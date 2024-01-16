New Menu Now Available!
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe- Danielson Danielson- 4
Pastry
Pastries
- Butter Croissant$5.00
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
- Almond Croissant$5.00
- Mixed Berry Muffin (Blueberry)$4.50
- Apple Cinnamon Muffin$4.75
- Brown Butter Blondie$5.50
- Coconut Bread Pudding$5.50
- Fudge Cookie$4.00
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
- Snickerdoodle$4.00
Cinnamon Vanilla Cake | Cinnamon Butter Cream | Snickerdoodle Cookie Crumbles
- Cinnamon Roll$5.50
- Espresso Chocolate Chip Scone$4.50
- Cranberry Scone$4.50
- ( GF )choc chip espresso scone$6.00
- Banana Coconut Muffin (GF)$5.00
- chocolate chip muffins(gf)$5.00
- orange marmalade muffins (GF)$5.00
- Brownie (GF)$5.50
- Carrot Cake (GF)$7.00
- Coconut Rum Cake Slice(gf)$6.50
- Chocolate cake slice$6.00
- Blueberry Lemon Cake Slice$6.00
- Red Velvet Cake Slice$6.00
- Creme Brulee$7.00
- Black Forest Blueberry Cake$8.50
- Blueberry Cheesecake$6.50
- Doggie Treat Bags$5.50
- mini cookies$1.50Out of stock
- Mini Cinnamon Roll$3.00
- Mini Almond Croissant$2.50
- Mini Zuchinni Muffin$2.75
- Mini Banana Coconut Muffin$2.75
- Dulde De Leche Bread Pudding$5.00
Brioche and crossiant dough soaked in spiced custard and baked until tender. Served warm and topped with fresh, housemade whipped cream.
- Carrot Cake Slice (Regular)$6.00
Drink Menu
Hot Drinks
- Latte$4.75
- Cappuccino$4.25
- House Coffee$3.50
- Americano$4.00
- Chai Latte$5.25
- Mocha$5.50
- 12 oz Steamed Milk$3.00
- Hot Chocolate 12 oz$3.50
- Cafe Au Lait$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Matcha Latte$5.00
- Honey Turmeric Latte(espresso)$5.25
- Golden Milk Latte(no espresso)$4.00
- Double Espresso$3.00
- London Fog Latte$4.00
- Traditional Macchiatto$3.50
- Cortado$3.50
- Viennese(american,darkchoc,whip)$5.00
Cold Drinks
- Iced Latte$4.75
- Iced Mocha$5.50
- Iced Chai Latte$5.25
- Iced Americano$4.00
- Cold Brew$4.50
- Iced Matcha$5.00
- Iced Tea$3.90
- Agua Fresca$3.75
- Iced Honey Turmeric Latte(espresso)$5.25
- Iced Golden Milk Latte(no espresso)$4.00
- 12 oz cold milk$3.50
- Fresca REFILL$0.75
- Italian Soda$5.00
- Iced Viennese(americano,darkchoc,whip)$5.00
- Shaken Espresso$4.75
Bottled & Juices
- Diet Coke/Cola$3.00
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Horizon Milk$2.75
- Mayawell Soda$4.25Out of stock
- Small Organic OJ$4.00Out of stock
- large OJ$5.50Out of stock
- blood orange juice small$4.50Out of stock
- blood orange juice large$6.00Out of stock
- Sparkling Water$4.75
- Still Water$4.25
- WhaleBird Kombucha$6.00
- Babe Yerba Mate$6.00
- Boxed Water$3.00Out of stock
Breakfast
Breakfast Buns
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Quesadillas
Breakfast Sweets
- Pancakes$16.50
Buttermilk batter, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, powdered sugar. Choose your style: -Snickerdoodle with whipped cream -Chocolate chips with ganache -Blueberries and whipped cream Add 2 eggs $3 Add Bacon $3
- Stuffed French Toast$17.00
Local brioche, dipped in cinnamon-ginger custard, stuffed with spiced ricotta filling. Powdered sugar and syrup. Choose your style: -Mixed Berry Compote & macerated berries - Churro & chocolate Add bacon $3
