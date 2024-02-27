Skip to Main content
NYAMSUM - Amityville
NYAMSUM - Amityville 80 Merrick Road
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Chicken Dishes
Vegetarian Specials
Meat Dishes
Appetizers
Soups
Jerk Spot
Side Orders
Chicken Dishes
Jerk Chicken
$0.72+
Brown Stew
$3.08+
Curried Chicken
$3.08+
Fried Chicken
$2.16+
Sweet & Spicy
$2.27+
Barbecued Chicken
$2.37+
Rasta Pasta
$11.08+
Veg Chunks
$10.05+
Rice and Cabbage only Meal
$7.84+
Items included: Rice, Cabbage and plantains only
Ital Stew
$1.99+
Oxtail
$15.45+
Curry Goat
$4.12+
Soldanza Chips
$1.60
Excelsior Water Crackers
$2.84
Meat Loaf
$3.25
Donkey Corn
$2.25
Sweet Plantains Chips- Benittaa
$6.00
Chicken Soup
$5.98+
Cow Foot Soup
$6.00+
Goat Soup
$6.18+
Chicken
$7.21+
Fried Plantain
$4.11
Steamed Cabbage
$3.92
Rice & Peas
$3.92
White Rice
$3.71
Roti Plain
$4.64
Nyam Sum bag
$1.25
NYAMSUM - Amityville Location and Hours
(631) 522-2095
80 Merrick Road, Amityville, NY 11701
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
