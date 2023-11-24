Nunzio's Pizza 2387 Mountain Avenue
Nunzio's Menu
Specialty Pizza
Round Pizza
White Gourmet Pizza
Red Gourmet Pizza
Chicken Pizza
Stromboli
House Rolls
Calzone
Seafood Platter
Served with a small salad and bread / Choice of Spaghetti or Linguini
Sides
Cold subs
Hot sub
- chicken caprese$12.45
- nunzios special sub$12.45
- cath of the day$13.45
- blackened chicken$12.45
- cheesteak$12.45
- ham and cheese$12.45
- sausage and peppers$12.45
- chicken francese$12.45
- chicken parmigiana$12.45
- chicken pesto$12.45
- meatball parmiagana$12.45
- eggplant parmigiana$12.45
- chicken cheesteak$12.45
- veal parmigiana$13.45
- sausage parmigiana$12.45
- sausage and broccoli rabe$12.45
- shrimp parmigiana$13.45
Wraps
Appetizers
- fried calamari$13.95
- Wings$12.95
- chicken fingers and french fries$10.95
- Home made potato chips$6.95
- Mozzarella in carroza$10.95
- meatball parm sliders$11.95
- Zuppa Di clams$13.95
- Ricotta riceballs$9.95
- Eggplant Rollatini$11.95
- mozzarella sticks$9.95
- French fries$6.95
- nunzios Samplers$12.95
- vegetable spring rolls$10.95
- mussels marinara$13.95
- fried zucchini$10.95
- Garlic cheese bread$7.95
- Garlic knots$0.75
Salad
Pasta
Baked pasta
Chicken entrees
slice
Drinks
Catering Menu
Appetizers
Pasta
Baked Pasta
Chicken
Meat
Nunzio's Pizza 2387 Mountain Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(908) 889-4464
Open now • Closes at 3:45AM