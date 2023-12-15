Single Gorilla Mind orange rush 16oz

$3.99

Gorilla Mind Energy is not only one of our best tasting products ever (if not the best), but it also features an incomparable active ingredient profile. Our ‘Energy Matrix’ produces a distinct amplified focus, unmatched energy, elevated mental clarity, and clearly feels more potent than other energy drinks on the market. This formula was designed to push the dopaminergic, serotonergic and cholinergic pathways harder than any energy drink has to date. Per can: 1000 mg N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine, 400 mg Alpha-GPC 50%, 200 mg Caffeine, 200 mg Uridine Monophosphate, 100 mg L-Theanine, 15 mg Saffron Extract, 200 mcg Huperzine A and 5 essential vitamins in their biologically active formats. Gorilla Mind Energy is the perfect synergy of taste and efficacy.