken Boti

$10.99

Spice level: regular. 5 grilled chicken chunks marinated in spices, perfect for a gourmet barbecue

Malai Boti

$9.99

Spice level: mild. 5 boneless chunks of marinated chicken, infused with creamy and aromatic spices

Bombay Tandoori Chicken

$12.99

Spice level: spicy. A fiery fusion of Indian spices and flavors, bursting with smoky tandoor-grilled chicken breast and a leg piece

Dhaba Grill Platter

$30.99

Spice level: regular. Chicken boti, padhai boti, and chicken and beef sheekh kebab, accompanied by a juicy chicken tikka leg and a savory goat chop

Sheekh Beef Kebab

$10.99

Spice level: regular. Tender chunks of spiced beef grilled to perfection, served with a side of savory sauce

Beef Bihari

$11.99

Spice level: spicy. 5 juicy beef pieces marinated in spices and grilled to perfection

Pahadi Boti

$10.99

Spice level: regular. 5 tender chunks of mountainous meat intricately seasoned with exotic spices turning it green in color

Goat Chops

$26.99

Spice level: regular or spicy. 5 cuts of goat meat, seasoned with flavorful herbs and spices, charred on an open flame

Fish Fry Tilapia

$13.99

Spice level: regular. 2 pieces of crispy and golden-brown fillets of tilapia, dusted with a seasoning blend

Tangiri Tikka

$11.99

Spice level: regular. Indian grilled boneless chicken thigh, marinated in spices and yogurt

Desserts

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

A delicate and indulgent dessert made with soft, golden fried dough balls soaked in aromatic syrup

Magdal

$5.99

A classic and comforting dessert made with flakky cake, flavored with cardamom and mixed with nuts

Gajar Halwa

$5.99

A rich and decadent dessert made with grated carrots cooked in creamy milk, topped with dried fruits and nuts

Ice Cream Desi-Style Kulfi

$3.50

Creamy ice cream in Indian-inspired flavors, a perfect cold end to any meal

Snacks

1 Order Keema Samosa (2pcs)

$2.99

1 Order Aloo Samosa (2pcs)

$2.99

Chicken Egg Roll

$1.85

Chicken Patis

$2.29

Pakora

$6.99

Beef Patis

$2.29

Bun-Kabob (Beef)

$4.68

Chicken Bite

$1.85

Aloo Paratha

$7.99

Wraps

Chicken

Chicken boti Roll in Paratha / Naan

$8.99

Chicken Sheekh Kabob in Paratha / Naan

$8.99

Beef

Beef Sheekh Kabob in Paratha / Naan

$8.99