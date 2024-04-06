2x points now for loyalty members
NYC Street Grill 534 main st
Platters
- Falafel Over Rice$12.99
Served with basmati rice, cucumber salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, white sauce and pita bread
- Chicken Over Rice$12.99
Served with basmati rice, cucumber salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hot sauce, white sauce and pita bread
- Lamb & Beef Over Rice$13.99
Served with basmati rice, cucumber salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hot sauce, white sauce and pita bread
- Lamb, Beef & Chicken Combo Over Rice$15.99
Served with basmati rice, cucumber salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hot sauce, white sauce and pita bread
- Fried Shrimp Over Rice$14.99
Served with basmati rice, cucumber salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hot sauce, white sauce and pita bread
- Fried Fish Over Rice$14.99
Served with basmati rice, cucumber salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hot sauce, white sauce and pita bread
- Grilled Salmon Over Rice$25.99
Served with basmati rice, cucumber salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hot sauce, white sauce and pita bread
- Lamb Chop Platter over Rice$26.99
6 piece of grilled lamb chops marinated in spices served with basmati rice, cucumber salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hot sauce, white sauce and pita bread
- Lamb Loin Chop Platter over Rice$26.99
4 pieces grilled of lamb loin chops marinated in spices served with basmati rice, cucumber salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hot sauce, white sauce and pita bread
- Seasonal Sautéed Vegetable Platter over Rice$12.99
Served with basmati rice, cucumber salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hot sauce, white sauce and pita bread
- Grilled Chicken Tikka Kabab over Rice$15.99
Served with basmati rice, cucumber salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hot sauce, white sauce and pita bread
- Beef Tikka Kabab over Rice$17.99
Served with basmati rice, cucumber salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hot sauce, white sauce and pita bread
- Lamb Tikka Kabab over Rice$18.99
Served with basmati rice, cucumber salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hot sauce, white sauce and pita bread
- Mixed Grilled Tikka Platter Over Rice$25.99
Cubes of lamb, beef, chicken, served with basmati rice, cucumber salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hot sauce, white sauce and pita bread
Gyros & Burgers
- Falafel on Pita$8.99
Served with lettuce, cucumber salad, white sauce and hot sauce
- Lamb & Beef on Pita$9.99
Served with cucumber salad, white sauce and hot sauce
- Chicken on Pita$8.99
Served with cucumber salad, white sauce and hot sauce
- Lamb, Beef & Chicken Combo on Pita$10.99
Served with cucumber salad, white sauce and hot sauce
- Grilled Chicken Tikka on Pita$10.99
Served with lettuce, cucumber salad, white sauce and hot sauce
- Chicken Standard Burger with Cheese$6.99
Topped with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes and mayo
- Beef Standard Burger with Cheese$6.99
Topped with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes and mayo
- Burger Combo with Cheese, Fries & Can Soda$13.99
Topped with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and mayo
- Fish Sandwich with Cheese$9.99
Topped with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and tartar sauce
- Fish Sandwich Combo with Cheese, Fries & Can Soda$15.99
Topped with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and tartar sauce
Salad & Soup
- NYC Street Grill Chef's Salad$16.99
Served with hard boiled eggs, meat, tomatoes, cucumbers and cheese creamy balsamic dressing, croutons, lettuce or super greens
- House Special Salads with Grilled Chicken$14.99
Spring green or Iceberg lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, onions, cucumber, parsley, croutons and sunflower seeds
- House Special Salads with Crispy Chicken$14.99
Spring green or Iceberg lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, onions, cucumber, parsley, croutons and sunflower seeds
- House Special Salads with Grilled Salmon$25.99
Spring green or Iceberg lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, onions, cucumber, parsley, croutons and sunflower seeds
- House Special Salads with Falafel$13.99
Spring green or Iceberg lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, onions, cucumber, parsley, croutons and sunflower seeds
- House Special Salads with Fried Shrimp$15.99
Spring green or Iceberg lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, onions, cucumber, parsley, croutons and sunflower seeds
- Spring Green Salad$9.99
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, white sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, paprika and croutons
- Mediterranean Greek Salad$13.99
Served with feta cheese, red onions, cucumber, green bell peppers and tomatoes. Dressed with a pinch of salt, pepper, olive oil, dried oregano and a splash of red wine vinegar
- Broccoli & Cheddar Soup$6.99
- Chicken with Mixed Vegetables Soup$6.99
- Fire Roasted Vegetable Soup$6.99
- Shrimp Corn Chowder$6.99
Sides
- Extra Pita$1.49
Toasted pita
- Side of Rice$4.99
Basmati rice
- French Fries$5.99
- Onion Rings$6.99
12 pieces
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
6 pieces. Served with marinara sauce
- "6" piece Falafels$6.99
6 pieces falafels served with white sauce
