Nutrinook 3713 Rosecrans St
Bars and Drinks
What's Hot
- Pro ZERO chocolate milkshake$49.95
bioProZERO is the most advanced protein/recovery formula on the market, delivering the highest ratio of muscle building amino acids to starving muscle tissue. bioProZERO contains the highest grade Cross-Flow Microfiltration Whey Protein Isolate. We do not use inferior Ion Exchange Whey, or any other lower grade proteins-PERIOD. bioProZERO is the purest protein/recovery product you will ever use.
- Single Gorilla Mind orange rush 16oz$3.99
Gorilla Mind Energy is not only one of our best tasting products ever (if not the best), but it also features an incomparable active ingredient profile. Our ‘Energy Matrix’ produces a distinct amplified focus, unmatched energy, elevated mental clarity, and clearly feels more potent than other energy drinks on the market. This formula was designed to push the dopaminergic, serotonergic and cholinergic pathways harder than any energy drink has to date. Per can: 1000 mg N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine, 400 mg Alpha-GPC 50%, 200 mg Caffeine, 200 mg Uridine Monophosphate, 100 mg L-Theanine, 15 mg Saffron Extract, 200 mcg Huperzine A and 5 essential vitamins in their biologically active formats. Gorilla Mind Energy is the perfect synergy of taste and efficacy.
- Single Phire H20 1L$2.49
pHire H2O is an ultra purified water enhanced with an optimal blend of ionic mineral electrolytes and an alkalinity of pH 10+. No sweeteners and no flavors added. A performance formula to accelerate recovery and cellular hydration without the additives of typical sports drinks.
- Single Off The Farm P.B. chocolate 3.3oz$4.49
This gluten-free protein bar features housemade peanut butter, Guittard premium-crafted chocolate, 23 grams of protein and a prebiotic from Cassava root, delivering a taste adventure and a powerful nutrition-packed punch. Made to: Provide clean and easy nutrition, eliminate cravings, fuel exercise, promote muscle growth, improve gut health Rich and decadent with the texture of a freshly baked cookie Handcrafted daily in small batches by culinary experts in our artisan kitchen 23g of clean protein Gluten free No artificial flavors, preservatives or processed additives
- Single Celsius cosmic vibe 12oz