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
5 pieces of crispy chicken tenders
- Chicken Wings$7.99
5 pieces. BBQ or hot
- Hummus & Pita$9.99
- Chicken Nuggets$9.99
20 pieces
- Grape leafs - "6" piece.$7.99
Kaiser Rolls
- Roll Pastrami with Swiss$8.49
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Roll Pastrami with Provolone$8.49
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Roll Roast Beef with Swiss$8.49
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Roll Roast Beef with Provolone$8.49
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Roll Oven Roasted Turkey with American$8.49
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Roll Honey Turkey with Cheese$8.49
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Roll Smoked Turkey with Cheese$8.49
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Roll Turkey Pastrami$8.49
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Roll Turkey Thigh with Cheese$8.49
Roll. Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Roll Spicy Turkey Sandwich$8.49
Roll. Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, signature hot sauce, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
Wraps
- Wrap Pastrami with Swiss$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Wrap Pastrami with Provolone$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Wrap Roast Beef with Swiss$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Wrap Roast Beef with Provolone$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Wrap Oven Roasted Turkey with American$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Wrap Honey Turkey with Cheese$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Wrap Smoked Turkey with Cheese$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Wrap Turkey Pastrami$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Wrap Turkey Thigh with Cheese$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Wrap Spicy Turkey with Cheese$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
10" Hoagies
- Hero Pastrami with Swiss$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Hero Pastrami with Provolone$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Hero Roast Beef with Swiss$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Hero Roast Beef with Provolone$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Hero Oven Roasted Turkey with American$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Hero Honey Turkey with Cheese$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Hero Smoked Turkey with Cheese$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Hero Turkey Pastrami$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Hero Turkey Thigh with Cheese$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
- Hero Spicy Turkey$10.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served cold
Hot Sandwiches
- Hero Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Comes with sautéed onions, green and red peppers and yellow or white American cheese. Served hot
- Hero Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, ketchup, mayo or mustard. Served hot
- Hero Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.99
Served hot with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
- Hero Chicken Cutlet with Mozzarella$11.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served hot
- Wrap Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Comes with sautéed onions, green and red peppers and yellow or white American cheese. Served hot
- Wrap Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, ketchup, mayo or mustard. Served hot
- Wrap Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.99
Served hot with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
- Roll Chicken Cutlet with Mozzarella$8.49
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served hot
- Wrap Chicken Cutlet with Mozzarella$11.99
Comes with onion, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, salt, pepper, mayo, or mustard. Served hot
Beverages
- Maaza$2.99
- Monster Drink$2.99
- Bai$2.99
- Malta$1.99
- Glass Soda$2.99
- Brisk Iced Tea (bottle)$2.49
- Vitamin Water$2.99
- Can Soda$1.99
- Sport Water$2.99
- Dunkin' Cold Coffee$2.99
- Nesquik - Milk$2.49
- Snapple 20.oz$2.99
- Gatorade 20. oz$2.49
- Yoohoo Drink$2.99
- Aloe Vera$2.49
- Seltzer Water$3.99Out of stock
- Laziza$2.99
- Ginger Beer$3.99
- Jarritos$2.99
- Fruita Vitals - Large Mango Juice$5.99
- Gold Peak - Iced Tea$2.49
- Water 16 oz$1.99
- Falooda$3.99
- Ayran yogurt Drink$2.99
- Soda 20 oz$2.99
- Slushy$3.99
- Tropical Rhythms$2.99
- Mango Drink - 8.5oz$1.99
Desserts
- Brownie$4.99
- Carrot Cake (No Icing)$4.99
- Carrot Carrot Cake (with Icing)$4.99
- NY Cheesecake$4.99
- Red Velvet Cake$4.99
- Oreo Cheesecake$4.99
- Rich Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake$4.99
- Dessert-1Piece$4.99
- Italian Rainbow Cake$4.99
- Chocolate Fudge Cake$4.99
- Rasberry Cheese Cake$4.99
- Trilece Cake (Tres Leches)$4.99
- Chocolate Mousse cake$4.99
- Red Dream Cake$4.99
- Pistachio Baklava - 4pc$7.99
- Chocolate Baklava - 4pc$7.99
- Walnut Baklava - 4pc$7.99
- Big Square Baklava - 1pc$7.99
- Muscle Shaped Baklava - 4pc$7.99
- Lip Shaped Pistachio Baklava - 4pc$8.99
- Carrot slice Walnut Baklava$3.99
- Carrot slice Pista Baklava$3.99
- Baklava Mix - 4pc$7.99
- Pistachio Roll - 4pc$8.99
- Greek Kataifi -2pc$5.99
- Kataifi Burma - Pistachio$8.99
- Kataifi Burma - Walnut$8.99
- Pistachio Halva$9.99
- Classic Halva$9.99
- Chocolate Halva$9.99
- Assorted Turkish Delight - 4pc$4.99
- Turkish Delight Mix - 4pc$6.99
- ROSE Turkish Delight - 4pc$6.99